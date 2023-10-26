Where To Find Myshka In Baldur’s Gate 3

If you are a cat lover, then you will be surprised to find a white Persian cat with blue eyes by the name of Myshka strolling in the alley. This furry creature can often be sighted in different areas and can speak to you as well in Baldur’s Gate 3.

So, if you still haven’t found Myshka during your playthrough of Baldur’s Gate 3, then you have come to the right place. I will address where you can find this white furry animal and how you can interact with Myshka in this BG 3 guide.

Where to find Myshka the cat in Baldur’s Gate 3

The place where you are likely to encounter Myshka during your ventures will be an alley located south of the Wine Festival. Moreover, it will be present next to the Bonecloak’s Apothecary, which is situated in the Lower City in Baldur’s Gate 3.

Once you spot Myshka, you can go to him and interact to start a conversation. Like all animals in Baldur’s Gate 3, talking to Myshka requires Speak with Animal spells. On top of that, Myshka has some unique interactions.

How to interact with Myshka

You can either talk to Myska to learn more about him and have him follow you around, or you can simply pet him. To pet Myshka, you will need to pass an Animal Handling DC 15 check. If you are successful, Myshka will let you pet him even if you don’t have Speak with Animal.

Even with the Speak with Animal spell, Myshka talks in a weird dialect, suggesting he isn’t native to Sword Coast. You can choose the Intelligence option to decipher Myshka’s cat speech in BG3. However, you will need to pass a DC 10 check.

Once you can understand him better, Myshka will inquire whether you are his mother in Baldur’s Gate 3.

So here you will have two options.

Option 1: It’s me, my son

If you choose this option, Myshka will purr loudly as a sign of affection towards you. Moreover, he will follow you for a while as you roam around the city in Baldur’s Gate 3.

Option 2: Leave

You can choose this option and go your merry way, but keep in mind that Myshka won’t follow you. This way, you will need to approach this cat again if you want to interact with him.

Lastly, you can also get the option of Derryth adopting Myshka in Baldur’s Gate 3. If Baelen dies in the Underdark, Derryth will be sad, so you can convince Myshka to go live with her. Now that Baelen is gone, Derryth needs some sort of companionship and decides to adopt Myshka.