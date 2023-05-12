Assassin’s Creed Valhalla Wrath of the Druids Weapons Locations Guide

AC Valhalla Wrath of the Druids comes with a new set of unique weaponry. The power of each weapon is based upon Eivor’s strength. This Assassin’s Creed Valhalla Wrath of the Druids Weapons Guide will walk you through the locations of each Weapon and Armor in the new expansion.

Assassin’s Creed Valhalla Wrath of the Druids Weapons

There are over 10 different types of AC Valhalla Wrath of the Druids Weapons and Armors. Below you’ll find out their location and learn more about their unique perks.

Norse Gael Bow

A light bow weapon used for poisoning your arrow upon hitting the weak spot.

Location. This weapon will be rewarded to you upon landing in Dublin in AC Valhalla.

Ceremonial Sickle

A Sickle with increasing speed upon each strike stacking a total of 10 times.

Location. It can be found at Lackanscaul in Connacht. You’ll find the chest during your main story play.

Bone Sickle

A Sickle used for increasing the attack power once the weapon is poisoned.

Location. It’s given to you after you’ve defeated the Legendary Black Boar in Connacht region of Wrath of the Druids.

Iberian Seax

A dagger used for temporarily increasing critical chance upon a dodge.

Location. This dagger is found as a trade from Azar’s trading store which requires 20 Clothing, 20 Texts, and 30 luxuries.

Egyptian Khopesh

A Great Sword that ignites when your weapon lands a critical hit.

Location. It’s found as a trade from Azar’s trading Store. It requires you to reach Dublin Reputation Rank 2, 40 Texts, 30 Delicacies, and 20 Luxuries.

Rus’ Shield

A Light Shield that increases attack power if faced by more than 3 adversaries.

Location. It can be found as a trade from Azar’s trading store in Wrath of the Druids DLC of AC Valhalla. It requires you to reach Dublin Reputation Rank 3, 80 Clothing, 45 Delicacies, and 30 Luxuries.

Byzantine Spear

A Spear that increases critical change based upon your lightness.

Location. It can be found as a trade from Azar’s trading store. It requires you to reach Dublin Reputation Rank 4, 200 Clothing, 150 Texts, and 35 Luxuries.

Thorgest’s Shield

A Light Shield that increases speed once you reach max health.

Location. This Shield is found at Inch Lough Neagh in Ulster. Simply defeat the Viking warriors and unlock a quest. During the quest, you’re at an Island at the center of the lake. You’ll find a Thorgest’s skeleton underwater. There you’ll find the Thorgest’s shield.

Cu Chulainn Shield

A Heavy Shield that increases ability damage depending upon the time length of your block stance.

Location. The shield is found at Ui Neill’s Rest in Meath. The chest is found behind a cave; however, you must locate all five Ui Neill statues first if you want access to it.

Gae Bolg

A Spear with the ability to shock the opponent after 3 consecutive attacks.

Location. The spear is found at Deidre’s Hut in Connacht. You’ll start off at Deidre’s home where you’ll be appointed a task to find all ten shards, bring them back to Deidre, proceed to kill the boss, and receive Gae Bolg as your reward.

Egyptian Armor

Location. Found at Azar’s store, this Armor can be purchased after upgrading supply routes.

Celtic Armor

Location. The Celtic Armor is found after collecting all five Wealth Chests in Ireland.

Champions Armor

Upon upgrading your trading level in Wrath of the Druids, you receive 3 pieces of the Champions Armor. As for the remaining 2, you’ll get them after defeating the two drengr in Ireland.