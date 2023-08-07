Baldur’s Gate 3 Enclave Library Rune Puzzle Guide

Enclave library rune puzzle appears early in Baldur’s Gate 3 and can be completed easily to have some great loot. A lot of quests’ completions lead to rewards that are cryptic in nature. NPCs that give those rewards are no help either in the game. This can lead to frustrating moments for the players. One such case is the rune puzzle in the Druid Enclave library. But fret not, we will be guiding you on how to complete this puzzle with ease while covering its prerequisites.

How to complete the Enclave Library rune puzzle in Baldur’s Gate 3

Enclave library is a home to druids in Bg3 and can be found in the Northeastern section of Emerald Grove (x: -443, y: 22), which is being governed by Rath. He tasks you with finding the first druid, Halsin. Upon exploring the enclave library, you will come across a lot of strange murals depicting various animals.

There is also a statue/mural of a wolf, surrounded by four stone pillars, in the northwest section of the enclave library. The wolf statue is in the middle of a room with a lot of glowing statues around it. Three pillars (North, West and South) on its three sides have special stone runes inserted in their indentations. Only the East one is missing which is the part of the enclave library rune puzzle you need to solve in Bg3.

To solve this puzzle, you need to complete Save the First Druid quest. This quest involves saving Halsin, the bear druid, and helping restore the grove. This also means killing the goblin king. After saving Halsin, return to Rath and tell him about your heroic rescue of his friend.

Rath then hands over a Wolf Rune (stone tablet) to the players and tells them of a great treasure cache nearby. This rune can also be obtained by either killing Rath or pickpocketing him. However, this will result in you nuking the enclave library quest line in totality. Now you can insert this rune in the empty indentation on the eastern pillar near the wolf statue.

However, this doesn’t complete the Enclave library rune puzzle in Baldur’s Gate 3. You need to activate all the runes anti-clockwise, starting from the Wolf Rune. The order should be like Wolf->Elk->Bear->Eagle. This results in Wolf statue disappearing in the pit, creating a path for you to enter the hidden vault.

Interact with the boxes to obtain a lot of consumables and crafting materials. Make sure that you interact with the altar in the room to obtain Mace and Sorrow (unique two-handed melee weapon). This marks the end of the Enclave library rune puzzle in Bg3.