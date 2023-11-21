How To Use Abyss Beckoners In Baldur’s Gate 3

Abyss Beckoners in BG3 is a rare type of gloves that you can find in the Zhentarim Hideout. The Abyss Beckoners gloves are handy, especially for the wearer summons. To find the gloves, you need to get to the Waukeen’s Rest in The Risen Road area.

On the northwest side of the Waukeen’s Rest, you’ll see a small house at the very corner. Go inside and cross both of the shelves and look for a cellar hathway. This will lead you to Zhentarim Hideout. Across the area, look for a small door and use this door and attached stairs to reach a hidden room.

Once down here, go through the two metal doors and cross the area until you reach some enemies. Kill all the enemies, and you will get the Zhentarim Key as a drop.

Take the key and open the iron gate on the right. Inside, there would be a chest. Open it to obtain the Abyss Beckoners gloves in Baldur’s Gate 3. Now you know where to find the gloves, so let’s look at the best way to use them.

Best way to use Abyss Beckoners gloves in BG3

The basic function of the Abyscc Beckoners is to protect the wearer summon from all effects other than Psychic. However, the summon has to pass a Wisdom Saving Throw, which determines the next step of combat.

If the throw passes, the summon will not be driven mad and will only attack the enemies. On the other hand, if the Wisom Saving Throw fails, the summon will become mad and not only fight the enemies but also attack the allies who are stationed nearer to it. But you don’t have to worry, as we have some tips and tricks that will help you effectively use the gloves.

The more throws you have, the higher the risk of failing that throw will be. To counter that, avoid using Wisdom Saving Throw by all means. In the case of the Abyss Beckoners in Baldur’s Gate 3, keep them in inventory, but don’t wear them until combat.

During combat, put your allies scattered and away from the wearer’s position. Get near the enemies and put your summon in the middle of them. This will make sure that the summon attacks the enemies even if the throw fails.

Don’t forget to take off your gloves so that the summon can vanish. If the summon is mad and your allies gather back up to the wearer, the summon attacks them even after combat. Take them off and only use them when combat is near or started.

Best Summons to use while wearing the Abyss Beckoners

If you don’t want your summon to get mad, then you can summon the unthinking summons. These summons can never get mad as they are spells. These include the Spiritual Weapon and Flaming Sphere. If you plan to summon them in BG3, you can keep the Abyss Beckoners gloves on all the time.