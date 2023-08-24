Baldur’s Gate 3 Temporary Companions Guide

Baldur’s Gate 3 features a lot of recruitable Hirelings that you can pay Gold to recruit, but there is also one temporary companion named Us, which you can recruit without giving anything. Just like other Hirelings, Us also has many skills you can utilize to fight the enemies in Baldur’s Gate 3.

How to find Us in Baldur’s Gate 3

To find Us in Baldur’s Gate 3, you first need to start the quest named Escape the Nautiloid. This quest will happen in the Nautiloid region of BG3. To meet Us in BG3, you first must interact with the Myranth on top of the Elevated Platform.

After meeting with the Myranth, you will find a brain in the same room, Us. You then need to move to Us and start a dialogue with him. Here, you will get the following dialogue options:

“INVESTIGATION: Inspect the exposed brain.”

“STRENGTH: Break the skull.”

“DEXTERITY: Gently prise the brain from the skull.”

“Destroy the brain”

“Leave”

After getting the dialogue options from Us, you will have the option to either save or destroy him, depending on the choice you make. To make Us a temporary companion in Baldur’s Gate 3, select the “Investigation” dialogue option.

Here, you will find out that his brain is swelled and pushing towards its skull. To free Us, you first need to treat his ailment. For that, you need to select the following dialogue option:

“[MEDICINE] attempt a cerebral extraction, staying mindful of the swelling.”

After that, you will be presented with a DC20 check of Strength and Dexterity, which you must pass to free Us. By doing so, you will be presented with the final dialogue option with Us:

“[DEXTERITY] mutilates the brain.”

“Spare the creature – any injuries might weaken it.”

If you select the Spare dialogue option from above, you will free Us and make him a temporary companion in BG3. This option is necessary to recruit him later in the game.

How to recruit Us

Once you have freed Us from the Nautiloid and made him the temporary companion, you will then get an option to recruit him. This option will appear as you interact with Us again in Act 2 of Baldur’s Gate 3. To find Us one more, you first need to start the Attack on Moonrise Towers quest. This will happen in the Mindflayer Colony after you defeat the Katheric Thorm.

But before you get there to find Us, you first need to find the key to the cage, as he has once again managed to get behind bars. For that, go to the NPC named Chop located in the Morgue.

Chop has a Kitty with the keys to the cage where Us is located. You can kill, fight, or convince Chop to let Kitty hand you the keys. Once you have found the key, you can free Us. Doing so will also recruit Us as a temporary companion in Baldur’s Gate 3. Now, whenever you like, you can summon Us on the battlefield for him to help you.