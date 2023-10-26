Should You Help Arfur Or The Squatters In Baldur’s Gate 3

As soon as you enter the town of Rivington in Act 3 of Baldur’s Gate 3, you will notice some people arguing just north of the waypoint. It seems like some rich man, Arfur Gregorio, has hired some mercenaries in Baldur’s Gate 3 to force out squatters who had been hiding in his house.

In these dire times, the refugees of the war are moving into the empty houses of the rich folk. Arfur is among those folks who don’t approve of Squatters entering his residence. He is not interested in sharing it with them either and is willing to get rid of them with the help of Zenovia.

If you wish, you can take part in this conflict and decide whether the squatters should stay or leave Arfur’s house in Baldur’s Gate 3. One of the decisions can even unlock a new quest for you and reveal a sinister truth behind your decision.

Should you side with Arfur or Squatters in Baldur’s Gate 3?

In my opinion, you should not side with Arfur because he is up to no good. You can judge easily from this conflict that he doesn’t want to share his residence even though he has a lot of empty rooms. This suggests that there is another ill intent behind his reason for pushing the squatters out.

As part of the quest to Investigate the Suspicious Toys, you will find that Arfur is involved with those toys. Moreover, he has armed a shipment of toys at this particular residence. These had gone missing and were donated by the people to help the refugees who were suffering from the war in BG3.

This eventually makes Arfur the bad guy in this situation. So you should help the Squatters and end this conflict on a good note.

In order to help the squatters and intimidate Zenovia and Arfur, you will need to hear about this conflict from the squatters. The squatters will claim to be the victims here. They had been living in the house since it wasn’t in use.

Ben Golewits will tell you that the place was empty, so he occupied it for his family, which will include his child, but Arfur won’t be pleased to hear this. He will order Zenovia to get the squatters out of his place. Zenovia will ask him to pay her if he wants to get their hands dirty.

You can then inquire from Arfur why he wants to get the squatter out when he owns a pretty big house. He could spare them a room in Baldur’s Gate 3. Arfur will complain that this is his property and that the squatter needs to leave. So you can select the following dialogue option (Intimidation) to help the squatters,

“Let them stay or I’ll make you leave and never come back”

Pass the Charisma check next by rolling the dice with a number greater than or equal to (25) to intimidate Arfur successfully in BG3. This way, Arfur will agree, but he will warn you that the squatter will turn on you as well.

You can then speak with Zenovia, who will be against this proposition. She belongs to the guild, which comprises cutthroats, contract killers, etc. Zenovia will threaten you, so choose the following dialogue option to deal with her, “Or What” and then choose the Intimidation dialogue choice,

“I fought and killed an avatar of Myrkul recently, I think I can handle you”.

Pass the Charisma check by rolling the dice and getting a number greater than or equal to (10) to Intimidate Zenovia in Baldur’s Gate 3. She will then leave you be, and you can enter the residence and meet with the squatters next. The Squatters will be thankful to you for helping them in this matter.

What happens if you side with Arfur and force the squatters to leave

You can also take Arfur’s side in this conflict in Baldur’s Gate 3 and intimidate the squatters to leave his residence. To do this, simply go with the following dialogue choice,

“Look, I know the Guild’s rates. I’ll solve your problem for half price”. Pass the Persuasion check by rolling the dice with a number greater or equal to (10). Arfur will be pleased and ask you to get the job done, and he will pay you after that.

Zenovia will be angry at you for undercutting her deal with Arfur and will threaten you that the Guild will come for you. So you can simply punch her by passing the Strength check and rolling a number greater or equal to (17).

With that, Zenovia will storm off angrily, and you can speak with the squatters and intimidate them to leave Arfur’s residence in Baldur’s Gate 3. The squatters will be angry and will curse you. Then they will leave the residence, and you can collect your money from Arfur for helping him out.

You can also follow a more neutral route here and offer the Squatters (family) 100 gold. Tell them to leave Arfur’s place. Then you can ask them to go to any nearby Inn.