Best Items To Get In Baldur’s Gate 3

You will come across many items in Baldur’s Gate 3 that can take your build to the next level. Choosing the items in BG3 can be challenging, and often, you need to make choices about keeping the best items.

That being said, you will get to collect a lot of items during Acts 1,2 and 3 of the game. The best items will be the ones that will be harder to find and will involve some exploration.

However, once you get your hands on these items and equip them on your build, you will be able to observe the advantages. Furthermore, you will be able to enjoy the game by keeping these best items during the rest of the Acts.

I will be talking about the best items that you should keep during all three acts of Baldur’s Gate 3.

Best items in Act 1

There are a lot of good items that you can get during the first act of Baldur’s Gate 3. You can also make builds around these best items, and these will include the following options.

Silver Sword of the Astral Plane

Location: Sharess’ Caress dropped by an NPC called Kith’rak Voss

If you are looking for the best item in Act 1 of BG3, then you can get a legendary weapon called the Silver Sword of the Astral Plane. This legendary two-handed sword grants you special bonuses, which include abilities such as Githborn Psionic Resistance, Soulbreaker, and Githborne Psionic Weapon.

Lastly, if you have chosen your character from the Githyanki race, then you will also get bonus damage. Moreover, you will also have a boost in Intelligence, Charisma, and Wisdom.

On the other hand, you can also use illusion magic to mimic the Githyanki race and obtain the same outcome.

Adamantine Splint Armour

Location: Grymforge, The Adamantine Forge Quest

You can get heavy armor, which is among the best items in BG3. Equipping the Adamantine Splint Armor provides your build with high levels of AC, which negates most of the enemy attacks.

Additionally, it reduces all incoming damage by 2 points, and it also applies the Reeling condition whenever an enemy attacks you with Melee hits. Lastly, the Adamantine Splint Armor prevents Critical Hits and contributes more towards a tankier build for your character.

Disintegrating Night Walkers

Location: Obtained from Grymforge

These are considered the best items that you can get your hands on during the first act. Disintegrating Night Walkers are boots that offer the best mobility.

Once you equip these shoes on your build, you will be able to benefit from those CC effects. It means that you will not be entangled, trapped, or Enwebbed during your fights. Moreover, you also get the advantage of the ability Misty Step.

It is resourceful on Melee Strikers, as these can help in closing the distance when attacking priority targets in BG3.

Adamantine Shield

Location: Obtained from Grymforge

The Adamantine Shield is going to inflict Reeling on the enemy attacker who attacks you during the fight for two turns. Apart from that, you can also benefit from this shield’s ability, which is known as Shield Bash.

This makes the Adamantine Shield count as the best item to have during the first act of BG3.

Grymskull Helm

Location: Near Grymforge, dropped by Grym

This is a pretty rare helmet that grants you resistance abilities. Once you are wearing the Grymskull Helm, you will be immune to critical hits delivered by your enemies.

Moreover, it also gives you resistance to fire damage and has a special ability known as Hunter’s Mark. This spell allows you to deal an extra 1×6 damage using all of your weapon attacks. This best item is a mix of fantastic defense with immunity to critical hits while giving your Fighters an edge with Hunter’s Mark.

Best items in Act 2

During the second act of Baldur’s Gate 3, you will start to explore legendary items and equipment options. Some of these can be obtained by defeating enemy bosses, while some can be purchased easily from merchants.

The Blood of Lathander

Location: Obtained from Rosymorn Monastry

The Blood of Lathander is the best legendary item that you can obtain early during the second Act. This weapon works really well against undead enemies and allows you to utilize the Lathandar’s light to blind those targets.

You can equip this legendary mace on Shadowheart, or if you prefer a cleric build, then this item is a must-have. Apart from that, the sunbeam spell increases the radiant damage of this particular weapon.

You can make use of this level 6 spell to spam that blinded status effect on undead enemies. Lastly, this weapon also regains your hit points, mainly when you rest.

Killer’s Sweetheart

Location: Obtained from Gauntlet of Shar

Killer’s Sweetheart makes it to the list of the best items that you can find during Act 2 of BG3. This item is basically a ring that can work with any of your builds. Having this ring equipped grants you the Executioner ability to benefit immensely, especially when you kill a beast/creature.

This way, you can generate a critical hit on your next attack roll. You can also pair the Killer’s Sweetheart with other items on your build, such as the Surgeon’s Subjugation Amulet. If you are aiming for a barbarian build, then this item is a must-have for you.

Darkfire Shortbow

Location: Obtained from Last Light Inn

If you are a player who prefers ranged attacks, then the Darkfire Shortbow is a perfect option for you. This item can be obtained during the second act of your playthrough. Moreover, having the Darkfire Shortbow on your build grants you added incentives such as resistance to cold and fire damage.

That being said, you also get to cast the Haste spell with this specific item. This allows you to become faster, and you can use that to not only dodge enemy attacks but also use spells like Metamagic Twinned to deal damage to multiple enemies.

Lastly, you can deliver 1d6 (+2) Piercing Damage onto enemies with your ranged attacks. The Darkfire Shortbow can complete your sorcerer build in Baldur’s Gate 3.

Knife of the Undermountain King

Location: Bought from A’jak’nir Jeera at Creche Y’llek

Knife of the Undermountain King is a good option if you are considering the best items in Act 2 of BG3. This short sword gives you the Organ Rearranger ability. This comes in handy when you are rolling the dice, and thus, you end up scoring a critical strike.

Moreover, you can also reroll the dice and benefit from the highest result. The thing that makes this item unique is the Shadow Blade ability. You can basically double the damage you deliver with your attack rolls on your enemies.

You can pair it with other items, such as the Killer’s Sweetheart ring, to reinforce your build and deliver heavy damage.

Incandescent Staff

Location: Purchased from the Quartermaster Talli at the Last Light Inn

If you are looking for an item that can automatically grant your build resistance against Fire damage, then look no further. The Incandescent Staff fulfills this purpose, earning its spot as the best item you can get in the Second Act.

You can benefit from its ranged attack ability and use the resistance it grants to your advantage. Furthermore, the Incandescent Staff allows you to cast projectile attacks such as a (Lvl 3) Invocation spell Fireball, which can deliver a nice chunk of damage onto your enemies.

If you are planning on having your build fixated on a damage-dealing spellcaster, then you should definitely consider this item.

Best items in Act 3

Act 3 is the final act for Baldur’s Gate 3, and this means that you will get to collect powerful items that can be used in your OP builds. You can also keep the best items from Act 2 and continue your questline in this third act.

But it would be better to switch to the items you find during your exploration. Some of the best items from Act 3 will involve the following:

Staff of Cherished Necromancy

Location: Obtained from Mystic Carrion at the Lower City

The Staff of Cherished Necromancy is an incredible item that you must get during the Third Act of Baldur’s Gate 3. This staff allows you to jailbreak necromancy spells from the normal spell slots economy of Caster Classes in the game.

This will work well for wizards, sorcerers, clerics, and druid classes, so if you have a build centered around any of these classes, the Staff of Cherished Necromancy is a good option as the best item.

Moreover, this specific item also absorbs the life essence from the creatures you end up killing during your fights. This, in turn, is used to fuel your necromancy spells. In short, you will be able to spam those necromancy spells with each creature you kill in Baldur’s Gate 3.

Gauntlets of Hill Giant Strength

Location: Obtained from the House of Hope

The Gauntlets of Hill Giant Strength is an excellent addition in terms of the best items to acquire. It increases both your strength and agility in Baldur’s Gate 3. You can acquire this item during Act 3 in your playthrough, and it pairs really well with the Elixir of Bloodlust.

Your Strength score goes all the way up to 23 when you equip the Gauntlets of Hill Giant Strength to your build. This way, you can focus on using your points to increase other stats for your build.

Gloves of Soul Catching

Location: Obtained from the House of Hope

The Gloves of Soul Catching can make your unarmed attacks count massively during your fights. The thing that makes this the best item is the fact that it adds (1d10) Force Damage on each one of your unarmed attacks in BG3.

Similarly, your character also benefits from those unarmed hits as you can regain 10 points with each of those attacks. Apart from that, if you prefer to gain an advantage on your Attack Rolls or Saving Throws, then this can be achieved by having the Gloves of Soul Catching equipped on your build.

Mask of Soul Perception

Location: Obtained from a Gilded Chest at the Lower City

You will have to face a lot of Perception checks during different scenarios of Act 3, and the best item to help with that aspect will be the Mask of Soul Perception. Once you equip it onto your build, you will be able to gain a (+2) bonus on different actions, which will include Attack Rolls and Initiative Rolls.

Moreover, the Mask of Soul Perception also comes with an ability known as Detect Thoughts, which is really useful in dialogues. It allows you to learn the thoughts of other characters and decide on favorable dialogue choices for your character in BG3.

Bhaalist Armor

Location: Purchased from Echo of Abazigal at the Murder Tribunal

Bhaalist Armor is another good option in terms of light armor, which can be used to provide AC to your build in BG3. You can get it during the events of Act 3, and the best thing about this armor is that it makes enemies close to you vulnerable to piercing damage.

This goes really well if you are using a Rogue Assassin Build. Apart from you, this Armor also comes with another ability called Ambusher, which grants you (+2) to initiative rolls.

The effects kick in when the enemies fall in your radius (2m), and these specific enemies become vulnerable to piercing damage during your fights in Baldur’s Gate 3. All of these aspects contribute towards the Bhaalist Armor as the best item you can get during Act 3.