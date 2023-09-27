Should You Side With Stone Lord Or The Guild in Baldur’s Gate 3

A unique feature that Baldur’s Gate 3 provides is that you can choose your own path. The chosen path affects your journey and makes the game more interesting as you progress through it. During the “Aid the Underduke” quest, you will have to choose between two paths. You can either side with Stone Lord or with the Guild in Baldur’s Gate 3.

Both choices have their consequences and benefits. You need to know which does which to make an informed decision as to which path to take. This guide will tell you more.

Meeting Stone Lord in Aid the Underduke

Nine Fingers Keene is the leader of Baldur’s Gate City’s Criminal Guild. The old group is being threatened by a newcomer, Stone Lord, who has just put his steps in the crime world. Now, the guild and Nine Fingers Keene plan to attack The Stone Lord at the Counting House.

However, meeting Stone Lord is not easy, as it requires you to go into the city’s depths to find him.

Visit the Guildhall

Every misunderstanding will conclude at the Guildhall. This location is home to the Guild in Baldur’s Gate 3. You can reach the location near the Guildhall bar. Use the coordinates of X:62 and Y:-100 to find the Nine Fingers office.

Once at the office, the entrance is also quite difficult to find. It is situated at the backside of the Hall. The door is called the No Entry – No Exit. Enter through the door and head inside the Guildhall.

Talk to the Guildmaster

After entering the Guildhall, talk to the Guildmaster, who reveals that the Minsc is behind all the chaos. He is the one portraying himself to be the Stone Lord. Minsc is one of Jaheria’s companions. He is a human who belongs to the Ranger class in BG3.

Find Stone Lord at the Lower City sewers

You must start the Aid the Underduke quest in BG3 by heading to the City Counting. You will head into the location in search of the Stone Lord. However, despite your efforts, you cannot find him there. Instead, you will lead to the Lower City sewers.

As you venture into the Lower City sewers, you will encounter Stone Lord in a dark ally. Additionally, you will get a chance to recruit him to your team. However, this requires you to have Jaheira by your side.

Furthermore, you are given a choice here: either to Pick Stone Lord or help Jaheria. Alternatively, you can choose the Guild over Jaheria and deal with the Stone Lord yourself.

Stone Lord or Guild BG3

Choosing Stone Lord or Guild in Baldur’s Gate 3 is an independent choice. If you decide to kill Stone Lord and aid the Guild, you will lose Jaheria as your companion in Baldur’s Gate 3. Jaheria plays an important role throughout your journey. Therefore, we recommend that you do not lose her at any point during Act 3.

However, if you side with Stone Lord and spare his life at the sewer, you can recruit him. Not only is a returning character in the Baldur’s Gate series, he is also a friend of Jaheira. If nothing else, he is one of the more entertaining companions in BG3. He is a melee ranger to fulfill the front-liner role in the party.

So, the choice between Stone Lord and the Guild is pretty simple. We chose the Stone Lord over the Guild in BG3 and could still recruit the Guild to our cause later on. You just have to side with the Guild when the Zhentarim attack their hideout.