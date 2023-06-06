Atomic Heart Belyash Boss Guide

MA-9 Belyash is one of the robotic bosses in Atomic Heart that the player will encounter in Chemomey during the early stages of the game.

Despite his bulky mechanical appearance, Belyash is surprisingly fast with his movement and attacks. He has a lot of physical attacks on his sleeves that also involve shooting fireballs.

Having multiple eyes with the ability to swivel the head 360 allows for a much faster counter from this robot. Belyash is not hard to defeat, and you can easily get on top of the fight by staggering him with Shock and Frost attack.

Belyash location

You will encounter Belyash during the quest called Shoe Must Go On in Atomic Heart. The boss fight will take place in a theatre located in the Sakhalin: Hospital 9 Grounds.

To get there, you need to head straight into the bridge leading to the Pavlov Complex. Enter the theatre from the door where you will find Belyash challenging you for a fight.

How to defeat Belyash in Atomic Heart

Beylyash is not that difficult of a boss to defeat in the game. All you need to do is be able to evade his physical attacks.

Keep dodging until Beylash gives you a small window of opportunity in which he will be recovering. Use this to attack and do as much damage as possible before going back to evading.

Meanwhile, the charged jump attacks of Belyash can also be evaded by dodging. He will take a small amount of time to charge which is then followed by the charge attack. You should jump as soon as the charge window finishes to prevent any damage.

Use Polymer Shield for Defense

Having a good defense in any fight is of the same importance as the offense. While fighting Belyash, you can prevent any damage from physical attacks by using Polymer Shield.

Use Guns to deal Damage

In Atomic Heart, guns are a great way to deal damage to enemies. Meanwhile, using multiple guns at the same time prevents any downtime due to reloading.

As your primary weapon, you can use Kalash as it has much needed high rate of fire to deal damage to the SP. It will go through the cartridges a lot faster and when it runs out, you must have a pistol for backup.

Use Shock & Frost Abilities

To deal maximize, you can hit Belyash with attacks that he is weak against. Meanwhile, Belyash is weak against Shock and Frost attacks.

When using Shock attack, you will temporarily stagger Belyash ultimately creating an offensive attack window. You will then deal massive damage if you attack within that window.

Frost is another ability that you can use against Belyash to deal freeze damage. If you successfully inflict frost on Belyash, you will get a small window in which you can attack without getting a counter back.

Use Melee Weapons

You will need a lot of bravery to use a Melee weapon especially if the enemy has a heavy physical attack on his sleeves. However, you will not have a choice other than to use a Melee weapon if you run out of ammo.

Meanwhile, if you succeed in defeating Belyash with a Melee weapon, you will get a trophy as a reward called “Chop Chop Chop”.