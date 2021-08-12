Assassin’s Creed Valhalla Sister of Sorrow Walkthrough

After completing The Missing Queen mission in Assassins Creed Valhalla, The Siege of Paris expansion, you’ll be given the Sister of Sorrow quest. This guide will show you how to finish the AC Valhalla Sister of Sorrow quest in the Siege of Paris DLC.

Assassin’s Creed Valhalla Sister of Sorrow

At the beginning of the AC Valhalla Sister of Sorrow quest, you will be given two choices. You can either directly go to Aquila to continue the quest, or head to a local town tavern in Evreux and talk to people to get information regarding the Little Mother.

Gathering as much information as you can and visual intel will help you to assassinate Little Mother later on in this quest of AC Valhalla Siege of Paris DLC.

Talk to the Tavernkeeper

When you enter, speak with the tavernkeeper, who will introduce you to a few guards who are familiar with Little Mother. If you sit next to them at a table, they’ll provide you some further information on her.

There are no important facts, but it verifies that Little Mother has kidnapped a key figure. Little Mother has a residence in Evreux, according to a guard standing outside the tavern.

The tavern will be roughly 150 meters distant from Little Mother’s residence in south Evreux. Head toward her house to investigate more. The door of the house will be probably closed. Go around the house and shoot an arrow at the window to enter the house.

Inside it will be revealed that the Little Mother has the Queen and that she intends to perform the deliverance ritual on her. It adds that she is keeping the Queen in a crypt beneath Aquila.

Assassinate Little Mother and Deliverance Ritual

There are two possibilities based on the facts you’ve gathered. Either try to reach the area and save the Queen or use the information to your advantage and assassinate Little Mother

The guards will be on the lookout for you when you arrive, so you don’t want to get caught in their sights. If they do, they’ll take you prisoner, making it more difficult to enter the crypt.

The first thing you need to do is go to Aquila’s center and look for the child singing next to the dead deer.

After he has finished singing, you’ll find from her that the Little Mother intends to conduct the deliverance ritual on the Queen, which will almost certainly result in her death.

Now get closer to the front side of the crypt, you’ll hear a guard say that their key to the underground has been lost.

Three guards will be on the lookout for the key, and if you can eliminate them without being spotted, you’ll be able to acquire the missing key close to the grave at the center.

The entrance to the crypt will be behind you, where the guards were looking for the key. Abduct the several guards facing away from you as you enter the building with the key. You should be able to get rid of them without any problems as long as you don’t alert them.

You’ll eventually find your way to one of the nuns, you can chat with her within the first room, before entering the ritual chamber, who explains that she assists Little Mother with the rituals.

She provides you the opportunity to conduct the ceremony on the Queen in her place. Once you’ve agreed, take the dagger from the table and dip it in the bloody tub in the next room.

After this, turn around and you will notice a crack in the wall. Slide through the crack, you will find a key on the table there. Use it to enter the deliverance ritual room. Little mother will also be there.

You don’t want to be seen by any of the guards in the ritual room once you’re inside. You’ll engage in combat if they spot you, and the assassination will be ruined.

The best thing you can do is approach the right side of the room. Take the key from the guard and open the prison gate. The guards will get distracted.

Now walk over to Little Mother. Some of the guards might notice you, to prevent it, be quick. The ritual will proceed and when Little Mother will ask you for the knife, you will stab her in the eye to assassinate Little Mother, completing the assassination.

Escaping with the Queen

You and the Queen can leave the area after you assassinate Little Mother. There will be a rat swarm in the next room that you must eliminate.

The rat swarm can be caroled through a sewer grate revealed by a breakable wall in the back of the room. Take the moveable pillar and place it over the grate to prevent the rats from returning.

You can’t get to the surface of Aquila because there’s a breakable rock wall blocking your way. In the rat swarm room, there are exploding jars. You can toss them at the wall to knock it down, and escape to finish the mission.