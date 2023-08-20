How To Get Scroll Of Summon Quasit In Baldur’s Gate 3

Baldur’s Gate 3 allows you to summon plenty of familiars that can aid you in combat or puzzles. Familiars count as extra companions and don’t take up the same slot as your party members so you can summon a familiar on top of having a full party. One of the best familiars to summon in Baldur’s Gate 3 is a Quasit and here we will tell you how to find the scroll of summon quasit which you can use to get this familiar.

Where to find the Scroll of Summon Quasit in Baldur’s Gate 3

You can find the Scroll of Summon Quasit in these two ways in Baldur’s Gate 3:

Necromancer Cellar in the Blighted Village

The Secret Necromancer Cellar is in the Blighted Village section of BG3. You need to head down the hatch and pull a lever hidden behind some boxes to unlock a bookcase door that will lead you to the Secret Cellar. The scroll will be inside one of the wooden caskets.

Buy it from a Merchant

Although the Scroll of Summon Quasit is rare in BG3 it can be found being sold by Merchants in the Underdark.

You can find merchants in the following locations:

The Goblin Camp

The Drow Outpost

The Mind Flayer Outpost

How to use the Scroll of Summon Quasit

Once you have the scroll, it can be used in two ways to summon a Quasit familiar in BG3. One of the methods is a long-term usage allowing you to summon a Quasit whenever you want while the other is a one-time use method.

For the first method, you can actually use the scroll of summon Quasit in BG3 to learn the spell itself. This spell is available only to the Warlock class. Once you have obtained the scroll, to learn the spell Summon Quasit, just simply select the scroll in your inventory and click on the Learn Spell option.

Afterward, you will have the option to summon a Quasit whenever you want simply through your spell bar. The Quasit will remain with you until it dies or until you dismiss it from your party. To dismiss the Quasit, select it in your party and click on the Dismiss option.

Alternatively, if you don’t have a wizard or warlock, you can use the scroll to summon a Quasit just once.