Assassin’s Creed Valhalla Leofrith Boss Guide

This guide will help you with the Leofrith Boss Battle in Assassin’s Creed Valhalla. We outline some of Assassin’s Creed Valhalla Leofrith Boss attacks and give you a clear strategy to follow in order to beat this boss easily.

Assassin’s Creed Valhalla Leofrith Boss

In a cutscene, you come across Leofrith ready to kill Ceolbert.

You interrupt him and tell him to stand down as Repton has already been stormed by Ragnarssons and is about to fall. Leofrith refuses to surrender and the battle begins.

Leofrith’s Attacks

Leofrith uses a Two-handed long sword and has multiple attacks:

A simple block-able side slash, followed by a punch. The attack drains a lot of stamina and should be blocked if you have enough stamina.

A downwards slash. Leofrith will bring his sword above his head and slash it down. The attack can easily be dodged or avoided by moving sideways. This attack is also made with a backstep, so beware.

Leofrith can charge an attack and dash towards you to hit you. He will hold his sword over his shoulder, pointing it at you, then run in for an unblockable attack. The attack itself is also a downward slash, but much faster than the blockable version. The attack can be dodged, or interrupted midway by shooting Leofrith with an arrow on either his hand or foot, which will be shown with a golden glow.

When you are far away from him, he will rush forward with an upward cut; watch for him to run towards you and move out of the way. He also has a second combo of a slash followed by a fist. This attack can also be followed by a backstep side slash, which is faster than the normal version.

As the fight progresses, Leofrith will start sidestep attacking you with an upward slash. This is hard to dodge, so attack cautiously.

How to Beat Leofrith

Beating Leofrith is a battle of endurance. Leofrith does not take much damage at the start of the fight, try to land attacks and parry his attacks to drain his stamina.

Once his stamina, represented by a bar above his Health Bar, is depleted, Leofrith will fall and you can then land a stun attack for massive damage.

Your attacks then have more effect on Leofrith, and the battle is then as good as won.

As Leofrith’s stamina falls, he becomes much more aggressive in his attack, chaining them and repeatedly attacking you.

Leofrith has multiple attacks followed by a punch that can knock you down. Try to avoid them because falling down will open you to more attacks.

You should use ranged weapons to counteract his short range. When you do decide to use a bow, aim for his weak points at the arm and his feet.

This will stun him if you hit him there enough. This is only available for certain stances and not for all stances.

Once Leofrith is defeated, you then have the option to either kill him or spare him. Both choices have different outcomes, either making the game harder or easier.

Killing him will result in zealots hunting you for the rest of the game. Sparing him will result in Leofrith giving the location of a Special Scroll.