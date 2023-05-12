Our Assassin’s Creed Valhalla Best Weapons Guide will walk you through the details of the best weapons currently available in AC Valhalla, including Weapon Stats and Weapon Perks.

Assassin’s Creed Valhalla Best Weapons

Apart from the “Hidden Blade”, there are many weapons that players have access to in AC Valhalla, including swords, spears and axes.

You’ll get some of these weapons by looting off enemies or locations, some by completing quests, some inside chests, some through purchasing and some can be crafted by a blacksmith.

Below, you’ll find a detailed list of some of the best weapons that we’ve come across in AC Valhalla. So, let’s begin!

One-handed Bearded Axes

One-handed bearded axes are very straightforward to use. These axes have a reasonable amount of speed and impact. Following are the bearded axes available in Assassin’s Creed Valhalla.

Raider Axe

This axe is obtained at the start of the game; this is your first melee weapon. You can increase heavy damage from this weapon each time you hit. Maximum damage can be achieved when you hit up to six times.

This axe is a default weapon, and you get it automatically at the start of the game. This weapon falls under the Raven-aligned skill tree.

Housecarl’s Axe

This weapon falls under the wolf-aligned skill tree. This weapon can increase its impact after each hit.

It has superior quality, and you can find it by going to the Utbech Camp in the Grantebridescire and finding the Brandisher guard holding the key. Once you have access, use it to unlock the locked door in the main hut.

Fyrd Axe

This one-handed bearded axe falls under the bear-aligned skill tree. This axe can help you increase damage even when you’re running low on health.

It is a superior quality weapon that is located in the unguarded Viking town of Jorvik.

Enter the large building of Foresti’s Rest and look behind the separation to misplace a heavy object to reach the desk. Smash the boxes in your way to grab a key, then move to the end of the partition. Find your way to the rafters and unlock the chest.

One-handed Hammers

Hammers are a slow option when it comes to weapons, but they can also be compelling. Following are the weapons included under the category of One-handed Hammers.

War Hammer

This one-handed hammer falls under the Raven-aligned skill tree, and it is a fine quality weapon. It increases heavy damage up to 5 times after a heavy finisher.

To find this hammer, you have to visit Marauder’s Den, in the Rygjafylke area.

This weapon is a necessary hammer located at an enemy camp situated south of the Viking town, Stavanger. You can reach the platform where this weapon is found by jumping from a nearby hut.

One-handed Flails

Flails are incredibly impactful and are very easy to use. These hard-hitting one-handed weapons are slow to charge up, but they can hit enemies from all sides.

Iron Star Flail

This one-handed flail falls under the bear-aligned skill tree in Assassin’s Creed. It is a good quality weapon with an increased attack after a heavy finisher. It is found in Kjotve’s Fortress in the Rygjafylke area. This weapon can be found after A Cruel Destiny quest, in a home near the fortress’s back.

One-handed Daggers

These one-handed weapons may not cause a lot of damage, but they are speedy and efficient to use. They can hit in rapid succession and have a fine quality.

Hundtoth

This dagger falls under the bear-aligned skill tree and is found with the Merchant traders for 370 silver. Hundtoth has a critical chance when you’re in poor health, and it also has fine quality.

Suttungr’s Claw

This dagger falls under the wolf-aligned skill tree, and you can find it by exploring the Venta Belgarum Bureau situated in the Wincestre area.

This weapon has a flawless quality, and it increases critical damage after each hit. Once you visit the Hidden One’s Bureau at the western side of Wincestre, enter the underground via the hole in the ground.

Make your way to the room with a codex page, and this is where you will find the hidden dagger.

Kopis

This weapon falls under the raven-aligned skill tree, and it has superior quality. You can find it as a quest reward after the completion of the quest arc in Suthsexe. This weapon restores a low amount of health for each critical hit.

Two-handed Great Swords

These swords are slow weapons but are vital in impact, and they can swing and thrust.

Doppelhander

This weapon is a fine quality weapon that can be bought from any merchant trader for 390 silver. It can cause heavy hits on fallen enemies and poison them.

Carolingian Longsword

This sword is a great two-handed sword that falls under the bear-aligned skill tree. This sword is a superior quality weapon that can increase critical damage by five times after a finisher.

This Great Sword is found in an enemy campsite situated on the border of East Anglia and Grantebridgescire. This sword is found hidden inside a chest and the back tent.

Two-handed Dane Axes

These axes are slow yet impactful two-handed weapons with a considerable swinging reach. Following weapons fall under this category.

Bone-Biter

This axe falls under the wolf-aligned skill tree that you can find by exploring Ikke en Oy in the Rygjafylke area. This gear is a fine quality weapon that increases stun after hitting up to 10 times.

This two-handed weapon can be obtained by attacking the second island in Ikke en Oy that your comrades will mention. You will find this weapon in a tent.

Aella’s Bardiche

This weapon falls under the raven-aligned skill tree, and it has superior quality. This weapon causes an increase in the speed when you’re running low on health.

It is found by exploring the Jorvik Theatre in the Jorvik area. It is found hidden behind a locked door, and you can find the key to this door in a nearby cave.

Battle Sparth Axe

This weapon is a superior quality axe that increases attack when more than three enemies surround you. It is found by exploring Saint Helen’s Spring in the Lincolnshire area.

Lagertha’s Axe

This is a flawless quality axe found in Houseteads, situated in the northern area of Euvicscire. To reach this axe, you will have to detonate the explosive at a sealed wall. This axe can increase critical damage when three or more enemies surround you.

Two-handed Spears

Spears are light and fast weapons that are capable of swinging and thrusting at a superior range.

Fyrd Spear

This spear falls under the raven-aligned skill tree, and it is a fine quality weapon. This weapon is capable of increasing the speed when you’re dodging.

It is found in the Offchurch in the Grantebridescire area during the “Tilting the Balance” Story Quest.

This spear is found in the same underground where the Sepulcher Axe is found. Look for a man as you delve into the crypts, and you’ll find a sealed wall behind him. You can detonate this wall to find the spear.

Cadfarch Spear

This spear also falls under the raven-aligned skill tree that you can find by exploring the Wesberie in the Sciropescire area. It is a superior quality weapon that increases back damage when dodging.

This spear is only obtained as a reward for completing the chain of quests in the Sciropescire region.

You will encounter an opponent named Ynyr ap Cadfarch during the “Bloody Path to Peace” quest; once you defeat him, you’ll earn the spear.

Hunter Bows

These weapons are the basic bows with a moderate range that requires a short time to draw the arrow. The following weapons fall under this category.

Hunnish Bow

This bow falls under the wolf-aligned category, and it has fine quality. It increases range damage when hitting weak points. Your default bow is in the game and the first ranged weapon you get in the game.

Death Speaker

This arrow falls under the raven-aligned skill tree, and it can be purchased from any merchant trader for 360 silvers. It is a fine quality weapon that restores some health when hit on the weak points.

Predator Bows

These weapons are superior long-range bows that are helpful to make precise attacks on distant targets.

Recurve Bow

This is a fine quality bow that increases attack when at full health. It falls under the raven-aligned skill tree, and it is found by exploring the Haervik Shipyard in the Rygjafylke area. You can look for a hole and drop down at the shipyard to find this bow.

Needler

This bow falls under the wolf-aligned skill tree, and you can find it from a merchant trader for 380 silvers. This is a good quality weapon, and stealth headshots with this weapon can create a sleep cloud around the body.

Bullseye

This weapon falls under the raven-aligned skill tree, and you can find it during a story quest in Lunden. During the Lunden Story Arc, you will be asked to take down three members of the Ancients Order.

After defeating one of these members, you will obtain Bullseye. This is a superior quality weapon that makes stealth headshots kills automatically spawn a trap.

Longbow

This is a superior quality weapon found in Old Lincoln Sewers in Lincolnscire. This falls under the wolf-aligned skill tree and throws a smoke bomb after a close-range shot.

To obtain this weapon, you need to enter to the east at Roaring Meg’s Spring. You’ll find this weapon guarded by some bandits in the sewer.

Light Bows

These bows deal with light damage, but they release a string of arrows at a short-range instantly.

Skadi’s Wrath

This weapon falls under the bear-aligned skill tree, and it is found by exploring the Ledecestre. This bow is a good quality weapon that increases critical chance when hitting weak points.

Viper Bow

This Light Bow is a superior quality bow that increases critical chance after each hit. You can buy it from merchants for the price of 500 silver.

Iron-Cloud

This bow Light Bow falls under the raven-aligned skill tree, and it is found by exploring the Londinum Amphitheater in the Lunden area. It is a superior quality weapon that increases speed when hitting weak points.

You’ll find this weapon locked in a chest inside a locked building. You will need two keys to open the door and the chest where the weapon is locked.

Shields

Shields are very useful in bashing opponents with slow yet powerful hits. Following are the weapons that fall under this category.

Raven Clan Shield

This is a light shield that falls under the raven-aligned skill tree. You can find this shield by exploring the Avardsnes in Rygjafylke. It is a good quality weapon that increases light damage by temporary blocking.

You can find this shield during the quest of “Honor Bound” after getting your weapon back and seeing your crew.

Hrafn Guard

This shield falls under the raven-aligned skill tree, and you can find it by exploring the Venonis in the Ledecestrescire area. You can find this good quality shield in a barred temple.

You will have to climb a tree fort and shoot open the lock through a crack in the wall to access this temple.

This weapon can increase speed up to five times when you use it to block yourself from attacks or enemies.

Kite Shield

This shield is a good quality weapon that increases damage based on how long you maintain the blocking. This shield falls under the bear-aligned skill tree, and you can find it by exploring the Wanfrie in the Grantebridgescire area. This shield is hidden in a hut, and many soldiers guard it in the camp.

Briton Shield

This weapon is a superior quality shield that restores some health on parry. This shield falls under the wolf-aligned skill tree, and you can find it by exploring the temple of Mithras.

It is necessary for you to play through the first quest in the City of War saga, Walls and Shadows, to obtain this shield.

Drekar Shield

This gear is a superior quality shield that restores some health after you block five times. It falls under the bear-aligned skill tree, and you can find it with the merchants for 500 silvers.

Royal Guard

This shield falls under the raven-aligned skill tree, and it is obtained from the merchants for 490 silver. This shield is of superior quality, and it increases heavy damage when blocking.

Shishi Guard Shield

This shield falls under the wolf-aligned skill tree, and it is found by exploring the Cyne Belle Castle in the Oxenefordescire area. You can obtain this shield during the normal progression of the story.

It is a superior quality weapon that detonates a sleep bomb after you block five times with it.

Oaken Kite Shield

This gear is a superior quality shield that falls under the raven-aligned skill tree. You can find the Oaken Kite Shield in a large sealed building. You have to detonate this building with explosives first to get access to this shield.

This gear is a superior quality shield that increases ranged damage when blocking a ranged attack.

Spartan Shield

This shield is of superior quality, and it falls under the bear-aligned skill tree. This shield can increase attack after a shield block. It is found under a bridge in Essexe by entering through a hold and detonating the sealed door with explosives.

The Morrigan’s Guard

This is a light shield of flawless quality, and it falls under the raven-aligned skill tree. It has a 33% chance of poison cloud on parry.

You can find this gear by exploring the area of Glowecestrescire, where it is hidden in a chest beneath the Belas Knap.

Legendary/Secret Weapons

Each weapon has its perks in Assassin’s Creed Valhalla, but the below-mentioned weapons are some of the best weapons you should consider using in Valhalla.

Varin’s Axe

Varin’s axe is the first weapon that you’ll get in AC Valhalla. So, you might take it for granted and switch to some other weapon.

But truth be told, if you stick with it, it’ll get you through the first part of the game.

As you’ll notice later on, as you keep on upgrading Varin’s Axe, it gets so powerful that it even competes with the mid to late game weapons.

Since switching and upgrading weapons is not very easy in AC Valhalla due to the scarcity of the materials needed to upgrade them, your best bet is to use Varin’s Axe and upgrade it until you’re through to the second phase of the game.

Coupled with Sarcophagus Shield, Varin’s Axe can prove to be extremely useful; not only will you be able to become 10x faster after making a hit but also, you’ll be able to block any attacks while remaining at your enhanced speed.

Yngling Seax

If you’re someone with an aggressive mindset, who likes to launch an offensive, then, then this short-range dagger is for you.

Yngling Seax offers you pretty impressive mobility which you can use for a quick hit and run attacks and deal some good damage.

With the movement that Yngling Seax brings with it, you won’t have any problem dodging the enemies’ attacks but if you want to tweak your dodging ability, definitely consider using the Brush with Death skill (Raven) Perk.

As far as the coupling of this weapon is concerned, we’ll recommend pairing it up either a Suttungr’s Claw or Kopis Dagger.

Not only will your speed be further improved, but also, either your critical damage will increase (for Suttungr’s Claw) or some part of your HP will be restored after each critical hit (for Kopis).

Sarcophagus Shield

Sarcophagus Shield is one of the best shields in the AC Valhalla Iteration.

With excellent stats of Attack, Block and Stun, your enemies can only hope to get to you with this robust shield in-between.

More importantly, when you ward off an enemy attack with this shield, there’ll be a 33% possibility of a fire starting around you.

This fire will engulf any enemy who’s trying to attack you from melee distance.

Plank and Buckler Shield

Just like Sarcophagus Shield, Plank and Buckler Shield excels in the stats of Attack, Block and Stun.

Through the perk that this shield offers, there’s an increase in heavy damage when parrying.

This means that when used with a highly damaging weapon like Blacksmith’s Hammer, the resulting combo can be really destructive.

Blacksmith’s Hammer

Talking about the Blacksmith’s Hammer, with its impressive Attack and Stun stats, it can really turn your foes’ ranks upside down.

As mentioned above, pairing it up with the Plank and Buckler Shield can make it even more destructive.

On top of it, if you use the Stomp Skill along with it, you’ll have the chance to beat down anyone in a battle.

Sepulcher Axe

Although big and weighty, what makes this two-handed axe so special is its stellar Stun and Critical Chance Stats.

With this weapon’s perk, every time you make a critical hit, your weapon will ignite with fire, and the fact that this perk has a cooldown of only 10s makes it even more useful.

Blodwulf Shield

The Blodwulf Shield is one of the shields that you acquire early on in the game.

Not only is this shield extremely lightweight but it also possesses a perk that fires up your weapon while parrying.

When coupled with a weapon like Varin’s Axe, the resultant combination will be a real treat for you.

Spinning-Death Flail

Spinning-Death Flail is one of the most stylish weapons that AC Valhalla has to offer.

With its low weight, large AoE and exceptional mobility, you can certainly rush amongst your enemies, damage them and come back unharmed.

Moreover, Spinning-Death Flail’s Perk makes it possible to have a chance of dropping a Fire Bomb on performing successful Heavy Finisher Hits, making your enemies’ lives even more miserable.

Fafnir’s Fang

This weapon is a spear that you’ll acquire early-on in the game and it may sound surprising but when paired with another Spear like Fyrd Spear, the combo is a complete package.

With one spear in each of your fists, you’ll be able to deal damage to your enemies from a fair distance while making sure they are unable to strike you.

On top of that, when you’ll be surrounded by 3 or more enemies, the critical chance will be more.

So, when there are enemies all around you, instead of panicking, fight more enthusiastically!

Petra’s Arc

Petra’s Arc is basically, a bow and what makes it so special is its perk which increases critical damage when your HP is full.

This means that if you work hard to sneak through to the enemy encampments and catch them by surprise, then you’ll certainly get your reward.

Furthermore, if your aim is good and precise, then we’ll recommend that you use the Wolf Skill and manually control the arrows.

You don’t have to worry about replacing your weapon with this bow because you carry a bow all the time.

Gungnir – Odin’s Spear

Gungnir is another one of the spears in AC Valhalla and its long reach and large AoE makes it the probably the best one too.

The second weapon that you’ll choose along with the Odin’s Spear will either make your build offensive or defensive and that’s completely up to you.

One thing for sure, however, is that the resulting build will be something to reckon with.

You’ll be able to obtain this weapon towards the very end of the game which spoils most of the fun that it has to offer to you.

Best Weapon – Excalibur

Excalibur is an extremely powerful sword which is well-known amongst Assassin’s Creed Fans.

Not only does this sword has outstanding Attack, Stun, and Critical Chances stats, its perk allows you to completely annihilate your enemies by blinding them through Heavy Finishers and Critical Hits.

Similar to Odin’s Spear; unfortunately, you’ll be able to get your hands on this sword towards the end-game, and you’ll need to collect 8 Tablets and kill 3 Zealots to do that.