Batman: Arkham Asylum Interview Tape Locations

Among the many types of collectibles in Batman: Arkham Asylum are the Patient Interview Tapes. These, if not obvious, are recordings of the inmates that give a better understanding of their psychotic tendencies.

There are a total of 35 interview tapes for you to find across all seven locations on the map. These are broken down into five recordings for seven different villains: the Joker, Harley Quinn, the Scarecrow, Poison Ivy, the Riddler, Killer Croc, and Victor Zsasz.

Do note that some tapes require you to unlock a certain gadget or upgrade. We have mentioned the requirements below but you will have a much easier time if you start searching for the recordings after beating the main storyline.

Arkham Island (The Joker’s Tapes)

Interview Tape #1

Requirements: Cryptographic Sequencer

Head to the guard room in Arkham North and use your Cryptographic Sequencer to interact with the panel and override the security barrier. The patient interview tape will be located on the desk near a closed book.

Interview Tape #2

Requirements: None

This tape is located in the western guard tower in Arkham North. Simply head to the table with the flickering TV and retrieve it.

Interview Tape #3

Requirements: Cryptographic Scanner

This patient interview tape is located in the guard room above the passage. It can be accessed by grappling towards it from the ground.

Use your Cryptographic Sequencer to interact with the panel and override the security barrier. It will be located on the table in the leftmost cell.

Interview Tape #4

Requirements: None

Head to the southern guard tower in Arkham East. Grapple up to it and retrieve the tape; it will be lying on the table.

Interview Tape #5

Requirements: None

The last patient interview tape can be retrieved at Pier Shed in Arkham West. It will be lying on top of a box inside the shack.

Intensive Treatment (Harley Quinn’s Tapes)

Interview Tape #6

Requirements: None

Head to the lobby of the intensive treatment; you will find the tape on a desk inside the office.

Interview Tape #7

Requirements: Cryptographic Sequencer with range amplifier

Head to the cell block transfer office to find the 8th patient interview tape of Batman: Arkham Asylum. Use the cryptographic sequencer to disable the security system and head up the stairs. The tape will be lying on the computer terminal.

Interview Tape #8

Requirements: None

After going down the elevator shaft, this tape will be in the secure transit control room. It will be on a desk behind an already disabled electric barrier.

Interview Tape #9

Requirements: None

This interview tape can be found in the secure transit upstairs office on the desk.

Interview Tape #10

Requirements: Cryptographic Sequencer

Head to the decontamination area to find the last patient interview tape. Use the Cryptographic Sequencer to interact with the panel next to the pipe and override the security barrier.

Head inside the room, the tape will be on the desk.

Arkham Mansion (Scarecrow’s Tapes)

Interview Tape #11

Requirements: None

This patient interview tape is in the small room of the main hall of the mansion. You need to open a vent to gain access to this room.

Interview Tape #12

Requirements: Ultra Batclaw

This patient interview tape is located behind a high breakable wall in the west wing corridor of the mansion. You need to use the Ultra Batclaw to break the wall.

Interview Tape #13

Requirements: Batclaw

Located in the Arkham Records room of the mansion. Use your Batclaw to break open the vent near the drawers. Crawl through it to get through to a room with scattered books. You will find the tape on the center table.

Interview Tape #14

Requirements: Cryptographic Sequencer

This tape is located in the library of the mansion. Use the cryptographic sequencer to interact with the panel to override the security system.

Head inside, the tape will be on the table next to the staircase.

Interview Tape #15

Requirements: None

Head to Dr Young’s office to acquire the final patient interview tape. It will be lying on the table with the study lamp.

Botanical Gardens (Poison Ivy’s tapes)

Interview Tape #16

Requirements: None

The first patient interview tape is located in the aviary. It will be lying on a bench next to where the hostages’ cages get dropped.

Interview Tape #17

Requirements: None

Advance to the Glasshouse Generator Room. It will be on the computer terminal next to the red nuclear sign.

Interview Tape #18

Requirements: None

This patient interview tape is located right at the entrance of the glasshouse. It is placed on a bench and is very hard to miss.

Interview Tape #19

Requirements: None

This patient interview tape is also placed on a bench in the statue corridor of the botanical gardens.

Interview Tape #20

Requirements: None

Head to the flooded corridor and find the last patient interview tape there.

Medical Facility (The Riddler’s Tapes)

Interview Tape #21

Requirements: Cryptographic Sequencer

Head to the secure access in the medical facility to obtain the first patient interview tapes. Interact with the panel next to the pipe using your cryptographic sequencer.

It will open a passageway next to the broken wall. Head inside and swoop the tape off the counter.

Interview Tape #22

Requirements: None

This tape is located in the medical foyer on the table.

Interview Tape #23

Requirements: None

Advance to the ventilation system. The tape will be in the small office on the second floor.

Interview Tape #24

Requirements: None

This patient interview tape is located in the patient observation section of the facility. It will be on a desk in the room where Cash and Dr. Kellerman used to be.

Interview Tape #25

Requirements: None

Head to the experimental chamber to obtain the last patient interview tape in Batman: Arkham Asylum. It will be on a desk in the room where Bane used to be.

Caves (Killer Croc’s Tapes)

Interview Tape #26

Requirements: Line Launcher

The first patient interview tape can be obtained by heading to the pump room. Use the line launcher to zipline yourself towards a platform. The tape will be lying on top of a barrel.

Interview Tape #27

Requirements: None

Head to the surface access section of the caves. It will be on top of the second box on your left as you enter the area.

Interview Tape #28

Requirements: None

Right after exiting Intensive Treatment, enter the control room access. The tape will be on top of a box next to a glass window.

Interview Tape #29

Requirements: None

This tape can be found on the old sewer on the ground next to the corpse.

Interview Tape #30

Requirements: None

The last patient interview tape is located in the pump control room section of the caves. Follow the corridor next to the corpse, the tape will be on top of a barrel near the pipe.

Penitentiary (Victor Zsasz’s Tapes)

Interview Tape #31

Requirements: None

On a desk in the extreme incarceration upper office of the penitentiary.

Interview Tape #32

Requirements: None

Head to the upper floor of the main cell block of the penitentiary. Located on the table near the plant.

Interview Tape #33

Requirements: None

Head to the cells and access the front desk. The tape is hard to miss, it is on a table next to the corpse.

Interview Tape #34

Requirements: None

Head to the guard room. Acquiring this tape is more complex, you need to save the 2 guards from Harley Quinn as well. The tape will be lying on top of a bunch of papers.

Interview Tape #35

Requirements: Batclaw

The last patient interview tape of Batman: Arkham Asylum can be obtained on the controlled access on the upper floor office. Use your Batclaw to grapple up a vent to reach the office on the 2nd floor. The tape will be on the desk right next to the TV.