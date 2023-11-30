Batman: Arkham City Physical Challenges Guide

Physical Challenges are relatively easier to complete in Batman: Arkham City compared to the Combat and Predator Challenges. Chances are that you have already unlocked a handful of them by simply playing the game, but for the completionists out there, we are here to help you with the tricky ones.

Do note that you will require certain upgrades to complete certain challenges. Hence, we recommend waiting until beating the main story before attempting to clear all challenges.

How to complete all Physical Challenges in Batman: Arkham City

There are a total of 40 physical challenges that you have to complete as Batman. They are categorized under four different types: navigational, combat, gadget, and predator challenges. The best thing about physical challenges is that you can complete them anywhere and at any point in the game. That being said, you will automatically complete most of them while simply playing the main story missions.

Navigational Challenges

Challenge #1: Glide continuously for over 150 meters (without using the Grapnel Boost upgrade)

The first requires you to cover 150 meters of distance while gliding and you are not allowed to use the Grapnel Boost upgrade.

This can be achieved by jumping off a tall building and holding the Glide button. Then alternate between Divebomb and ascending. Use this strategy in an open area to avoid accidentally touching a rooftop or a ledge.

Challenge #2: Glide continuously for over 250 meters (Grapnel Boost upgrade permitted)

Even though the second challenge permits the use of a Grapnel Boost, interestingly it isn’t necessarily required for completing it. The same strategy discussed for the first challenge applies here as well. Note that you must avoid collision with anything including buildings or ledges, after being launched.

Challenge #3: Perform a vertical dive for over 50 meters

This challenge is pretty easy to complete. Simply start by climbing the highest building you can find, such as the Gotham Bank or the Church. Look down and hold the Dive button till the very end.

Challenge #4: Perform five consecutive line launches without touching the ground

Challenge 4 can only be attempted upon acquiring the Line Launcher. The actual objective of the challenge isn’t too difficult, since you would already have had some practice switching directions on your campaign playthrough.

It would probably be best to choose an area like the Bowery or Park Row since they will allow you to maneuver better through the buildings. Remember to always slow down, when necessary.

Challenge #5: Glide for 30 meters while maintaining a height of fewer than 5 meters above the water

Challenge 5 should be attempted at the Industrial District, where you must first jump off and perform a Dive Bomb. Then before hitting the water at the last second, Glide upwards. Continue gliding until you complete the 30-meter distance.

Combat Challenges

Challenge #6: Achieve an x20 combat combo

You must maintain a 20x combo score, making sure there isn’t much delay between each strike. You can accelerate the combo multiplier by using a Beat Down, or Critical Strikes.

Challenge #7: Use 3 quick-fire gadgets in one combat encounter

There are only four gadgets that you can quick-fire (double-tap) to complete this physical challenge in Batman: Arkham City. They include the Batarang, Batclaw, Freeze Blast, and the Remote Electric Charge.

Challenge #8: Achieve an x5 variation bonus in one combat encounter

Another relatively simple challenge, one which will require you to perform different attack types rather than the simple strike attacks. It is best to begin the challenge by performing a midair strike, followed by Stun, Beat Down, Counter, etc.

Challenge #9: Aerial Attack off a stunned enemy into another (3 required)

This can prove to be a rather frustrating physical challenge to complete. Begin by performing a Cape Stun, followed by the Evade button twice.

Doing so will make Batman charge down the opponent, but before he strikes him, aim at a different opponent and hit Strike. This will make Batman jump off the first opponent onto the other, striking him in the process. This must be performed a total of three times to complete the challenge.

Challenge #10: Use the Slide to trip an enemy (3 required)

This challenge can swiftly be ticked off in a matter of seconds, simply charge down an opponent and hit the Crouch button to trip him whilst performing a slide. Do this a total of three times.

Challenge #11: Perform a Beat Down to finish an enemy (5 required)

Whilst in battle, take out every simple opponent leaving just one. Perform a Cape Stun on him by pressing B. Once the enemy is dazed, repeatedly press the Strike button to initiate a Beat Down. Perform this move a total of 5 times.

Challenge #12: Counter an enemy projectile (3 required)

Some enemies will occasionally throw various items at you, such as crates and fire extinguishers. When prompted, press the counter button to grasp the projectile in midair and launch it back. This must be completed a total of 3 times.

Challenge #13: Hit an explosive object with a Batarang before it is thrown

To complete Challenge 13 you must wait for an enemy to launch an explosive object like a fire extinguisher. As soon as the opponent picks up the object quickly launch a Batarang at them, to make the item explode in their hands.

Challenge #14: Take out 2 enemies at once with the Glide Boost Attack

To attempt this physical challenge, you must upgrade the Glide Boost Attack in Batman: Arkham City. Gain the high ground atop a roof, or a vantage point directly above a squad of opponent units. Now glide down towards the two, close by, and press the Strike button followed by Crouch. Wait for the force to build up as the yellow indicator on the screen turn turns red, knocking out both opponents.

Gadget Challenges

Challenge #15: Use a Combo Batarang in combat (10 required)

Challenge 15 is a simple one requiring the use of the Batarang inside a combo score buildup. Use the quick-fire Batarang or Special Combo Batarang, which will launch the Batarangs without needing to aim. Complete this a total of 10 times.

Challenge #16: Perform a Batclaw Slam (5 required)

This challenge requires you to upgrade the Batclaw Slam. Perform this attack by aiming or using Quickfire Batclaw to pull an enemy towards you, then finish him off by hitting by pressing the Strike button. To complete the challenge, perform this attack a total of 5 times.

Challenge #17: Use the Quickfire Remote Electrical Charge during a combo (5 required)

To attempt this challenge, you must first acquire the Remote Electrical Charge. Whilst in a battle, initiate a combo then, use Quickfire REC, and simply follow up with regular strikes. To complete the challenge, repeat this for a total of five times

Challenge #18: Use the Quickfire Explosive Gel during a combo (5 required)

Whilst in a battle, initiate a combo then, use Quickfire Explosive Gel, and simply follow up with regular strikes. To complete the challenge, repeat this for a total of five times

Challenge #19: Use the Quickfire Freeze Blast during a combo (5 required)

You can only attempt this challenge after unlocking the Freeze Blast. Whilst in a battle, initiate a combo then, use Quickfire Freeze Blast, and simply follow up with regular strikes. To complete the challenge, repeat this for a total of five times

Challenge #20: Use the Smoke Pellet to disorientate enemies into attacking each other

We recommend you attempt this Challenge in a tight space with a group of enemies. Throw a smoke pallet to scare the enemies and using Detective Mode try to sneak behind enemies. Keep on spooking them by occasionally throwing a Batarang or other gadgets such as REC while sticking close behind the enemies. Eventually one of them will hit his companion in confusion.

Challenge #21: Finish a fight with a Combo Batarang (3 required)

This is one of the simpler challenges on this list. While in a fight defeat all the enemies leaving one, then spam Quickfire Batarang on him to knock him out.

Challenge #22: Use the Remote Electrical Charge to get an armed enemy to fire his weapon and surprise at least one other nearby enemy

Sneak up to a group of enemy units with lethal weapons, and fire off a Remote Electric Charge strike at one of them. The shock will make the enemy fire off his weapon and if only one other opponent is present next to him the challenge will be completed.

Challenge #23: Use the Remote Electrical Charge to force an enemy to hit another enemy (3 required)

Find a group of enemies in which at least one of them is wielding a Stun Baton. Use the Quickfire Remote Electrical Charge at the enemy carrying the Stun Baton to cause him to hit another enemy. Perform this a total of 3 times to complete this Physical Challenge in Batman: Arkham City.

Challenge #24: Use the Remote Electrical Charge to blast one armored thug into any other thug

Find a group of enemies in which at least one is armored. Stand in front of the armored enemy at a distance and wait for them to run towards you, shoot the Remote Electrical Charge at the armored enemy to send him flying into another enemy behind him.

Challenge #25: Use the Freeze Cluster Grenade to immobilize three or more henchmen at one time (upgrade required)

You will need to have unlocked the Freeze Cluster Grenade to try this challenge. Find a group of unarmed enemies and climb atop a vantage point. Lure the enemies to your location by throwing a Batarang. Once the enemies approach Use Rec to shock an enemy and let them notice you.

Once they see you, they will gather directly below the vantage point. Select the Freeze Cluster Grenade from your gadgets and throw it at the enemies below to immobilize three or more enemies at once.

Challenge #26: Use the Freeze Blast to freeze an enemy then a Batarang to knock them down

This challenge can be attempted after unlocking the Freeze Blast through the main story missions. When in combat, throw a Freeze Grenade at an enemy and then throw a Batarang to knock them down.

Challenge #27: Perform a Grapnel Boost Takedown

You need to unlock the Grapnel Gun Boost before attempting this challenge. While on the ground level, use Detective Mode, to locate an enemy on a rooftop standing near a ledge. Press the grapple button while looking at the enemy and double tap the Evade button to perform a Grapnel Boost Takedown.

Challenge #28: Use the Reverse Batarang to knock down an enemy

You need to have Reverse Batarang unlocked to complete this challenge. Select the Remote Controlled Batarang from your gadgets and aim at an enemy, hold down the alternate fire button to lock onto an enemy, and then let go to hit him with a Reverse Batarang.

Challenge #29: Kick an enemy while riding on the Line Launcher (3 required)

Sneak up behind an enemy, aim the Line Launcher at him, and hit fire to kick him while riding the line. Now you need to do this a total of 3 times to complete the mission.

Challenge #30: While riding on the Line Launcher towards an unaware enemy, use the Takedown attack to drop down and knock them out

Sneak up behind an enemy, aim the Line Launcher at him, and hit fire to kick him while riding the line. After the ride begins, wait for Batman to get close to a target and press the Takedown button for a knockout.

Challenge #31: Catch a Remote Batarang

Select a Remote-Controlled Batarang and throw it in the air. Steer the RC Batarang to make a full turn either manually or by pressing the U-turn buttons and guiding it back towards Batman, to make him catch the Batarang.

Challenge #32: Fly a fully boosted Remote Batarang into a thug and send him flying through the air

Climb onto one of the rooftops and look for some enemies on some distant rooftops, preferably one standing near stairs or a ledge. Throw a Remote Controlled Batarang at him and immediately hold the accelerate button to boost the speed of the Batarang. Once it hits the enemy it will send him flying.

Invisible Predator Challenges

Challenge #33: Use the Freeze Blast to freeze an armed enemy before taking him out

This challenge can be attempted after unlocking the Freeze Blast through the main story missions. When in combat, throw a Freeze Grenade at an armed enemy to immobilize him. Do not approach him upfront as he can still shoot you. Sneak up behind him and perform a Takedown.

Challenge #34: Use the Smoke Pellet to disorientate an armed enemy and follow up with a Takedown

From a vantage point, find an armed enemy and throw a Smoke Pellet to disorient him, then sneak up behind him to perform a Silent Takedown.

Challenge #35: Disarm an enemy using the Batclaw disarm (3 required)

You need to unlock the Batclaw disarm upgrade to complete this physical challenge in Batman: Arkham City. Approach an armed enemy and use the Batclaw Disarm to snatch his gun away. You need to do this 3 times to complete this mission.

Challenge #36: Use the Disruptor to jam the gun of an armed enemy and then get him to try and fire

You can only attempt this challenge after unlocking the Disruptor and the Jam Firearm upgrade. From a vantage point, find an armed enemy and use the Disruptor to jam his gun. Jump down in front of him to get him to attempt shooting and fail. This will complete the mission.

Challenge #37: Use the Remote Electrical Charge to temporarily disable a backpack Jammer device

Find a group of enemies in which someone is carrying a backpack jammer. You will not be able to use the detective mode, so stay hidden in cover or perched on a vantage point. Select the Remote Electrical Charge from your gadgets and fire it at the enemy with the jammer. This will temporarily disable the jammer to complete this challenge.

Challenge #38: Take down an enemy using the Sonic Batarang

This challenge requires the Sonic Shock. Select the Sonic Batarang from your gadgets and fire it at the ground near an enemy. Once the enemy approaches, Detonate the Sonic Shock Batarang to knock him out.

Challenge #39: Perform an Inverted Takedown from a Vantage Point

This is one of those challenges that you are more likely to have already completed during the story missions. It can be completed by simply grappling up to a vantage point and waiting for an enemy to pass underneath you. As soon as an enemy appears below, Press the Takedown button to perform an Inverted Takedown.

Challenge #40: Perform a Knockout Smash (5 required)

Sneak up behind an enemy and initiate a Silent Takedown and then perform the Knockout Smash to instantly take out the enemy. Do this a total of 5 times to complete this challenge.

Catwoman Challenges

Catwoman not only has her own Riddler Trophies but also her physical challenges. There are just five of them though, which you should be easily able to complete in her side missions.

Challenge #1: Use Caltrops to stun an enemy (3 required)

Approach a group of enemies from behind and Quickfire Caltrops, then attract the attention of the said enemies with a Whip attack, once the enemies are alerted, they will come after you and trip on the Caltrops. Getting three enemies to trip over the Caltrops will complete this challenge.

Challenge #2: Perform a Special Combo Whiplash and Special Combo Whip Trip in one combo flow

You need to have unlocked the Special Combo Whiplash and Special Combo Whip Trip upgrades for Catwoman from the Wayne Tech menu to complete this challenge in Batman: Arkham City.

Find a large group of enemies, attack them, and get your combo up by not getting hit. When prompted execute the Whip Trip combo. Keep attacking so as not to lose your combo. And when prompted again perform the Special Combo Whiplash.

Challenge #3: Complete one Claw Climb using at least 8 separate leaps without missing the timing for a single jump

The challenge can be a bit tricky to complete and requires precise timing to execute the jumps. Look for the tallest building you can find. The tall residential complex in Park Row or the Gotham Bank are the ideal picks for this.

Initiate a Claw Climb by looking at the top of the building and pressing the Climb button (Grapple button for Batman). Now you will see 2 circles forming after each smaller leap. Wait for the outer circle to shrink and as soon as it overlaps the inner circle press the climb button again.

You need to do this perfectly at least 8 times to complete this challenge. If you miss your timing at any one of the jumps, drop down and start again.

Challenge #4: Perform a Pounce attack (3 required)

From a vantage point, look at an enemy, when the claw mark appears over his head, press the attack button to perform a Pounce attack. Do this a total of 3 times to complete this challenge.

Challenge #5: Use the Quickfire Whip attack during combat (3 required)

This is one of the easiest challenges and can be completed in the first mission of the game. During a fight, Quickfire the Whip attacks on enemies for a total of 3 times to complete this challenge.