How To Change Dice Skins In Baldur’s Gate 3

The Dice system is one of the many features of Baldur’s Gate 3 that proves to be crucial for gameplay progression. It determines how things will play out, whether it be the saving throws, ability checks, or attack rolls during a battle. Whenever the game wants you to make a check, such as for picking locks, it shows you some dice that you’ll need to roll. But watching the same dice skin throughout Baldur’s Gate 3 can get boring.

Luckily, the game allows you to change dice skins and switch to other skins. You just need to know how to do that.

Changing Dice Skins in BG3

The dice in this game are not like our normal dice that have six sides. Instead, we have a twenty-sided dice in BG3 that decides our fate in any situation. Although you won’t be able to change the outcome of your dice roll, you can change the dice skin in Baldur’s Gate 3.

The dice roll process occurs on various occasions in the game. For example, when you have to decide something by means of your skills, that’s where dice rolls come to play.

You need to wait for the first dice roll choice after you’ve decided to change its color.

Once a situation comes where you are required to roll the dice for a skill check etc, don’t go for the roll.

Instead, look for a purple hexagon icon at the bottom left corner of the screen. As you hover over this icon, it shows the Customize Dice prompt.

Click it to see a list of available dice skins. You can choose any of the skins from the list and then roll the dice. It’ll be rolled in the same color as you selected. You can repeat this process whenever you want to see your dice rolled in a different color than the previous one.

How to get more dice skins

You can only change the dice skins in Baldur’s Gate 3 if you have skins to change them to. Currently, you can get more skins if you have bought the Deluxe Edition of the game.

There are three of these skins available in BG3. Each one is mentioned against its corresponding version of the game below.