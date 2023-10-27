How To Break The Ballroom Seal In Cazador’s Palace In Baldur’s Gate 3

As part of Astarion’s The Pale Elf and the Gur Tribe’s questlines, players will be Investigating Cazador’s Palace in Act 3 of Baldur’s Gate 3. Cazador is the vampire who sired Astarion and is planning something sinister. Unfortunately, to learn more, you need to enter the ballroom in Cazador’s Palace in Baldur’s Gate 3, but a magical seal locks it.

To gain entry and stop Cazador from doing whatever he is planning, as well as free the Gur Tribe children, you need to figure out how to break this ballroom seal in BG3.

How to find the ballroom door in Cazador’s Palace

Cazador’s Palace is present in the Lower City. To get inside the Cazador Palace, go towards the Lower City Central Wall waypoint and spot the south tower of the palace. Here, you’ll notice a door, so use it to go in.

Go up the stairs and into the door at the end of the path you’re on. On the other side, you’ll meet some soldiers. Use Deception or Intimidation so that you can proceed further up into the castle. Now keep going as the path takes you until you reach inside of the palace.

From here, go straight ahead, and you’ll see a large door with a red aura around it. This sinister door is the one that has the seal on it, and you need to figure out how to break it to enter the ballroom.

How to open the ballroom door seal in Cazador’s Palace in Baldur’s Gate 3

Interact with the door, and you will find out it needs some sort of a signet ring. Now you need to go and find it. Go right from the door and down the stairs. At the turn, you’ll notice a door on your left. Open the door, and you’ll be hit with a spell that knocks you back.

There is a body inside the room that will make you unable to pass through. Not only that, but the dead body also deals necrotic damage to anyone nearby, so you need to be quick here.

Make sure you use your highest HP character for this next part. Use Misty Step or Fly to go to the left side of the room near the cupboard. If you don’t have those, use Remove Curse on the body to lift the curse so you can walk around the area freely.

Open the Mahagony Wardrobe, and you’ll find the Kozakuran Dictionary inside. This is the first item you need.

Now, for the second item, go straight ahead from the room and turn right towards the wall. A hidden door will appear here as the entrance to the Kennels.

Inside, you’ll meet Godey, a skeleton guarding Cazador. First, use Deception so he tells you that his master is performing the ritual and is busy. Then, use Persuasion, which will prompt him to give you the item you need. If both checks fail or you don’t have Astarion in the party, you can simply kill Godey to get the Szarr Family Ring.

Once you have both the Kozakuran Dictionary and Szarr Family Ring, go back to the Sinister Door outside the ballroom and interact with it. This will prompt you to use the items which will unlock the door for you. On the other side, there will be a lot of Cazador’s minions who will attack you, so be prepared for a challenging fight.