Batman: Arkham City Industrial District Riddle Solutions

If you are still bent on completing the Riddler Challenge, make your way to the Industrial District to complete its riddles in Batman: Arkham City. You will find a total of nine riddles here, scattered across the industrial complex.

Something to note about this district is that you will have an opportunity to solve some of its riddles during the story missions. This is also how you gain access to the Industrial District.

How to solve all Industrial District riddles in Batman: Arkham City

Riddle #1 – Question Mark: This question can only be answered from an unusual perspective. Can you get yourself there?

This is a question mark-aligned riddle that will require Batman to stand on a pillar facing the North Gotham docks building in the Industrial District.

Stand on top of the pillar and activate detective mode while facing the Wonder Tower. A green question mark will be highlighted on the Wonder Tower with its dot placed on the pillar.

Simply align the dot with the question mark by moving to the edge of the pillar and you’ll solve the riddle in Batman Arkham City.

Riddle #2: Which notorious family keeps talking trash?

The next riddle is close by. Head down the Gotham City Docks after solving the first riddle to find a boat. Enter it to scan the “Falcone Shipping” sign.

Riddle #3: Breaking news! Get out while you still can.

Make your way to the BIu’s Hotdog stand located on the street behind the North Gotham Docks. Once you’ve reached the stand simply scan the red newspaper stand on the right that shows an image of Arkham to solve the riddle.

Riddle #4: Air, sea, or land. It would be criminal not to use these wise guys, wouldn’t it?

Head to the west end of the Industrial District where the Ferris wheel is located. Below the Ferris wheel is a small area that leads to Falcone’s warehouse. You need to scan its entrance sign that reads “Falcone Warehousing and Storage”.

Riddle #5: Was this parasite ratted out, or does he continue to plague Gotham?

You need to scan the Otis Flannegan Pest Control poster in the center of the district.

Riddle #6: Does Zsasz still pose a threat? This guy called to find out.

Head to the alleyway that leads to Joker’s funhouse in the Industrial District. After reaching the entrance turn left to find an inmate posing in a leaning position right next to the payphone. Scan the inmate to bag another Industrial District riddle in Batman: Arkham City.

Riddle #7: Did you hear the HOLE story of how Black Mask escaped?

Walk across Joker’s Funhouse towards the end of the Industrial district to find a locked area with Black Mask’s posters stuck to the walls. Simply scan the locked gate and solve the riddle.

Riddle #8: If you’re planning on making your mark in Arkham City, you’ll need a special kind of realtor.

Head to Zsasz hideout located in the Northwest corner of the Industrial District. Once you’ve entered the hideout walk across the main hall and reach the desk with business cards that read ‘BROKER’ laid on top. Instead of grabbing them pop a quick scan to complete this Riddler Challenge.

Riddle #9: Can you find this cool couple before the romance thaws?

Requirement: This can be found after telling Mr. Freeze about Nora.

Make your way to Storage Warehouse 5B located in the North Gotham Docks and scan the tanks of Mr. Freeze and his wife to solve the last riddle for the Industrial District in Batman: Arkham City.