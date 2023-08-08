How To Change Appearance In Baldur’s Gate 3

Changing character appearance in Baldur’s Gate 3 is a personal preference that players sometimes want to influence others. In the early access version, an NPC named Withers specializes in your physical appearance.

Not only did Withers allow you to change your appearance, but he also allowed you to change your class. Now, the question arises if the final release version of BG3 allows the player to change their appearance.

Can you change the appearance in Baldur’s Gate 3

You can choose your physical appearance at the beginning of the game, just like any other game. But unfortunately, once BG3 progresses, there is no way you can change your appearance.

In theory, once you have chosen your appearance at the beginning, you must stay with it for the rest of the game. Say, for example, you have chosen your character during the character creation step.

You cannot change it to human once you close the character screen. But during the character creation step, you still have the option to customize face color, body type, hair, and voice.

There is still good news for Baldur’s Gate 3 players who want to change their appearance. This can be done by changing the overall aesthetic, as explained below.

How to change appearance in BG3

As said above, you cannot permanently change your appearance, but you can mask it by putting on new items. A good example is that you can obtain shields, gear, and swords to wear. Wearing them would essentially change your outside appearance.

Armor and weapon are the things that you can obtain throughout the game. Using them lets you change your appearance very quickly whenever you want. This means you don’t have to stick with any of it if you don’t like it.

Aside from the item that covers the body, you can also protect your face with a nice helmet if you don’t like the face or hair.

During the Baldur’s Gate 3 storyline, your character will also change appearance based on your decisions. One good example is when Auntie Ethel treats your tadpole problem; she will remove one of your eyes.

Later in the storyline of Act I in Baldur’s Gate 3, you can get your eye back by taking help from another character. But all of this depends on the path you choose in your decisions. Anyway, the transplanted eye will have a different color.

However, there is one way that will let you change your appearance. This will require you to get your hands on the Mask of the Shapeshifter spell. To unlock this spell, you must first find the Digital Deluxe Edition.

Afterward, you will find the Mask of the Shapeshifter hidden inside your camp within a traveler’s chest. Depending on which race your character is from, this spell can make it more masculine or feminine. This way, your character appearance will change drastically in BG3, but it’s more of a personal preference depending on player to player.