Baldur’s Gate 3 Find The ‘Stern Librarian’ Ffion Quest Guide

While “exploring” the Sharess’ Caress brothel in the Rivington section of Baldur’s Gate 3, you will hear about the Stern Librarian who works and is apparently their most desired employee. Unfortunately, the Stern Librarian Ffion seems to have gone missing and that is affecting the clients. It is up to you if you accept Mamzell Amira’s request, to find the Stern Librarian Ffion in Baldur’s Gate 3 and find out why she hasn’t shown up for work in a while.

How to start Find the Stern Librarian Ffion quest

As mentioned before, Mamzell Amrita, the proprietor of Sharess’ Caress will task you with finding Ffion in BG3. Simply enter the pleasure house and talk to Amrita at the reception. She will ask some questions about your desired company and suggest Stern Librarian but unfortunately, no one has heard from Ffion in a while and that is making Amira worried.

How to complete find the Stern Librarian Ffion in Baldur’s Gate 3

In order to complete the quest of Stern Librarian Ffion, there are a few objectives that you need to accomplish in Baldur’s Gate 3. All of these objectives are mentioned below for your convenience.

Investigate Elminster’s Library in Sharess’ Caress

During your conversation with Mamzell Amira in BG3, you will get to know that her worker Ffion who used to work at Sharess’ Caress has been missing. Amira is worried that she has not come back till now. She wants you to help her find her worker.

She will ask you to go to Elminster’s Library which is Ffion’s pleasure room that can be found in the same place on the third floor. She will give you the keys to her room to find something which can indicate where we can find her. Take the stairs, go to the third floor, and carefully analyze her room along with your teammates.

While searching Ffion’s room in BG3, you will be able to find a table on which you will see Ffion’s Journal. You have to read what is written in the journal. Once you start reading, you will get to know that Ffion is quite upset with someone who is very close to her.

RECOMMENDED VIDEOS FOR YOU...

Reach Fraygo’s Flophouse

It will come to your information that the Stern Librarian Ffion went out to Fraygo’s Flophouse in BG3 to find someone she knows. The flophouse is nearby, on the opposite side of the road. Once you reach there, you need to have a conversation with the person who is in charge of this place.

Once you talk with the person he will not give enough information which could help you to find her. The only thing he will say is that she has not been here for a long period of time.

Make your way to the second floor to reach Ffion’s room. In this room, you will be able to observe a trunk that you need to open. As you open the trunk, you will get another journal of Ffion. Once you read the journal, it will come into your information that her son does not let her live in peace.

After you are done with the investigation of her room, you now have to go to the third floor. This part is a bit confusing if you are not aware of how to get to the third floor. Come out of the room on the second floor and find a second balcony. From there, you need to jump to get onto the third floor.

You have to investigate the third floor, and you will find a wardrobe there. Behind this wardrobe, you can enter into a secret room. You will find the dead bodies of people who have been recently killed in the city. Go near the bed and you should be able to investigate it to find Ffion’s body hidden underneath.

You can use Speak with Dead spell to ask Ffion a series of questions. After some dialogue, you will get to know that her son has murdered her. This will also unlock the next clue to help you investigate the murders.

Return to Mamzell Amira in Sharess Caress

You need to go back to Mamzell Amira in Sharess’ Caress to tell her what happened to her worker. You will tell her that she cannot work for you anymore as she is dead. Upon hearing this information about Ffion, she feels heartbroken but also says thank you to you for your efforts to find out the reality of her fate.