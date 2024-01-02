Assassin’s Creed: Unity Outfits and Equipment Unlock Guide

How to Unlock Assassin's Creed: Unity Outfits and Equipment to customize your Assassin.

Outfits and Equipment in Assassin’s Creed: Unity can either be purchased or unlocked by meeting certain requirements. The game has several outfits and five types of equipment: Head, Chest, Forearms, Waist, and Legs. Arno can change his appearance from either the Character Customization Menu or from the Gear Loadout statue in any Café.

These pieces of equipment contain several modifiers that can enhance Arno’s characteristics in different ways. It is crucial that you pay heed to these modifiers and only equip those pieces that complement your unique playstyle. There are six gear levels; Standard, Handmade, Tailored, Improved, Master and Legendary, every tier up has better stats.

In this guide, we’ll go over how you can unlock every piece of gear/equipment and every outfit in Assassin’s Creed Unity. Furthermore, we’ll also go over their upgrade costs and stats.

Standard/DLC head equipment

NameUnlock requirementUpgrade costStats
Arno’s Original HoodUnlocked by default200 Creed PointsEagle Vision range: +10% / +20% (upgraded)
Leipzig Regiment HoodDLC (Underground Armory pack)200 Creed PointsHealth: +1 HP / +3 Health (upgraded)
Siege of Maastricht HoodDLC (Secrets of the Revolution pack)200 Creed PointsEagle vision range: +5% / +15% (upgraded)

Handmade Head Equipment

NameUnlock requirementUpgrade costStats
Handmade Prowler Hood245 Livres500 Creed PointsMoney Looted: +25% / +45% (upgraded) | Health: +2 HP / +4 HP (upgraded)
Handmade Sans-Culottes Hood275 Livres500 Creed PointsEagle Vision range: +20% / +40% (upgraded) | Communal Sense range: +10% / +20% (upgraded)
Handmade Napoleonic Hood270 Livres500 Creed PointsEagle Vision range: +20% / +40% (upgraded) | Health: +2 HP / +4 HP (upgraded) | Assassins Cache duration: +20% (upgrade only)
Handmade Medieval Hood260 Livres500 Creed PointsEagle Vision range: +15% / +25% (upgraded) | Heath: +4 HP / +6 HP (upgraded)
Handmade Bourgeois HoodLivres500 Creed PointsEagle Vision range: +15% / +25% (upgraded) | Health: +4 HP / +6 HP (upgraded)

Tailored Head Equipment

NameUnlock requirementUpgrade costStats
Arno’s Tailored HoodComplete the co-op mission “The Food Chain”1,000 creed pointsEagle Vision range: +30% / +40% (upgraded) | Eagle Vision duration: +15% / +25% (upgraded) | Health: +2 HP / +4 HP (upgraded)
Tailored Sans–Culottes HoodFound inside a chest in the Invalides sub-district1,000 creed pointsEagle Vision range: +30% / +50% (upgraded) | Eagle Vision duration: +15% / +30% (upgraded) | Communal Sense Range: 15% / +25% (upgraded)
Tailored Prowler HoodComplete 15 Crowd Events1,000 creed pointsEagle Vision Range: +25% / +35% (upgraded) | Money Looted: +30% / +40% (upgraded) | Health: +3 HP / +5 HP (upgraded)
Tailored Medieval HoodComplete Sequence 06, Memory 02: Templar Ambush1,000 creed pointsEagle Vision range: +25% / +35% (upgraded) | Eagle Vision duration: +10% / +20% (upgraded) | Health: +5 HP / +9 HP (upgraded)
Tailored Phantom HoodUnlocked through the Companion App1,000 creed pointsEagle Vision range: +25% / +35% (upgraded) | Eagle Vision duration: +15% / +25% (upgraded) | Health: +3 HP / +5 HP (upgraded)
Tailored Musketeer Hood900 Livres1,000 creed pointsEagle Vision range: +25% / +35% (upgraded) | Eagle Vision duration: +10% / +20% (upgraded) | Money looted: +10% / +25% (upgraded)
Tailored Military Hood1,060 Livres1,000 creed pointsEagle Vision duration: +10% / +20% (upgraded) | Eagle Vision range: +25% / +35% (upgraded) | Assassin Cache duration: +50% / +65% (upgraded)
Tailored Brigand HoodFound inside a chest in the Panthéon sub-district1,000 creed pointsEagle Vision range: +35% / +45% (upgraded) | Assassin Cache duration: +40% / +55% (upgraded) | Health: +1 HP / +3 HP (upgraded)
Tailored Bourgeois HoodCollect all artifacts from Le Ventre de Paris1,000 creed pointsEagle Vision range: +25% / +35% (upgraded) | Eagle Vision duration: +15% / +25% (upgraded) | Health: +2 HP / +4 HP (upgraded)

Improved Head Equipment

NameUnlock requirementUpgrade costStats
Improved Prowler Hood4,900 Livres2,000 creed pointsEagle Vision range: +35% / +45% (upgraded) | Eagle Vision duration: +15% / +25% (upgraded) | Money looted: +40% / +55% (upgraded) | Health: +4 HP / +6 HP (upgraded)
Improved Napoleonic HoodComplete the co-op mission “Les Enragés”2,000 creed pointsEagle Vision duration: +40% / +60% (upgraded) | Eagle Vision cooldown: +20% / +35% (upgraded) | Assassin Cache duration: +50% / +70 (upgraded) | Health: +4 HP / +6 HP (upgraded) | Eagle Vision Cooldown: -20% (upgrade only)
Improved Medieval Hood5,150 Livres2,000 creed pointsEagle Vision range: +35% / +50% (upgraded) | Eagle Vision duration: +15% / +25% (upgraded) | Eagle Vision Cooldown: -10% / -30% (upgraded) | Health: +6 HP / +12 HP (upgraded)
Improved Phantom Hood5,000 Livres2,000 creed pointsEagle Vision range: +35% / +45% (upgraded) | Eagle Vision duration: +20% / +30% (upgraded) | Communal Sense range: +15% / +25% (upgraded) | Health: +4 HP / +6 HP (upgraded)
Improved Military HoodComplete the co-op mission “The Austrian Conspiracy”2,000 creed pointsEagle Vision range: +35% / +50% (upgraded) | Eagle Vision duration: +15% / +25% (upgraded) | Eagle Vision Cooldown: -10% / -20% (upgraded) | Assassin Cache duration: +50% / +65% (upgraded)
Improved Brigand HoodComplete the co-op mission “The Infernal Machine”2,000 creed pointsEagle Vision range: +45% / +55% (upgraded)| Eagle Vision duration: +15% / +25% (upgraded) | Assassin Cache duration: +50% / +65% (upgraded) | Health: +2 HP / +4 HP (upgraded)
Improved Bourgeois Hood4,600 Livres2,000 creed pointsEagle Vision range: +35% / +45% (upgraded) | Eagle Vision duration: +20% / +30% (upgraded) | Eagle Vision Cooldown: -10% / -20% (upgraded) | Health: +3 HP / +5 HP (upgraded)

Master Head Equipment

NameUnlock requirementUpgrade costStats
Arno’s Master HoodComplete the co-op mission “Jacobin Raid”2,000 creed pointsEagle Vision range: +50% / +60% (upgraded) | Eagle Vision duration: +25% / +35% (upgraded) | Eagle Vision cooldown: +20% / +30% (upgraded) | Mooney looted: +45% / +60% (upgraded) | Health: +4 HP / +6 HP (upgraded)
Master Sans–Culottes HoodComplete the co-op mission “Women’s March”5,000 creed pointsEagle Vision range: +55% / +75% (upgraded) | Eagle Vision duration: +20% / +35% (upgraded) | Communal Sense duration: +15% / +30% (upgraded) | Communal Sense range: +20% / +30% (upgraded) | Communal Sense cooldown: -15% / -25% (upgraded)
Master Phantom HoodComplete the co-op mission “The Tournament”5,000 creed pointsEagle Vision range: +45% / +60% (upgraded) | Eagle Vision duration: +25% / +35% (upgraded) | Communal Sense duration: +10% / +10% (upgraded) | Communal Sense range: +20% / +30% (upgraded) | Health: +5 HP / +7 HP (upgraded)
Master Musketeer Hood22,500 Livres5,000 creed pointsEagle Vision range: +45% / +60% (upgraded) | Eagle Vision duration: +20% / +20% (upgraded) | Eagle Vision Cooldown: -20% / -30% (upgraded) | Money Looted: +25% / +35% (upgraded) | Health: +3 HP / +5 HP (upgraded)
Master Military Hood36,500 Livres5,000 creed pointsEagle Vision range: +45% / +60% (upgraded) | Eagle Vision duration: +20% / +30% (upgraded) | Eagle Vision Cooldown: -20% / -30% (upgraded) | Money Looted: +40% / +50% (upgraded) | Assassin Cache duration: +70% / +85% (upgraded)
Master Brigand Hood23,500 Livres5,000 creed pointsEagle Vision range: +50% / +65% (upgraded) | Eagle Vision duration: +20% / +30% (upgraded) | Assassin Cache duration: +60% / +75% (upgraded) | Money Looted: +40% / +50% (upgraded) | Health: +3 HP / +5 HP (upgraded)
Master Bourgeois Hood23,000 Livres5,000 creed pointsEagle Vision range: +45% / +55% (upgraded) | Eagle Vision duration: +25% / +35% (upgraded) | Eagle Vision Cooldown: -20% / -30% (upgraded) | Assassin Cache duration: +60% / +70% (upgraded) | Health: +4 HP / +8 HP (upgraded)

Legendary Head Equipment

NameUnlock requirementUpgrade costStats
Legendary Sans–Culottes Hood165,000 Livres/Ubisoft Club reward10,000 creed pointsEagle Vision range: +60% / +80% (upgraded) | Eagle Vision duration: +30% / +50% (upgraded) | Communal Sense duration: +20% / +40% (upgraded) | Communal Sense range: +30% / +50% (upgraded) | Communal Sense cooldown: -20% / -40% (upgraded) | Creed Points earned: +10% (upgrade only)
Legendary Prowler Hood130,000 Livres10,000 creed pointsEagle Vision range: +55% / +65% (upgraded) | Eagle Vision duration: +25% / +35% (upgraded) | Eagle Vision cooldown: +30% / +40% (upgraded) | Money Looted: +60% / +80% (upgraded) | Health: +6 HP / +10 HP (upgraded) | Creed Points earned: +10% (upgrade only)
Legendary Napoleonic Hood165,000 Livres/Ubisoft Club reward10,000 creed pointsEagle Vision range: +60% / +80% (upgraded) | Eagle Vision duration: +30% / +45% (upgraded) | Eagle Vision Cooldown: -30% / -50% (upgraded) | Assassin Cache duration: +70% / +90% (upgraded) | Health: +6 HP / +10 HP (upgraded) | Creed Points earned: +10% (upgrade only)
Legendary Medieval Hood160,000 Livres/Ubisoft Club reward10,000 creed pointsEagle Vision range: +55% / +70% (upgraded) | Eagle Vision duration: +25% / +40% (upgraded) | Eagle Vision Cooldown: -30% / -50% (upgraded) | Assassin Cache duration: +40% / +50% (upgraded) | Health: +8 HP / +16 HP (upgraded) | Creed Points earned: +10% (upgrade only)
Legendary Phantom HoodComplete Sequence 09, Memory 02: Hoarders10,000 creed pointsEagle Vision range: +55% / +70% (upgraded) | Eagle Vision duration: +30% / +45% (upgraded) | Communal Sense duration: +15% / +15% (upgraded) | Communal Sense range: +25% / +40% (upgraded) | Health: +6 HP / +10 HP (upgraded) | Creed Points earned: +10% (upgrade only)  
Legendary Musketeer Hood140,000 Livres/Ubisoft Club reward10,000 creed pointsEagle Vision range: +55% / +65% (upgraded) | Eagle Vision duration: +25% / +35% (upgraded) | Eagle Vision Cooldown: -30% / -40% (upgraded) | Money Looted: +35% / +45% (upgraded) | Health: +5 HP / +9 HP (upgraded) | Creed Points earned: +10% (upgrade only)
Legendary Military Hood160,000 Livres/Ubisoft Club reward10,000 creed pointsEagle Vision range: +55% / +70% (upgraded) | Eagle Vision duration: +25% / +40% (upgraded) | Eagle Vision Cooldown: -30% / -50% (upgraded) | Money Looted: +50% / +60% (upgraded) | Assassin Cache duration: +80% / +95% (upgraded) | Creed Points earned: +10% (upgrade only)
Legendary Brigand Hood125,000 Livres10,000 creed pointsEagle Vision range: +55% / +70% (upgraded) | Eagle Vision duration: +25% / +40% (upgraded) | Money looted: +50% / +60% (upgraded) | Assassin Cache duration: +70% / +85% (upgraded) | Health: +4 HP / +8 HP (upgraded)

Standard/DLC Chest Equipment

NameUnlock requirementUpgrade costStats
Arno’s Original CoatUnlocked by Default200 Creed PointsRestricted Area detection: -10% / -15% (upgraded)
Prussian WaistcoatDLC (Underground Armory pack)200 Creed PointsHealth: +1 HP / +3 HP (upgraded)
Athos’ Duel ShirtDLC (Secrets of the Revolution pack)200 Creed Points-30% / -35% (upgraded)

Handmade Chest Equipment

NameUnlock requirementUpgrade costStats
Handmade Prowler Coat250 Livres500 Creed PointsMelee Armor: +4% / +6% (upgraded)
Handmade Sans–Culottes CoatComplete the co-op mission “The Food Chain”500 Creed PointsRestricted Area detection time: -40% / -50% (upgraded) | Disguise Duration: +20% / +40% (upgraded)
Handmade Napoleonic Coat258 Livres500 Creed PointsMelee Armor: +4% / +6% (upgraded) | Restricted Area detection time: -20% / -25% (upgraded) | Health: +2 HP / +4 HP (upgraded)
Handmade Medieval Coat272 Livres500 Creed PointsMelee Armor: +4% / +6% (upgraded) | Health: +4 HP / +6 HP (upgraded)
Handmade Bourgeois Coat245 Livres500 Creed PointsRestricted Area detection time: -20% / -25% (upgraded) | Health: +1 HP / +3 HP (upgraded)

Tailored Chest Equipment

NameUnlock requirementUpgrade costStats
Arno’s Tailored CoatComplete Sequence 05, Memory 03: The Prophet1,000 Creed PointsMelee Armor: +3% / +5% (upgraded) | Restricted Area detection time: -35% / -40% (upgraded) | Health: +3 HP / +5 HP (upgraded)
Tailored Sans–Culottes Coat1,100 Livres1,000 Creed PointsRestricted Area detection time: -60% / -70% (upgraded) | Disguise Radius: +30% / +50% (upgraded) | Disguise Duration: +35% / +55% (upgraded)
Tailored Prowler CoatFound inside a chest in the Hôtel de Ville sub-district1,000 Creed PointsMelee Armor: +5% / +7% (upgraded) | Ranged Armor: +6% / +8% (upgraded) | Health: +2 HP / +4 HP (upgraded)
Tailored Medieval Coat1,090 Livres1,000 Creed PointsMelee Armor: +6% / +9% (upgraded) | Ranged Armor: +6% / +8% (upgraded) | Health: +4 HP / +7 HP (upgraded)
Tailored Phantom CoatUnlocked through the Companion App1,000 Creed PointsMelee Armor: +3% / +5% (upgraded) | Restricted Area detection time: -50% / -55% (upgraded) | Health: +3 HP / +5 HP (upgraded)
Tailored Musketeer CoatComplete the co-op mission “Heads Will Roll”1,000 Creed PointsMelee Armor: +3% / +5% (upgraded) | Restricted Area detection time: -50% / -55% (upgraded) | Health: +2 HP / +4 HP (upgraded)
Tailored Military Coat900 Livres1,000 Creed PointsRanged Armor: +3% / +5% (upgraded) | Restricted Area detection time: -40% / -45% (upgraded) | Health: +3 HP / +5 HP (upgraded)
Tailored Brigand CoatComplete the co-op mission “The Infernal Machine”1,000 Creed PointsRanged Armor: +3% / +5% (upgraded) | Restricted Area detection time: -40% / -45% (upgraded) | Health: +3 HP / +5 HP (upgraded)
Tailored Bourgeois CoatCollect all artifacts from Le Quartier Latin1,000 Creed PointsMelee Armor: +3% / +5% (upgraded) | Restricted Area detection time: -40% / -45% (upgraded) | Health: +3 HP / +5 HP (upgraded)

Improved Chest Equipment

NameUnlock requirementUpgrade costStats
Improved Prowler Coat5,000 Livres2,000 Creed PointsMelee Armor: +6% HP / +8% (upgraded) | Ranged Armor: +8% / +10% (upgraded) | Restricted Area detection time: -40% / -45% (upgraded) | Health: +3 HP / +5 HP (upgraded)
Improved Napoleonic CoatComplete the co-op mission “Danton’s Sacrifice”2,000 Creed PointsMelee Armor: +6% HP / +8% (upgraded) | Ranged Armor: +5% / +7% (upgraded) | Restricted Area detection time: -40% / -45% (upgraded) | Health: +4 HP / +6 HP (upgraded)
Improved Medieval CoatComplete the co-op mission “Jacobin Raid”2,000 Creed PointsMelee Armor: +7% HP / +10% (upgraded) | Ranged Armor: +8% / +10% (upgraded) | Restricted Area detection time: -30% / -35% (upgraded) | Health: +5 HP / +9 HP (upgraded)
Improved Phantom Coat5,300 Livres2,000 Creed PointsMelee Armor: +3% HP / +5% (upgraded) | Restricted Area detection time: -50% / -55% (upgraded) | Health: +3 HP / +5 HP (upgraded)
Improved Military Coat4,500 Livres2,000 Creed PointsRanged Armor: +4% / +6% (upgraded) | Restricted Area detection time: -45% / -50% (upgraded) | Disguise Radius: +25% / +35% (upgraded) | Health: +4 HP / +6 HP (upgrade)
Improved Brigand Coat4,800 Livres2,000 Creed PointsMelee Armor: +4% / +6% (upgraded) | Blend Time: +25% / +35% (upgraded) | Restricted Area detection time: -45% / -50% (upgraded) | Health: +4 HP / +6 HP (upgraded)
Improved Bourgeois Coat4,900 Livres2,000 Creed PointsMelee Armor: +4% / +6% (upgraded) | Blend Time Fade: +25% / +35% (upgraded) | Restricted Area detection time: -45% / -50% (upgraded) | Health: +3 HP / +5 HP (upgraded)

Master Chest Equipment

NameUnlock requirementUpgrade costStats
Arno’s Master CoatComplete the co-op mission “Political Persecution”5,000 Creed PointsMelee Armor: +5% / +7% (upgraded) | Blend Time: +45% / +55% (upgraded) | Blend Time Fade: +45% / +55% (upgraded) | Restricted Area detection time: -50% / -55% (upgraded) | Health: +4 HP / +6 HP (upgraded)
Master Phantom CoatComplete 105 Crowd Events5,000 Creed PointsMelee Armor: +8% / +10% (upgraded) | Restricted Area detection time: -75% / -80% (upgraded) | Disguise Radius: +40% / +50% (upgraded) | Disguise Duration: +50% / +60% (upgraded) | Health: +5 HP / +7 HP
Master Musketeer Coat23,500 Livres5,000 Creed PointsMelee Armor: +4% / +6% (upgraded) | Blend Time: +50% / +60% (upgraded) | Blend Time Fade: +50% / +60% (upgraded) | Restricted Area detection time: -70% / -75% (upgraded) | Health: +3 HP / +5 HP (upgraded)
Master Brigand Coat24,000 Livres5,000 Creed PointsMelee Armor: +5% / +7% (upgraded) | Blend Time: +30% / +40% (upgraded) | Blend Time Fade: +30% / +40% (upgraded) | Restricted Area detection time: -50% / -55% (upgraded) | Health: +5 HP / +7 HP (upgraded)
Master Bourgeois Coat24,500 Livres5,000 Creed PointsMelee Armor: +5% / +7% (upgraded) | Ranged Armor: +6% / 8% (upgraded) | Blend Time Fade: +30% / +40% (upgraded) | Restricted Area detection time: -50% / -55% (upgraded) | Health: +4 HP / +8 HP (upgraded)
Master Sans-Culottes Caot27,500 Livres5,000 Creed PointsBlend Time: +60% / +70% (upgraded) | Blend Time Fade: +60% / +75% (upgraded) | Restricted Area detection time: -90% / -100% (upgraded) | Disguise Radius: +50% / +70% (upgraded) | Disguise Duration: +50% / 70% (upgraded)
Master Military CoatComplete the co-op mission “Women’s March”5,000 Creed PointsMelee Armor: +5% / +7% (upgraded) | Ranged Armor: +5% / 7% (upgraded) | Restricted Area detection time: -55% / -60% (upgraded) | Disguise Radius: +30% / +40% (upgraded) | Health: +4 HP / +6 HP (upgraded)

Legendary Chest Equipment

NameUnlock requirementUpgrade costStats
Legendary Sans–Culottes Coat160,000 Livres/Ubisoft Club reward10,000 Creed PointsBlend Time: +80% / +100% (upgraded) | Blend Time Fade: +80% / +100% (upgraded) | Restricted Area detection time: -120% / -130% (upgraded) | Disguise Radius: 80% / +100% (upgraded) | Disguise Duration: +80% / 100%
Legendary Prowler Coat150,000 Livres/Ubisoft Club reward10,000 Creed PointsMelee Armor: +10% / +12% (upgraded) | Ranged Armor: +10% / +12% (upgraded) | Restricted Area detection time: -65% / -70% (upgraded) | Disguise Radius: +45% / +55% (upgraded) | Health: +6 HP / +8 HP (upgraded)
Legendary Napoleonic Coat150,000 Livres/Ubisoft Club reward10,000 Creed PointsMelee Armor: +8% / +11% (upgraded) | Ranged Armor: +17% / 20% (upgraded) | Blend Time Fade: +40% / +50% (upgraded) | Restricted Area detection time: -60% / -70% (upgraded) | Health: +6 HP / +10 HP (upgraded)
Legendary Medieval Coat140,000 Livres/Ubisoft Club reward10,000 Creed PointsMelee Armor: +12% / +17% (upgraded) | Ranged Armor: +22% / 24% (upgraded) | Restricted Area detection time: -60% / -65% (upgraded) | Disguise Radius: +35% / +45% (upgraded) | Health: +8 HP / + 16 HP (upgraded)
Legendary Phantom Coat160,000 Livres/Ubisoft Club reward10,000 Creed PointsMelee Armor: +10% / +13% (upgraded) | Restricted Area detection time: -90% / -100% (upgraded) | Disguise Radius: +60% / +75% (upgraded) | Disguise Duration: +60% / +75% (upgraded) | Health: +6 HP / +10HP (upgraded)
Legendary Musketeer CoatComplete the co-op mission “The Tournament”10,000 Creed PointsMelee Armor: +5% / +7% (upgraded) | Blend Time: +60% / +70% (upgraded) | Blend Time Fade: +60% / +70% (upgraded) | Restricted Area detection time: -80% / -90% (upgraded) | Health: +4 HP / +6 HP (upgraded)
Legendary Military Coat125,000 Livres10,000 Creed PointsMelee Armor: +6% / +8% (upgraded) | Ranged Armor: +7% / 8% (upgraded) | Restricted Area detection time: -70% / -75% (upgraded) | Disguise Radius: +50% / +60% (upgraded) | Health: +6 HP / +8 HP (upgraded)
Legendary Brigand Coat140,000 Livres/Ubisoft Club reward10,000 Creed PointsMelee Armor: +6% / +8% (upgraded) | Blend Time: +50% / +60% (upgraded) | Blend Time Fade: +50% / +60% (upgraded) | Restricted Area detection time: -65% / -70% (upgraded) | Health: +6 HP / +8 HP (upgraded)

Standard/DLC Forearm Equipment

NameUnlock requirementUpgrade costStats
Arno’s Original BracersUnlocked by default200 Creed PointsDamage: +1% / +3% (upgraded)
Bracers of CandiaUbisoft Club reward200 Creed PointsHealth: +1 HP / +3 HP (upgraded)
La Tour d’Auvergne BracersDLC (Secrets of the Revolution pack)200 Creed PointsDamage: +1% / +3% (upgraded)

Handmade Forearm Equipment

NameUnlock requirementUpgrade costStats
Handmade Prowler Bracers265 Livres500 Creed PointsDamage: +4% / +6% (upgraded) | Health: +2 HP / +4 HP (upgraded)
Handmade Sans–Culottes Bracers270 Livres500 Creed PointsHigh-Profile noise: -10% / -15% (upgraded) | Low-Profile noise: -10% / -15% (upgraded)
Handmade Napoleonic BracersComplete the co-op mission “The Food Chain”500 Creed PointsPhantom Blade: +1 / +2 (upgraded) | Health: +2 HP / +4 HP (upgraded)
Handmade Medieval Bracers250 Livres500 Creed PointsRevive Speed: +35% / +40% (upgraded) | Health: +4 HP / +6 HP (upgraded)
Handmade Bourgeois BracersLivres500 Creed PointsDamage: +2% / +4% (upgraded) | High-Profile noise: -5% / -8% (upgraded)

Tailored Forearm Equipment

NameUnlock requirementUpgrade costStats
Arno’s Tailored Bracers920 Livres1,000 Creed PointsDamage: +3% / +5% (upgraded) | High-Profile noise: -15% / -18% (upgraded) | Low-Profile noise: -10% / -13% (upgraded)
Tailored Sans–Culottes BracersComplete the co-op mission “The Infernal Machine”1,000 Creed PointsHigh-Profile noise: -15% / -20% (upgraded) | Low-Profile noise: -15% / -20% (upgraded) | Takedown noise:  -15% / -20% (upgraded)
Tailored Prowler Bracers1,060 Livres1,000 Creed PointsDamage: +6% / +9% (upgraded) | High-Profile noise: -15% / -18% (upgraded) | Health: +4 HP / +6 HP (upgraded)
Tailored Medieval Bracers1,000 Livres1,000 Creed PointsRevive Speed: +45% / +50% (upgraded) | Healing Speed: +20% / +30% (upgraded) | Healing Duration: 5% (upgraded) | Health: +4 HP / +7 HP (upgraded)
Tailored Phantom BracersUnlocked through the Companion App1,000 Creed PointsHigh-Profile noise: -10% / -13% (upgraded) | Low-Profile noise: -10% / -13% (upgraded) | Health: +3 HP / +5 HP (upgraded)
Tailored Musketeer Bracers980 Livres1,000 Creed PointsDamage: +4% / +6% (upgraded) | High-Profile noise: -15% / -18% (upgraded) | Low-Profile noise: -10% / -13% (upgraded)
Tailored Military BracersComplete the co-op mission “Danton’s Sacrifice”1,000 Creed PointsPhantom Blade: +3 / +4 (upgraded) | Berserk Blade: +2 / +3 (upgraded) | Health: +2 HP / +4 HP (upgraded)
Tailored Brigand BracersFound inside a chest in the Temple sub-district1,000 Creed PointsDamage: +4% / +6% (upgraded) | Phantom Blade: +2 / +3 (upgraded) | High-Profile Noise: -10% / -13% (upgraded)
Tailored Bourgeois BracersCollect all artifacts from Ile de la Cité1,000 Creed PointsDamage: +3% / +5% (upgraded) | Phantom Blade: +2 / +3 (upgraded) | High-Profile Noise: -13% / -16% (upgraded)

Improved Forearm Equipment

NameUnlock requirementUpgrade costStats
Improved Prowler Bracers5,300 Livres2,000 Creed PointsDamage: +8% / +11% (upgraded) | High-Profile noise: -20% / -23% (upgraded) | Revive speed: +40% / +40% (upgraded) | Health: +4 HP / +6 HP (upgraded)
Improved Napoleonic Bracers5,150 Livres2,000 Creed PointsDamage: +2% / +4% (upgraded) | High-Profile noise: -11% / -14% (upgraded) | Phantom Blade: +3 / +4 (upgraded) | Berserk Blade: +3 / +4 (upgraded) | Health: +4 HP / +6 HP (upgraded)
Improved Medieval Bracers5,000 Livres2,000 Creed PointsRevive Speed: +55% / +55% (upgraded) | Healing Speed: +25% / +35% (upgraded) | Healing Duration: +55% / +55% (upgraded) | Health: +5 HP / +9 HP (upgraded)
Improved Phantom BracersComplete 50 Crowd Events2,000 Creed PointsHigh-Profile noise: -15% / -18% (upgraded) | Low-Profile noise: -15% / -18% (upgraded) | Takedown noise: -15% / -18% (upgraded) | Health: +4 HP / +6 HP (upgraded)
Improved Military Bracers4,500 Livres2,000 Creed PointsHigh-Profile noise: +5% / +8% (upgraded) | Phantom Blade: +4 / +5 (upgraded) | Berserk Blade: +4 / +5 (upgraded) | Health: +2 HP / +4 HP (upgraded)
Improved Brigand Bracers4,700 Livres2,000 Creed PointsDamage: +6% / +8% (upgraded) | High-Profile noise: -20% / -23% (upgraded) | Phantom Blade: +2 / +3 (upgraded) | Berserk Blade: +1 / +2 (upgraded)
Improved Bourgeois BracersComplete the co-op mission “Political persecution”2,000 Creed PointsDamage: +4% / +6% (upgraded) | Phantom Blade: +2 / +3 (upgraded) | High-Profile noise: -17% / -20% (upgraded) | Low-Profile noise: -20% / -23% (upgraded)  

Master Forearm Equipment

NameUnlock requirementUpgrade costStats
Arno’s Master Bracers23,000 Livres5,000 Creed PointsDamage: +5% / +7% (upgraded) | High-Profile noise: -25% / -28% (upgraded) | Low-Profile noise: -20% / -23% (upgraded) | Phantom Blade: +2 / +3 (upgraded)Health: +4 / +6 (upgraded)
Master Sans–Culottes BracersComplete Sequence 11, Memory 02: Rise of the Assassin5,000 Creed PointsHigh-Profile noise: -25% / -30% (upgrade) | Low-Profile noise: -25% / -30% (upgrade) | Takedown noise: -25% / -30% (upgrade) | Phantom Blade: +2 / +3 (upgraded) | Health: +2 HP / +4 HP (upgraded)
Master Phantom Bracers24,000 Livres5,000 Creed PointsDamage: +4% / +6% (upgraded) | High-Profile noise: -20% / -24% (upgrade) | Low-Profile noise: -20% / -24% (upgrade) | Takedown noise: -20% / -24% (upgrade) | Health: +5 HP / +7 HP (upgraded)
Master Musketeer BracersComplete the co-op mission “Moving Mirabeau”5,000 Creed PointsDamage: +8% / +10% (upgraded) | High-Profile noise: -25% / -29% (upgrade) | Low-Profile noise: -20% / -24% (upgrade) | Revive Speed: +40% / +45% (upgraded) | Health: +1 HP / +3 HP (updated)
Master Military Bracers22,500 Livres5,000 Creed PointsHigh-Profile noise: -10% / -13% (upgraded) | Low-Profile noise: -10% / -13% (upgraded) | Phantom Blade: +5 / +6 (upgraded) | Berserk Blade: +5 / +6 (upgraded) | Health: +3 HP / +5 HP (upgraded)
Master Brigand Bracers23,500 Livres5,000 Creed PointsDamage: +8% / +10% (upgraded) | High-Profile Noise: -25% / -28% (upgraded) | Phantom Blade: +3 / +4 (upgraded) | Berserk Blade: +2 / +3 (upgraded) | Health: +4 HP / +6 HP (upgraded)
Master Bourgeois Bracers25,000 Livres5,000 Creed PointsDamage: +6% / +8% (upgraded) | High-Profile noise: -20% / -23% (upgraded) | Low-Profile noise: -25% / -28% (upgraded) | Phantom Blade: +3 / +4 (upgraded) | Health: +3 HP / +6 HP (upgraded)

Legendary Forearm Equipment

NameUnlock requirementUpgrade costStats
Legendary Sans–Culottes Bracers140,000 Livres10,000 Creed PointsHigh-Profile noise: -30% / -35% (upgraded) | Low-Profile noise: -30% / -35% (upgraded) | Takedown noise: -30% / -35% (upgraded) | Phantom Blade: +3 / +4 (upgraded) | Health: +3 HP / +5 HP (upgraded)
Legendary Prowler BracersComplete the co-op mission “Women’s March”10,000 Creed PointsDamage: +12% / +17% (upgraded) | High-Profile noise: -25%% / -28% (upgraded) | Revive Speed: +60% / +60% (upgraded) | Phantom Blade: +2 / +3 (upgraded) | Health: +6 HP / +8 HP (upgraded)
Legendary Napoleonic Bracers160,000 Livres/Ubisoft Club reward10,000 Creed PointsDamage: +4% / +6% (upgraded) | High-Profile noise: -15% / -18% (upgraded) | Low-Profile noise: -15% / -18% (upgraded) | Phantom Blade: +5 / +6 (upgraded) | Berserk Blade: +5 / +6 (upgraded) | Health: +6 HP / +10 HP (upgraded)
Legendary Medieval Bracers150,000 Livres/Ubisoft Club reward10,000 Creed PointsHigh-Profile noise: -80% / -85% (upgraded) | Healing speed: +40% / +50% (upgraded) | Healing duration: +80% / +85% (upgraded) | Revive Speed: +80% / +85% (upgraded) | Health: +8 HP / +16 HP (upgraded)
Legendary Phantom Bracers140,000 Livres/Ubisoft Club reward10,000 Creed PointsDamage: +5% / +7% (upgraded) | High-Profile noise: -25% / -29% (upgraded) | Low-Profile noise: -25% / -29% (upgraded) | Takedown noise: -25% / -29% (upgraded) | Health: +5 HP / +9 HP (upgraded)
Legendary Musketeer Bracers150,000 Livres/Ubisoft Club reward10,000 Creed PointsDamage: +10% / +13% (upgraded) | High-Profile noise: -30% / -35% (upgraded) | Low-Profile noise: -25% / -30% (upgraded) | Revive Speed: +50% / +55% (upgraded) | Health: +2 HP / +4 HP (upgraded)
Legendary Military Bracers125,000 Livres10,000 Creed PointsHigh-Profile noise: -15% / -18% (upgraded) | Low-Profile noise: -15% / -18% (upgraded) | Phantom Blade: +6 / +7 (upgraded) | Berserk Blade: +6 / +7 (upgraded) | Health: +4 HP / +6 HP (upgraded)
Legendary Brigand Bracers140,000 Livres/Ubisoft Club reward10,000 Creed PointsDamage: +10% / +13% (upgraded) | High-Profile noise: -25% / -28% (upgraded) | Phantom Blade: +4 / +5 (upgraded) | Berserk Blade: +4 / +5 (upgraded) | Health: +5 HP / +7 HP (upgraded)  

Standard/DLC Waist Equipment

NameUnlock requirementUpgrade costStats
Arno’s Original BeltUnlocked by default200 Creed PointsAmmunition: +1 / +2 (upgraded)
Isenburg-Birnstein BeltUbisoft Club reward200 Creed PointsAmmunition: +2 / +3 (upgraded)
Addorsed Eagle BeltUbisoft Club reward200 Creed PointsStun Grenades: +1 / +1 (upgraded) | Smoke Bomb:s +1 (upgrade only)

Handmade Waist Equipment

NameUnlock requirementUpgrade costStats
Handmade Prowler Belt245 Livres500 Creed PointsAmmunition: +1 / +3 (upgraded) | Health: +1 HP / +2 HP (upgraded)
Handmade Sans–Culottes Belt270 Livres500 Creed PointsSmoke Bombs: +1 / +3 (upgraded) | Lockpicks: +10 / +15 (upgraded)
Handmade Napoleonic Belt250 Livres500 Creed PointsAmmunition: +2 / +3 (upgraded) | Health: +3 HP / +5 HP (upgraded)
Handmade Medieval BeltComplete the co-op mission “Heads Will Roll”500 Creed PointsMedicine: +1 / +3 (upgraded) | Health: +3 HP / +5 HP (upgraded)
Handmade Bourgeois Belt240 Livres500 Creed PointsAmmunition: +1 / +3 (upgraded) | Cherry Bombs: +1 / +2 (upgraded)

Tailored Waist Equipment

NameUnlock requirementUpgrade costStats
Arno’s Tailored Belt900 Livres1,000 Creed PointsAmmunition: +2 / +3 (upgraded) | Smoke Bombs: +2 / +4 (upgraded) | Cherry Bombs: +1 / +3 (upgraded)
Tailored Sans–Culottes Belt1,090 Livres1,000 Creed PointsSmoke Bombs: +2 / +4 (upgraded) | Cherry Bombs: +2 / +4 (upgraded) | Lockpicks: +14 / +19 (upgraded)
Tailored Prowler BeltFound inside a chest in the Tuileries sub-district1,000 Creed PointsAmmunition: +3 / +4 (upgraded) | Stun Grenades: +2 / +3 (upgraded) | Health: +2 HP / +4 HP (upgraded)
Tailored Medieval BeltComplete the co-op mission “The Austrian Conspiracy”1,000 Creed PointsMedicine: +2 / +4 (upgraded) | Smoke Bombs: +1 / +3 (upgraded) | Health: +5 HP / +9 HP (upgraded)
Tailored Phantom BeltUnlocked through the Companion App1,000 Creed PointsMedicine: +2 / +4 (upgraded) | Lockpicks: +10 / +15 (upgraded) | Health: +2 HP / +4 HP (upgraded)
Tailored Musketeer BeltComplete the co-op mission “Danton’s Sacrifice”1,000 Creed PointsAmmunition: +2 / +3 (upgraded) | Smoke Bombs: +1 / +3 (upgraded) | Cherry Bombs: +2 / +4 (upgraded)
Tailored Military Belt1,100 Livres1,000 Creed PointsAmmunition: +1 / +2 (upgraded) | Smoke Bombs: +2 / +4 (upgraded) | Cherry Bombs: +2 / +4 (upgraded)
Tailored Brigand Belt1,030 Livres1,000 Creed PointsAmmunition: +1 / +2 (upgraded) | Smoke Bombs: +2 / +4 (upgraded) | Cherry Bombs: +1 / +3 (upgraded)
Tailored Bourgeois BeltCollect all artifacts from La Bièvre1,000 Creed PointsAmmunition: +2 / +3 (upgraded) | Smoke Bombs: +1 / +3 (upgraded) | Cherry Bombs: +2 / +4 (upgraded)

Improved Waist Equipment

NameUnlock requirementUpgrade costStats
Improved Prowler BeltComplete the co-op mission “Les Enragé”2,000 Creed PointsAmmunition: +3 / +4 (upgraded) | Medicine: +2 / +4 (upgraded) | Stun Grenades: +3 / +4 (upgraded) | Health: +3 HP / +5 HP (upgraded)
Improved Napoleonic Belt5,000 Livres2,000 Creed PointsAmmunition: +3 / +4 (upgraded) | Medicine: +2 / +4 (upgraded) | Cherry Bombs: +2 / +4 (upgraded) | Health: +5 HP / +7 HP (upgraded)
Improved Medieval Belt5,300 Livres2,000 Creed PointsMedicine: +3 / +5 (upgraded) | Smoke Bombs: +2 / +4 (upgraded) | Cherry Bombs: +1 / +3 (upgraded) | Health: +6 HP / +12 HP (upgraded)
Improved Phantom BeltComplete the co-op mission “Jacobin Rai”2,000 Creed PointsAmmunition: +1 / +2 (upgraded) | Medicine: +2 / +4 (upgraded) | Lockpicks: +14 / +19 (upgraded) | Health: +3 HP / +6 HP (upgraded)
Improved Military Belt5,500 Livres2,000 Creed PointsAmmunition: +2 / +3 (upgraded) | Smoke Bombs: +3 / +5 (upgraded) | Cherry Bombs: +3 / +5 (upgraded) | Poison Gas: +1 / +2 (upgraded)
Improved Brigand Belt5,150 Livres2,000 Creed PointsAmmunition: +2 / +3 (upgraded) | Smoke Bombs: +3 / +5 (upgraded) | Cherry Bombs: +2 / +4 (upgraded) | Stun Grenades: +3 / +4 (upgraded)
Improved Bourgeois Belt4,800 Livres2,000 Creed PointsAmmunition: +3 / +4 (upgraded) | Medicine: +2 / +4 (upgraded) | Smoke Bombs: +2 / +4 (upgraded) | Cherry Bombs: +3 / +5 (upgraded)

Master Waist Equipment

NameUnlock requirementUpgrade costStats
Arno’s Master Belt22,500 Livres5,000 Creed PointsAmmunition: +3 / +5 (upgraded) | Medicine: +2 / +4 (upgraded) | Cherry Bombs: +3 / +5 (upgraded) | Smoke Bombs: +3 / +5 (upgraded) | Health: +4 HP / +6 HP (upgraded)
Master Sans–Culottes Belt27.250 Livres5,000 Creed PointsMedicine: +1 / +3 (upgraded) | Smoke Bombs: +4 / +6 (upgraded) | Cherry Bombs: +4 / +6 (upgraded) | Lockpicks: +22 / +27 (upgraded) | Money Pouches: +2 / +4 (upgraded)
Master Phantom Belt23,000 Livres5,000 Creed PointsAmmunition: +2 / +3 (upgraded) | Medicine: +3 / +5 (upgraded) | Smoke Bombs: +1 /+3 (upgraded) | Lockpicks: +17 / +22 (upgraded)
Master Musketeer Belt23,500 Livres5,000 Creed PointsAmmunition: +3 / +4 (upgraded) | Medicine: +2 / +4 (upgraded) | Cherry Bombs: +4 / +6 (upgraded) | Smoke Bombs: +3 / +5 (upgraded) | Health: +1 HP / +3 HP (upgraded)
Master Military Belt27,500 Livres5,000 Creed PointsAmmunition: +3 / +4 (upgraded) | Smoke Bombs: +4 / +6 (upgraded) | Cherry Bombs: +4 / +6 (upgraded) | Stun Grenades: +2 / +3 (upgraded) | Poison Gas: +2 / +3 (upgraded)
Master Brigand Belt25,750 Livres5,000 Creed PointsAmmunition: +3 / +4 (upgraded) | Smoke Bombs: +4 / +6 (upgraded) | Cherry Bombs: +3 / +5 (upgraded) | Stun Grenades: +4 / +5 (upgraded) | Poison Gas: +1 / +2 (upgraded)
Master Bourgeois BeltComplete the co-op mission “Moving Mirabeau”5,000 Creed PointsAmmunition: +4 / +6 (upgraded) | Medicine: +3 / +8 (upgraded) | Smoke Bombs: +3 / +7 (upgraded) | Cherry Bombs: +4 / +7 (upgraded) | Health: +1 HP / +4 HP (upgraded)

Legendary Waist Equipment

NameUnlock requirementUpgrade costStats
Legendary Sans–Culottes Belt160,000 Livres/Ubisoft Club reward10,000 Creed PointsMedicine: +2 / +7 (upgraded) | Smoke Bombs: +5 / +10 (upgraded) | Cherry Bombs: +5 / +9 (upgraded) | Lockpicks: +25 / +30 (upgraded) | Money Pouches: +3 / +8 (upgraded)
Legendary Prowler Belt150,000 Livres/Ubisoft Club reward10,000 Creed PointsAmmunition: +4 / +5 (upgraded) | Medicine: +4 / +9 (upgraded) | Stun Grenades: +4 / +5 (upgraded) | Poison Gas: +2 / +3 (upgraded) | Health: +5 HP / +9 HP (upgraded)
Legendary Napoleonic Belt125,000 Livres10,000 Creed PointsAmmunition: +4 / +6 (upgraded) | Medicine: +4 / +9 (upgraded) | Smoke Bombs: +4 / +8 (upgraded) | Cherry Bombs: +4 / +8 (upgraded) | Health: +7 HP / + 9 HP (upgraded)
Legendary Medieval Belt160,000 Livres/Ubisoft Club reward10,000 Creed PointsMedicine: +5 / +10 (upgraded) | Smoke Bombs: +4 / +8 (upgraded) | Cherry Bombs: +3 / +6 (upgraded) | Stun Grenades: +2 / +3 (upgraded) | Health: +8 HP / +16 HP (upgraded)
Legendary Phantom Belt140,000 Livres/Ubisoft Club reward10,000 Creed PointsAmmunition: +3 / +4 (upgraded) | Medicine: +4 / +9 (upgraded) | Smoke Bombs: +3 / +5 (upgraded) | Lockpicks: +20 / +25 (upgraded) | Health: +6 HP / +10 HP (upgraded)
Legendary Musketeer Belt125,000 Livres10,000 Creed PointsAmmunition: +5 / +6 (upgraded) | Medicine: +3 / +8 (upgraded) | Smoke Bombs: +4 / +8 (upgraded) | Cherry Bombs: +5 / +9 (upgraded) | Health: +3 HP / +6 HP (upgraded)
Legendary Military Belt165,000 Livres/Ubisoft Club reward10,000 Creed PointsAmmunition: +4 / +7 (upgraded) | Smoke Bombs: +5 / +10 (upgraded) | Cherry Bombs: +5 / +10 (upgraded) | Stun Grenades: +3 / +4 (upgraded) | Poison Gas: +3 / +5 (upgraded)
Legendary Brigand Belt160,000 Livres/Ubisoft Club reward10,000 Creed PointsAmmunition: +3 / +4 (upgraded) | Smoke Bombs: +5 / +7 (upgraded) | Cherry Bombs: +4 / +7 (upgraded) | Stun Grenades: +5 / +6 (upgraded) | Poison Gas: +2 / +3 (upgraded)

Standard/DLC Leg Equipment

NameUnlock requirementUpgrade costStats
Arno’s Original BreechesUnlocked by default200 Creed PointsRunning Noise: -5% / -7% (upgraded)
National Guard TrousersDLC (Secrets of the Revolution pack)200 Creed PointsRunning Noise: -6% / -8% (upgraded)
Black Musketeer BreechesDLC (Secrets of the Revolution pack)200 Creed PointsRunning Noise: -8% / -10% (upgraded)

Handmade Leg Equipment

NameUnlock requirementUpgrade costStats
Handmade Prowler BreechesComplete the co-op mission “Heads Will Roll”500 Creed PointsFall Damage: -20% / -25% (upgraded) | Health: +2 HP / +4 HP (upgraded)
Handmade Sans–Culottes Trousers275 Livres500 Creed PointsRunning Noise: -20% / -25% (upgraded) | Fall Noise: -18% / -21% (upgraded)
Handmade Napoleonic Breeches245 Livres500 Creed PointsRunning Noise: -7% / -9% (upgraded) | Health: +3 HP / -+5 HP (upgraded)
Handmade Medieval Breeches270 Livres500 Creed PointsFall Damage: -40% / -50% (upgraded) | Health: +4 HP / +6 HP (upgraded)
Handmade Bourgeois Breeches240 Livres500 Creed PointsFall Noise: -2% / -4% (upgraded) | Running Noise: -7% / -9% (upgraded)

Tailored Leg Equipment

NameUnlock requirementUpgrade costStats
Arno’s Tailored Breeches900 Livres1,000 Creed PointsRunning Noise: -9% / -11% (upgraded) | Fall Damage: -10% / -15% (upgraded) | Fall Noise: -9% / -11% (upgraded)
Tailored Sans–Culottes TrousersFound inside a chest in the Luxembourg sub-district1,000 Creed PointsRunning Noise: -25% / -30% (upgraded) | Fall Noise: -21% / -24% (upgraded) | Fall Damage: -1% / -6% (upgraded)
Tailored Prowler BreechesComplete the co-op mission “The Austrian Conspiracy”1,000 Creed PointsRunning Noise: -5% / -7%Fall Damage: -25% / -30% (upgraded) | Health: +3 HP / +5 HP (upgraded)
Tailored Medieval Breeches1,090 Livres1,000 Creed PointsFall Damage: -45% / -55% (upgraded) | Fall Noise: -1% / -3% (upgraded) | Health: +5 HP / +9 HP (upgraded)
Tailored Bourgeois BreechesCollect all artifacts from Le Marias1,000 Creed PointsFall Noise: -4% / -6% (upgraded) | Running Noise: -9% / -11% (upgraded) | Fall Damage: -5% / -10% (upgraded)
Tailored Phantom BreechesUnlocked through the Companion App1,000 Creed PointsRunning Noise: -4% / -6% (upgraded) | Fall Noise: -4% / -6% (upgraded) | Fall Damage: -5% / -10% (upgraded)
Tailored Musketeer Breeches1,000 Livres1,000 Creed PointsRunning Noise: -15% / -18% (upgraded) | Fall Noise: -10% / -13% (upgraded) | Fall Damage: -4% / -9% (upgraded)
Tailored Military Breeches1,030 Livres1,000 Creed PointsRunning Noise: -12% / -15% (upgraded) | Fall Noise: -12% / -15% (upgraded) | Fall Damage: -4% / -9% (upgraded)
Tailored Brigand Breeches920 Livres1,000 Creed PointsFall Noise: -4% / -6% (upgraded) | Fall Damage: -4% / -6% (upgraded) | Health: +1 HP / +3 HP (upgraded)

Improved Leg Equipment

NameUnlock requirementUpgrade costStats
Improved Prowler BreechesComplete the co-op mission “Political Persecution”2,000 Creed PointsRunning Noise: -10% / -12% (upgraded) | Fall Damage: -30% / -40% (upgraded) | Fall Noise: -1% / -3% (upgraded) | Health: +4 HP / +6 HP (upgraded)
Improved Napoleonic Breeches4,900 Livres2,000 Creed PointsRunning Noise: -11% / -13% (upgraded) | Fall Noise: -4% / -6% (upgraded) | Fall Damage: -10% / -15% (upgraded) | Health: +5 HP / +7 HP (upgraded)
Improved Medieval Breeches5,450 Livres2,000 Creed PointsFall Damage: -50% / -60% (upgraded) | Fall Noise: -2% / -4% (upgraded) | Running Noise: -1% / -3% (upgraded) | Health: +6 HP / +12 HP (upgraded)
Improved Phantom Breeches4,700 Livres2,000 Creed PointsRunning Noise: -6% / -8% (upgraded) | Fall Noise: -6% / -8% (upgraded) | Fall Damage: -10% / -15% (upgraded) | Health: +1 HP / +3 HP (updated)
Improved Military Breeches5,150 Livres2,000 Creed PointsRunning Noise: -15% / -18% (upgraded) | Fall Noise: -15% / -18% (upgraded) | Fall Damage: -6% / -11% (upgraded) | Health: +1 HP / +3 HP (upgraded)
Improved Brigand Breeches4,600 Livres2,000 Creed PointsRunning Noise: -6% / -8% (upgraded) | Fall Noise: -6% / -8% (upgraded) | Fall Damage: -5% / -10% (upgraded) | Health: +2 HP / +4 HP (upgraded)
Improved Bourgeois Breeches4,800 Livres2,000 Creed PointsFall Noise: -6% / -8% (upgraded) | Running Noise: -11% / -13% (upgraded) | Fall Damage: -10% / -15% (upgraded) | Health: +1 HP / +3 HP (upgraded)

Master Leg Equipment

NameUnlock requirementUpgrade costStats
Arno’s Master Breeches22,500 Livres5,000 Creed PointsRunning Noise: -13% / -15% (upgraded) | Fall Damage: -20% / -25% (upgraded) | Fall Noise: -13% / -15% (upgraded) | Health: +2 HP / +4 HP (upgraded)
Master Sans–Culottes Trousers27,500 Livres5,000 Creed PointsRunning Noise: -35% / -40% (upgraded) | Fall Noise: -27% / -30% (upgraded) | Fall Damage: -3% / -8% (upgraded) | Health: +2 HP / +4 HP (upgraded)
Master Phantom BreechesComplete the co-op mission “Les Enrages”5,000 Creed PointsRunning Noise: -8% / -10% (upgraded) | Fall Noise: -8% / -10% (upgraded) | Fall Damage: -20% / -30% (upgraded) | Health: +2 HP / +4 HP (updated)
Master Musketeer Breeches25,000 Livres5,000 Creed PointsRunning Noise: -25% / -28% (upgraded) | Fall Noise: -18% / -21% (upgraded) | Fall Damage: -8% / -13% (upgraded) | Health +2 HP / +4 HP (upgraded)
Master Military Breeches25,750 Lives5,000 Creed PointsRunning Noise: -20% / -23% (upgraded) | Fall Noise: -20% / -23% (upgraded) | Fall Damage: -8% / -13% (upgraded) | Health: +2 HP / +4 HP (upgraded)
Master Brigand BreechesComplete the co-op mission “The Tournament”5,000 Creed PointsRunning Noise: -8% / -10% (upgraded) | Fall Noise: -8% / -10% (upgraded) | Fall Damage: -10% / -15% (upgraded) | Health: +3 HP / +5 HP (upgraded)
Master Bourgeois Breeches24,000 Livres5,000 Creed PointsFall Noise:  -8% / -10% (upgraded) | Running Noise: -13% / -15% (upgraded) | Fall Damage: -15% / -20% (upgraded) | Health: +2 HP / +4 HP (upgraded)

Legendary Leg Equipment

NameUnlock requirementUpgrade costStats
Legendary Sans–Culottes Trousers165,000 Livres/Ubisoft Club reward10,000 Creed PointsRunning Noise: -40% / -45% (upgraded) | Fall Noise: -30% / -35% (upgraded) | Fall Damage: -4% / -9% (upgraded) | Health: +3 HP / +5 HP (upgraded)
Legendary Prowler Breeches150,000 Livres/Ubisoft Club reward10,000 Creed PointsRunning Noise: -20% / -22% (upgraded) | Fall Damage: -40% / -50% (upgraded) | Fall Noise: -3% / -5% (upgraded) | Health: +6 HP / +10 HP (upgraded)
Legendary Napoleonic BreechesComplete the co-op mission “Moving Mirabeau”10,000 Creed PointsRunning Noise: -15% / -17% (upgraded) | Fall Noise: -8% / -10% (upgraded) | Fall Damage: -20% / -25% (upgraded) | Health: +7 HP / +11 HP (upgraded)
Legendary Medieval Breeches165,000 Livres/Ubisoft Club reward10,000 Creed PointsFall Damage: -60% / -80% (upgraded) | Fall Noise: -4% / -6% (upgraded) | Running Noise: -3% / -5% (upgraded) | Health: +8 HP / +16 HP (upgraded)
Legendary Phantom BreechesComplete Sequence 10, Memory 01: A Dinner Engagement10,000 Creed PointsRunning Noise: -10% / -12% (upgraded) | Fall Noise: -10% / -12% (upgraded) | Fall Damage: -30% / -40% (upgraded) | Health: +3 HP / +5 HP (updated)
Legendary Musketeer Breeches150,000 Livres/Ubisoft Club reward10,000 Creed PointsRunning Noise: -30% / -33% (upgraded) | Fall Noise: -21% / -24% (upgraded) | Fall Damage: -10% / -15% (upgraded) | Health +3 HP / +5 HP (upgraded)
Legendary Military Breeches160,000 Livres/Ubisoft Club reward10,000 Creed PointsRunning Noise: -25% / -28% (upgraded) | Fall Noise: -25% / -28% (upgraded) | Fall Damage: -10% / -15% (upgraded) | Health: +3 HP / +5 HP (upgraded)
Legendary Brigand Breeches125,000 Livres10,000 Creed PointsRunning Noise: -10% / -12% (upgraded) | Fall Noise: -10% / -12% (upgraded) | Fall Damage: -20% / -25% (upgraded) | Health: +4 HP / +8 HP (upgraded)

Assassin’s Creed: Unity Outfits

Outfits work slightly differently to equipment/gear in Assassins Creed Unity. They’re purely cosmetic and do not grant any buffs or stats. Outfits are worn over your currently equipped pieces of equipment.

NameUnlock requirement
Altaïr Ibn-La’Ahad’s Master Assassin outfitCollect all artifacts in the Helix Rifts
Pierre Belloc’s Master Assassin outfitComplete Sequence 07, Memory 03: Confrontation
Ratonhnhaké:ton’s: ton’s Master Assassin outfitUnlocked through a chest in Paris
Ezio Auditore da Firenze’s Master Assassin outfitUnlocked through a chest in Paris
Thomas de Carneillon’s Master Assassin outfitComplete all Nostradamus Enigmas
McFarlane Master Assassin outfitDLC (Underground Armory Pack)
Arno Dorian’s Master Assassin outfitComplete all main story Sequences
Edward Kenway’s Assassin outfitUnlocked through a chest in Paris
Shay Cormac’s Master Templar outfitUnlocked through a chest in Paris
Arno Dorian’s Fearless outfitDLC (underground Armory Pack)
Guard of Franciade outfitUnlocked through a chest in Franciade. (Dead Kings DLC)
Raider outfitUnlocked through a chest in Franciade. (Dead Kings DLC)
Napoleon’s artillery outfitLocate all Napoleon Biocornes (Dead Kings DLC)
Iron Mask outfitComplete the DLC mission “The Eyes of the King” (Dead Kings DLC)

Assassins Creed Unity best gear loadouts

The number of equipment pieces available in the game allows you to tailor Arno to fit your specific playstyle however often it can become hard to deduce what gear works best for what playstyle. These are the best playstyle-specific AC Unity equipment loadouts.

AC Unity best stealth equipment

  • Head: Legendary Prowler Hood
  • Chest: Legendary Sans–Culottes Coat
  • Forearm: Legendary Sans–Culottes Bracers
  • Waist: Legendary Napoleonic Belt
  • Leg: Legendary Sans–Culottes Trousers

AC Unity best beginner equipment

  • Head: Handmade Sans-Culottes Hood
  • Chest: Handmade Napoleonic Coat
  • Forearm: Handmade Bourgeois Bracers
  • Waist: Handmade Medieval Belt
  • Leg: Handmade Medieval Breeches

AC Unity best combat equipment

  • Head: Legendary Prowler Hood
  • Chest: Legendary Medieval Coat
  • Forearm: Legendary Brigand Bracers
  • Waist: Legendary Musketeer Belt
  • Leg: Legendary Brigand Breeches

