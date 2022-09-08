Batman Arkham Knight Campaign for Disarmament Mission Guide

The Batman Arkham Knight Campaign for Disarmament mission becomes available upon the completion of the third chapter of the campaign. The mission involves the tracking and defusing of 14 bombs spread across the entire map.

The mission can’t be completed in continuity as more explosives become available the further you progress through the story. All explosives are unlocked once chapter 9 is completed, defusing each bomb earns you an Upgrade point as well as an extra three points for capturing the villain by the conclusion.

The following is a complete guide for completing the Batman Arkham Knight Campaign for Disarmament mission, it will discuss each bomb’s location, the process for defusing the bomb, and defeating Deathstroke by the end of the mission.

Batman Arkham Knight campaign for disarmament

When you approach a bomb and get close enough within a certain distance, the bomb will start to indicate its position on the minimap. Regular upgrades for the Batmobile will help you easily tackle these challenges.

Locate the bomb and take out surrounding enemy units in its vicinity. After which follow the following process to complete the challenge.

A virus needs to be attached to the bomb, approach the bomb, and use the Power Wench to begin the virus upload. While the virus uploads you will be swarmed by a group of enemies, take them out while staying inside the designated area.

Use your Batmobile to hold down the region, and switch out to its Battle Mode to effectively engage in combat.

Now once the upload completes, activate your Power Winch again and fire up the engine to fire off the bomb in a suppressed manner.

The bomb locations along with their designated threat levels are as follows:

Bleake Island

A bomb is positioned on Bleake Island with an Extreme level threat indication. It will be found in the Cauldron beside the Sion Industries and will become available after completing Chapter 3.

A second bomb with a Very Low threat reading will also be found here by the Cauldron in the train yard. This bomb is also unlocked once you completer Chapter 3.

The third bomb found on Bleake Island becomes available after completing the seventh chapter and is of the High-security threat indication. You can find it in Chinatown by heading to the northern side of the traffic roundabout.

The fourth bomb on the island is unlocked after the ninth chapter. It is located in Cauldron, head to the Panessa Studios to find the bomb close by. The threat indication of the bomb reads as Extreme.

Miagani Island

A bomb is positioned on Miagani Island with a Very Low threat indication. It will be found in Bristol beside the Botanical Gardens and will become available after completing Chapter 3.

A second bomb with a Very Low threat reading will also be found here towards the northern region of the Grand Avenue Station. This bomb is also unlocked once you completer Chapter 3.

The third bomb found on Miagani Island becomes available after completing the fifth chapter and is of the Low-security threat indication. You can find it in the Botanical Gardens on Miagani Island.

The fourth bomb on the island is unlocked after the seventh chapter. It is located in Kingston, head to the base level of the parking area to find it. The threat indication of the bomb reads as Medium.

The fifth and final bomb on this island becomes available after the completion of chapter 9. The bomb is located in Kingston, go towards the Bank of Gotham to find the bomb in the nearby vicinity. The threat indication of the bomb reads as High.

Founder’s Island

The first bomb location in Founder’s Island is by Ryker Heights, head to the Urbarail Station to find it. The bomb is of a Low-security threat indication and is unlocked after completing the fifth chapter.

A second bomb with a Medium threat reading will also be found here towards Otisburg. This bomb is also unlocked once you completer Chapter 5.

The third bomb found on Founder’s Island also becomes available after completing the fifth chapter and is of the Extreme security threat indication. You can find it by Ryker Heights close to the first bomb on Founder’s Island.

The fourth bomb on the island is unlocked after the seventh chapter. It is located in Drescher, head to the Perdition Bridge to find it close by. The threat indication of the bomb reads as High.

The fifth and final bomb on this island becomes available after the completion of chapter 9. The bomb is located in Port Adams, go towards it to find the bomb somewhere near the entrance area. The threat indication of the bomb reads as Extreme.

Confrontation with Deathstroke

The battle with Deathstroke will commence on Grand Avenue located on Miagani Island.

The prerequisites for this boss battle include the completion of the level Campaign for Disarmament as well as two additional missions including Own the Roads and Occupying Gotham

After destroying all the buried bombs, drive to Grand Avenue to confront Slade Wilson AKA Deathstroke. To take on the enemy, you need to keep your eyes peeled on the radar and avoid the large tank at all costs!

Cobra Type Drones will be encountered in this fight and should be dealt with Missile Barrage attacks, chase down these drones and get to their tail, now shoot down their vulnerable exhaust areas using the Batmobile’s Heavy Canons to defeat them.

As for Deathstroke’s tank, try and keep a safe distance from him and spam the tank with gunfire. The tank’s arsenals include Energy blasts, Guided Missiles, and a rocket spamming capability.

Counter the incoming missiles by shooting them down before they hit you, make use of the Batmobile’s Vulcan Gun to do so. Dodge other attacks by lateral and vertical movement.

Complete the boss battle by taking down Deathstroke and capturing him for a transfer to the GCPD.