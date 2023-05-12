Assassin’s Creed Valhalla has some fascinating Easter Eggs that include references to Demon Miles, COVID related emails, the fabled town of Hobbiton from The Lord of the Rings and many more. This guide tells you about all these Easter Eggs as well as their locations in Valhalla.

Assassin’s Creed Valhalla Easter Eggs and Secrets

Assassin’s Creed Valhalla has a lot of hidden easter eggs with references to renowned events and fiction.

Here are the AC Valhalla easter eggs we have found so far:

Horcruxes Easter Eggs

In the London region, you will find a cabin guarded by a snake. If you kill the snake and look inside the cabin, you will see a list of items with entries, including a diary, ring, locket and cup. All of these are related to Horcruxes from Harry Potter.

Besides this, you will also find a tiara, a wand, and four banners of Hogwarts’ houses from the Harry Potter series.

Desmond Miles Reference

Hidden in the audio files in Layla’s Laptop, you will hear the voice of the original Assassin’s Creed protagonist Desmond Miles. The voice is also of the original actor Nolan North.

RECOMMENDED VIDEOS FOR YOU...

The Prodigy

You will come across a local band that plays similar songs as The Prodigy. If you interact with the band members, you will even unlock a new world event side quest called The Prodigy.

Besides this, one of the band members is also named Keith, which is the same name as the actual band member Keith Flinch.

Trogdor The Burninator

You will have the opportunity to build yourself a tattoo shop later in the game. If you look inside the shop, you will find a note displaying a weird tattoo of a dragon.

The note describes it as “a dragon, breathing fire, with the wings of a bat and arms of a man.”

This tattoo is of the Trogdor the Burninator – a character from the popular web cartoon Homestar Runner.

Bayek – Desert Oath

There is a complete story told about Bayek from Desert Oath, an Assassin’s Creed Origin novel.

Listen carefully to the story that Reda tells a group of children about a far-off desert where The Protector and The Scholar reside. You will find many similarities in the story to the Bayek from Desert Oath of Assassin’s Creed Origins: Desert Oath.

COVID Pandemic

In the modern-day sections of the game, you will see many emails mentioning COVID and in one, Ram even asks you whether you have gone into solitude due to COVID or is it something else.

Dark Souls Bonfire

You will come across a familiar scene in Ledecestrescire region. It will be a bonfire with a blade in it, which is reminiscent of the bonfire in Dark Souls.

There is also a similar knight’s helmet on the side, and you can even kneel and meditate in front of the bonfire to gain energy.

Rapunzel Easter Egg

You will hear a woman crying out for help near the town of Venonis. Follow the voice and you will come across a tower guarded by an armored man.

The man claims to the sworn protector of the woman in the tower. But if you fight him and knock him off, he will abandon all of his allegiances. When you speak to the woman then, she will ask you to be her new hero.

The whole tower dynamic is reminiscent of the Rapunzel story, sans long hair.

Fantastic Beasts & Where to Find Them

The game does have an Easter Egg to another story from Harry Potter’s universe – Fantastic Beasts & Where to Find Them.

Get to the town of Ravensthorpe and explore every nook and cranny to find pages of a book.

Upon successful completion of all the parts of the book, you will come to find that the book is titled “Fantastic Fish & Where to Find Them.”

The Golden Ring – Lord of the Rings

There is a special Easter Egg referencing the Lord of the Rings series in Assassin’s Creed Valhalla.

There is a side quest where you will come across a man on a throne who will assign to a special task to retrieve a golden ring.

While on the way to find this ring, you will experience many Tolkien references too.

The Dunwic Horror Easter Egg

You will come across an old letter while in the prison room in Dunwic. The letter describes his descent into madness and his sayings regarding talking spiders.

Those who are familiar with H.P Lovecraft will surely get the reference here. This is one of the famous stories of Lovecraft called the Dunwich Horror.