Assassin’s Creed: Unity Outfits and Equipment Unlock Guide

Outfits and Equipment in Assassin’s Creed: Unity can either be purchased or unlocked by meeting certain requirements. The game has several outfits and five types of equipment: Head, Chest, Forearms, Waist, and Legs. Arno can change his appearance from either the Character Customization Menu or from the Gear Loadout statue in any Café.

These pieces of equipment contain several modifiers that can enhance Arno’s characteristics in different ways. It is crucial that you pay heed to these modifiers and only equip those pieces that complement your unique playstyle. There are six gear levels; Standard, Handmade, Tailored, Improved, Master and Legendary, every tier up has better stats.

In this guide, we’ll go over how you can unlock every piece of gear/equipment and every outfit in Assassin’s Creed Unity. Furthermore, we’ll also go over their upgrade costs and stats.

Standard/DLC head equipment

Name Unlock requirement Upgrade cost Stats Arno’s Original Hood Unlocked by default 200 Creed Points Eagle Vision range: +10% / +20% (upgraded) Leipzig Regiment Hood DLC (Underground Armory pack) 200 Creed Points Health: +1 HP / +3 Health (upgraded) Siege of Maastricht Hood DLC (Secrets of the Revolution pack) 200 Creed Points Eagle vision range: +5% / +15% (upgraded)

Handmade Head Equipment

Name Unlock requirement Upgrade cost Stats Handmade Prowler Hood 245 Livres 500 Creed Points Money Looted: +25% / +45% (upgraded) | Health: +2 HP / +4 HP (upgraded) Handmade Sans-Culottes Hood 275 Livres 500 Creed Points Eagle Vision range: +20% / +40% (upgraded) | Communal Sense range: +10% / +20% (upgraded) Handmade Napoleonic Hood 270 Livres 500 Creed Points Eagle Vision range: +20% / +40% (upgraded) | Health: +2 HP / +4 HP (upgraded) | Assassins Cache duration: +20% (upgrade only) Handmade Medieval Hood 260 Livres 500 Creed Points Eagle Vision range: +15% / +25% (upgraded) | Heath: +4 HP / +6 HP (upgraded) Handmade Bourgeois Hood Livres 500 Creed Points Eagle Vision range: +15% / +25% (upgraded) | Health: +4 HP / +6 HP (upgraded)

Tailored Head Equipment

Name Unlock requirement Upgrade cost Stats Arno’s Tailored Hood Complete the co-op mission “The Food Chain” 1,000 creed points Eagle Vision range: +30% / +40% (upgraded) | Eagle Vision duration: +15% / +25% (upgraded) | Health: +2 HP / +4 HP (upgraded) Tailored Sans–Culottes Hood Found inside a chest in the Invalides sub-district 1,000 creed points Eagle Vision range: +30% / +50% (upgraded) | Eagle Vision duration: +15% / +30% (upgraded) | Communal Sense Range: 15% / +25% (upgraded) Tailored Prowler Hood Complete 15 Crowd Events 1,000 creed points Eagle Vision Range: +25% / +35% (upgraded) | Money Looted: +30% / +40% (upgraded) | Health: +3 HP / +5 HP (upgraded) Tailored Medieval Hood Complete Sequence 06, Memory 02: Templar Ambush 1,000 creed points Eagle Vision range: +25% / +35% (upgraded) | Eagle Vision duration: +10% / +20% (upgraded) | Health: +5 HP / +9 HP (upgraded) Tailored Phantom Hood Unlocked through the Companion App 1,000 creed points Eagle Vision range: +25% / +35% (upgraded) | Eagle Vision duration: +15% / +25% (upgraded) | Health: +3 HP / +5 HP (upgraded) Tailored Musketeer Hood 900 Livres 1,000 creed points Eagle Vision range: +25% / +35% (upgraded) | Eagle Vision duration: +10% / +20% (upgraded) | Money looted: +10% / +25% (upgraded) Tailored Military Hood 1,060 Livres 1,000 creed points Eagle Vision duration: +10% / +20% (upgraded) | Eagle Vision range: +25% / +35% (upgraded) | Assassin Cache duration: +50% / +65% (upgraded) Tailored Brigand Hood Found inside a chest in the Panthéon sub-district 1,000 creed points Eagle Vision range: +35% / +45% (upgraded) | Assassin Cache duration: +40% / +55% (upgraded) | Health: +1 HP / +3 HP (upgraded) Tailored Bourgeois Hood Collect all artifacts from Le Ventre de Paris 1,000 creed points Eagle Vision range: +25% / +35% (upgraded) | Eagle Vision duration: +15% / +25% (upgraded) | Health: +2 HP / +4 HP (upgraded)

Improved Head Equipment

Name Unlock requirement Upgrade cost Stats Improved Prowler Hood 4,900 Livres 2,000 creed points Eagle Vision range: +35% / +45% (upgraded) | Eagle Vision duration: +15% / +25% (upgraded) | Money looted: +40% / +55% (upgraded) | Health: +4 HP / +6 HP (upgraded) Improved Napoleonic Hood Complete the co-op mission “Les Enragés” 2,000 creed points Eagle Vision duration: +40% / +60% (upgraded) | Eagle Vision cooldown: +20% / +35% (upgraded) | Assassin Cache duration: +50% / +70 (upgraded) | Health: +4 HP / +6 HP (upgraded) | Eagle Vision Cooldown: -20% (upgrade only) Improved Medieval Hood 5,150 Livres 2,000 creed points Eagle Vision range: +35% / +50% (upgraded) | Eagle Vision duration: +15% / +25% (upgraded) | Eagle Vision Cooldown: -10% / -30% (upgraded) | Health: +6 HP / +12 HP (upgraded) Improved Phantom Hood 5,000 Livres 2,000 creed points Eagle Vision range: +35% / +45% (upgraded) | Eagle Vision duration: +20% / +30% (upgraded) | Communal Sense range: +15% / +25% (upgraded) | Health: +4 HP / +6 HP (upgraded) Improved Military Hood Complete the co-op mission “The Austrian Conspiracy” 2,000 creed points Eagle Vision range: +35% / +50% (upgraded) | Eagle Vision duration: +15% / +25% (upgraded) | Eagle Vision Cooldown: -10% / -20% (upgraded) | Assassin Cache duration: +50% / +65% (upgraded) Improved Brigand Hood Complete the co-op mission “The Infernal Machine” 2,000 creed points Eagle Vision range: +45% / +55% (upgraded)| Eagle Vision duration: +15% / +25% (upgraded) | Assassin Cache duration: +50% / +65% (upgraded) | Health: +2 HP / +4 HP (upgraded) Improved Bourgeois Hood 4,600 Livres 2,000 creed points Eagle Vision range: +35% / +45% (upgraded) | Eagle Vision duration: +20% / +30% (upgraded) | Eagle Vision Cooldown: -10% / -20% (upgraded) | Health: +3 HP / +5 HP (upgraded)

Master Head Equipment

Name Unlock requirement Upgrade cost Stats Arno’s Master Hood Complete the co-op mission “Jacobin Raid” 2,000 creed points Eagle Vision range: +50% / +60% (upgraded) | Eagle Vision duration: +25% / +35% (upgraded) | Eagle Vision cooldown: +20% / +30% (upgraded) | Mooney looted: +45% / +60% (upgraded) | Health: +4 HP / +6 HP (upgraded) Master Sans–Culottes Hood Complete the co-op mission “Women’s March” 5,000 creed points Eagle Vision range: +55% / +75% (upgraded) | Eagle Vision duration: +20% / +35% (upgraded) | Communal Sense duration: +15% / +30% (upgraded) | Communal Sense range: +20% / +30% (upgraded) | Communal Sense cooldown: -15% / -25% (upgraded) Master Phantom Hood Complete the co-op mission “The Tournament” 5,000 creed points Eagle Vision range: +45% / +60% (upgraded) | Eagle Vision duration: +25% / +35% (upgraded) | Communal Sense duration: +10% / +10% (upgraded) | Communal Sense range: +20% / +30% (upgraded) | Health: +5 HP / +7 HP (upgraded) Master Musketeer Hood 22,500 Livres 5,000 creed points Eagle Vision range: +45% / +60% (upgraded) | Eagle Vision duration: +20% / +20% (upgraded) | Eagle Vision Cooldown: -20% / -30% (upgraded) | Money Looted: +25% / +35% (upgraded) | Health: +3 HP / +5 HP (upgraded) Master Military Hood 36,500 Livres 5,000 creed points Eagle Vision range: +45% / +60% (upgraded) | Eagle Vision duration: +20% / +30% (upgraded) | Eagle Vision Cooldown: -20% / -30% (upgraded) | Money Looted: +40% / +50% (upgraded) | Assassin Cache duration: +70% / +85% (upgraded) Master Brigand Hood 23,500 Livres 5,000 creed points Eagle Vision range: +50% / +65% (upgraded) | Eagle Vision duration: +20% / +30% (upgraded) | Assassin Cache duration: +60% / +75% (upgraded) | Money Looted: +40% / +50% (upgraded) | Health: +3 HP / +5 HP (upgraded) Master Bourgeois Hood 23,000 Livres 5,000 creed points Eagle Vision range: +45% / +55% (upgraded) | Eagle Vision duration: +25% / +35% (upgraded) | Eagle Vision Cooldown: -20% / -30% (upgraded) | Assassin Cache duration: +60% / +70% (upgraded) | Health: +4 HP / +8 HP (upgraded)

Legendary Head Equipment

Name Unlock requirement Upgrade cost Stats Legendary Sans–Culottes Hood 165,000 Livres/Ubisoft Club reward 10,000 creed points Eagle Vision range: +60% / +80% (upgraded) | Eagle Vision duration: +30% / +50% (upgraded) | Communal Sense duration: +20% / +40% (upgraded) | Communal Sense range: +30% / +50% (upgraded) | Communal Sense cooldown: -20% / -40% (upgraded) | Creed Points earned: +10% (upgrade only) Legendary Prowler Hood 130,000 Livres 10,000 creed points Eagle Vision range: +55% / +65% (upgraded) | Eagle Vision duration: +25% / +35% (upgraded) | Eagle Vision cooldown: +30% / +40% (upgraded) | Money Looted: +60% / +80% (upgraded) | Health: +6 HP / +10 HP (upgraded) | Creed Points earned: +10% (upgrade only) Legendary Napoleonic Hood 165,000 Livres/Ubisoft Club reward 10,000 creed points Eagle Vision range: +60% / +80% (upgraded) | Eagle Vision duration: +30% / +45% (upgraded) | Eagle Vision Cooldown: -30% / -50% (upgraded) | Assassin Cache duration: +70% / +90% (upgraded) | Health: +6 HP / +10 HP (upgraded) | Creed Points earned: +10% (upgrade only) Legendary Medieval Hood 160,000 Livres/Ubisoft Club reward 10,000 creed points Eagle Vision range: +55% / +70% (upgraded) | Eagle Vision duration: +25% / +40% (upgraded) | Eagle Vision Cooldown: -30% / -50% (upgraded) | Assassin Cache duration: +40% / +50% (upgraded) | Health: +8 HP / +16 HP (upgraded) | Creed Points earned: +10% (upgrade only) Legendary Phantom Hood Complete Sequence 09, Memory 02: Hoarders 10,000 creed points Eagle Vision range: +55% / +70% (upgraded) | Eagle Vision duration: +30% / +45% (upgraded) | Communal Sense duration: +15% / +15% (upgraded) | Communal Sense range: +25% / +40% (upgraded) | Health: +6 HP / +10 HP (upgraded) | Creed Points earned: +10% (upgrade only) Legendary Musketeer Hood 140,000 Livres/Ubisoft Club reward 10,000 creed points Eagle Vision range: +55% / +65% (upgraded) | Eagle Vision duration: +25% / +35% (upgraded) | Eagle Vision Cooldown: -30% / -40% (upgraded) | Money Looted: +35% / +45% (upgraded) | Health: +5 HP / +9 HP (upgraded) | Creed Points earned: +10% (upgrade only) Legendary Military Hood 160,000 Livres/Ubisoft Club reward 10,000 creed points Eagle Vision range: +55% / +70% (upgraded) | Eagle Vision duration: +25% / +40% (upgraded) | Eagle Vision Cooldown: -30% / -50% (upgraded) | Money Looted: +50% / +60% (upgraded) | Assassin Cache duration: +80% / +95% (upgraded) | Creed Points earned: +10% (upgrade only) Legendary Brigand Hood 125,000 Livres 10,000 creed points Eagle Vision range: +55% / +70% (upgraded) | Eagle Vision duration: +25% / +40% (upgraded) | Money looted: +50% / +60% (upgraded) | Assassin Cache duration: +70% / +85% (upgraded) | Health: +4 HP / +8 HP (upgraded)

Standard/DLC Chest Equipment

Name Unlock requirement Upgrade cost Stats Arno’s Original Coat Unlocked by Default 200 Creed Points Restricted Area detection: -10% / -15% (upgraded) Prussian Waistcoat DLC (Underground Armory pack) 200 Creed Points Health: +1 HP / +3 HP (upgraded) Athos’ Duel Shirt DLC (Secrets of the Revolution pack) 200 Creed Points -30% / -35% (upgraded)

Handmade Chest Equipment

Name Unlock requirement Upgrade cost Stats Handmade Prowler Coat 250 Livres 500 Creed Points Melee Armor: +4% / +6% (upgraded) Handmade Sans–Culottes Coat Complete the co-op mission “The Food Chain” 500 Creed Points Restricted Area detection time: -40% / -50% (upgraded) | Disguise Duration: +20% / +40% (upgraded) Handmade Napoleonic Coat 258 Livres 500 Creed Points Melee Armor: +4% / +6% (upgraded) | Restricted Area detection time: -20% / -25% (upgraded) | Health: +2 HP / +4 HP (upgraded) Handmade Medieval Coat 272 Livres 500 Creed Points Melee Armor: +4% / +6% (upgraded) | Health: +4 HP / +6 HP (upgraded) Handmade Bourgeois Coat 245 Livres 500 Creed Points Restricted Area detection time: -20% / -25% (upgraded) | Health: +1 HP / +3 HP (upgraded)

Tailored Chest Equipment

Name Unlock requirement Upgrade cost Stats Arno’s Tailored Coat Complete Sequence 05, Memory 03: The Prophet 1,000 Creed Points Melee Armor: +3% / +5% (upgraded) | Restricted Area detection time: -35% / -40% (upgraded) | Health: +3 HP / +5 HP (upgraded) Tailored Sans–Culottes Coat 1,100 Livres 1,000 Creed Points Restricted Area detection time: -60% / -70% (upgraded) | Disguise Radius: +30% / +50% (upgraded) | Disguise Duration: +35% / +55% (upgraded) Tailored Prowler Coat Found inside a chest in the Hôtel de Ville sub-district 1,000 Creed Points Melee Armor: +5% / +7% (upgraded) | Ranged Armor: +6% / +8% (upgraded) | Health: +2 HP / +4 HP (upgraded) Tailored Medieval Coat 1,090 Livres 1,000 Creed Points Melee Armor: +6% / +9% (upgraded) | Ranged Armor: +6% / +8% (upgraded) | Health: +4 HP / +7 HP (upgraded) Tailored Phantom Coat Unlocked through the Companion App 1,000 Creed Points Melee Armor: +3% / +5% (upgraded) | Restricted Area detection time: -50% / -55% (upgraded) | Health: +3 HP / +5 HP (upgraded) Tailored Musketeer Coat Complete the co-op mission “Heads Will Roll” 1,000 Creed Points Melee Armor: +3% / +5% (upgraded) | Restricted Area detection time: -50% / -55% (upgraded) | Health: +2 HP / +4 HP (upgraded) Tailored Military Coat 900 Livres 1,000 Creed Points Ranged Armor: +3% / +5% (upgraded) | Restricted Area detection time: -40% / -45% (upgraded) | Health: +3 HP / +5 HP (upgraded) Tailored Brigand Coat Complete the co-op mission “The Infernal Machine” 1,000 Creed Points Ranged Armor: +3% / +5% (upgraded) | Restricted Area detection time: -40% / -45% (upgraded) | Health: +3 HP / +5 HP (upgraded) Tailored Bourgeois Coat Collect all artifacts from Le Quartier Latin 1,000 Creed Points Melee Armor: +3% / +5% (upgraded) | Restricted Area detection time: -40% / -45% (upgraded) | Health: +3 HP / +5 HP (upgraded)

Improved Chest Equipment

Name Unlock requirement Upgrade cost Stats Improved Prowler Coat 5,000 Livres 2,000 Creed Points Melee Armor: +6% HP / +8% (upgraded) | Ranged Armor: +8% / +10% (upgraded) | Restricted Area detection time: -40% / -45% (upgraded) | Health: +3 HP / +5 HP (upgraded) Improved Napoleonic Coat Complete the co-op mission “Danton’s Sacrifice” 2,000 Creed Points Melee Armor: +6% HP / +8% (upgraded) | Ranged Armor: +5% / +7% (upgraded) | Restricted Area detection time: -40% / -45% (upgraded) | Health: +4 HP / +6 HP (upgraded) Improved Medieval Coat Complete the co-op mission “Jacobin Raid” 2,000 Creed Points Melee Armor: +7% HP / +10% (upgraded) | Ranged Armor: +8% / +10% (upgraded) | Restricted Area detection time: -30% / -35% (upgraded) | Health: +5 HP / +9 HP (upgraded) Improved Phantom Coat 5,300 Livres 2,000 Creed Points Melee Armor: +3% HP / +5% (upgraded) | Restricted Area detection time: -50% / -55% (upgraded) | Health: +3 HP / +5 HP (upgraded) Improved Military Coat 4,500 Livres 2,000 Creed Points Ranged Armor: +4% / +6% (upgraded) | Restricted Area detection time: -45% / -50% (upgraded) | Disguise Radius: +25% / +35% (upgraded) | Health: +4 HP / +6 HP (upgrade) Improved Brigand Coat 4,800 Livres 2,000 Creed Points Melee Armor: +4% / +6% (upgraded) | Blend Time: +25% / +35% (upgraded) | Restricted Area detection time: -45% / -50% (upgraded) | Health: +4 HP / +6 HP (upgraded) Improved Bourgeois Coat 4,900 Livres 2,000 Creed Points Melee Armor: +4% / +6% (upgraded) | Blend Time Fade: +25% / +35% (upgraded) | Restricted Area detection time: -45% / -50% (upgraded) | Health: +3 HP / +5 HP (upgraded)

Master Chest Equipment

Name Unlock requirement Upgrade cost Stats Arno’s Master Coat Complete the co-op mission “Political Persecution” 5,000 Creed Points Melee Armor: +5% / +7% (upgraded) | Blend Time: +45% / +55% (upgraded) | Blend Time Fade: +45% / +55% (upgraded) | Restricted Area detection time: -50% / -55% (upgraded) | Health: +4 HP / +6 HP (upgraded) Master Phantom Coat Complete 105 Crowd Events 5,000 Creed Points Melee Armor: +8% / +10% (upgraded) | Restricted Area detection time: -75% / -80% (upgraded) | Disguise Radius: +40% / +50% (upgraded) | Disguise Duration: +50% / +60% (upgraded) | Health: +5 HP / +7 HP Master Musketeer Coat 23,500 Livres 5,000 Creed Points Melee Armor: +4% / +6% (upgraded) | Blend Time: +50% / +60% (upgraded) | Blend Time Fade: +50% / +60% (upgraded) | Restricted Area detection time: -70% / -75% (upgraded) | Health: +3 HP / +5 HP (upgraded) Master Brigand Coat 24,000 Livres 5,000 Creed Points Melee Armor: +5% / +7% (upgraded) | Blend Time: +30% / +40% (upgraded) | Blend Time Fade: +30% / +40% (upgraded) | Restricted Area detection time: -50% / -55% (upgraded) | Health: +5 HP / +7 HP (upgraded) Master Bourgeois Coat 24,500 Livres 5,000 Creed Points Melee Armor: +5% / +7% (upgraded) | Ranged Armor: +6% / 8% (upgraded) | Blend Time Fade: +30% / +40% (upgraded) | Restricted Area detection time: -50% / -55% (upgraded) | Health: +4 HP / +8 HP (upgraded) Master Sans-Culottes Caot 27,500 Livres 5,000 Creed Points Blend Time: +60% / +70% (upgraded) | Blend Time Fade: +60% / +75% (upgraded) | Restricted Area detection time: -90% / -100% (upgraded) | Disguise Radius: +50% / +70% (upgraded) | Disguise Duration: +50% / 70% (upgraded) Master Military Coat Complete the co-op mission “Women’s March” 5,000 Creed Points Melee Armor: +5% / +7% (upgraded) | Ranged Armor: +5% / 7% (upgraded) | Restricted Area detection time: -55% / -60% (upgraded) | Disguise Radius: +30% / +40% (upgraded) | Health: +4 HP / +6 HP (upgraded)

Legendary Chest Equipment

Name Unlock requirement Upgrade cost Stats Legendary Sans–Culottes Coat 160,000 Livres/Ubisoft Club reward 10,000 Creed Points Blend Time: +80% / +100% (upgraded) | Blend Time Fade: +80% / +100% (upgraded) | Restricted Area detection time: -120% / -130% (upgraded) | Disguise Radius: 80% / +100% (upgraded) | Disguise Duration: +80% / 100% Legendary Prowler Coat 150,000 Livres/Ubisoft Club reward 10,000 Creed Points Melee Armor: +10% / +12% (upgraded) | Ranged Armor: +10% / +12% (upgraded) | Restricted Area detection time: -65% / -70% (upgraded) | Disguise Radius: +45% / +55% (upgraded) | Health: +6 HP / +8 HP (upgraded) Legendary Napoleonic Coat 150,000 Livres/Ubisoft Club reward 10,000 Creed Points Melee Armor: +8% / +11% (upgraded) | Ranged Armor: +17% / 20% (upgraded) | Blend Time Fade: +40% / +50% (upgraded) | Restricted Area detection time: -60% / -70% (upgraded) | Health: +6 HP / +10 HP (upgraded) Legendary Medieval Coat 140,000 Livres/Ubisoft Club reward 10,000 Creed Points Melee Armor: +12% / +17% (upgraded) | Ranged Armor: +22% / 24% (upgraded) | Restricted Area detection time: -60% / -65% (upgraded) | Disguise Radius: +35% / +45% (upgraded) | Health: +8 HP / + 16 HP (upgraded) Legendary Phantom Coat 160,000 Livres/Ubisoft Club reward 10,000 Creed Points Melee Armor: +10% / +13% (upgraded) | Restricted Area detection time: -90% / -100% (upgraded) | Disguise Radius: +60% / +75% (upgraded) | Disguise Duration: +60% / +75% (upgraded) | Health: +6 HP / +10HP (upgraded) Legendary Musketeer Coat Complete the co-op mission “The Tournament” 10,000 Creed Points Melee Armor: +5% / +7% (upgraded) | Blend Time: +60% / +70% (upgraded) | Blend Time Fade: +60% / +70% (upgraded) | Restricted Area detection time: -80% / -90% (upgraded) | Health: +4 HP / +6 HP (upgraded) Legendary Military Coat 125,000 Livres 10,000 Creed Points Melee Armor: +6% / +8% (upgraded) | Ranged Armor: +7% / 8% (upgraded) | Restricted Area detection time: -70% / -75% (upgraded) | Disguise Radius: +50% / +60% (upgraded) | Health: +6 HP / +8 HP (upgraded) Legendary Brigand Coat 140,000 Livres/Ubisoft Club reward 10,000 Creed Points Melee Armor: +6% / +8% (upgraded) | Blend Time: +50% / +60% (upgraded) | Blend Time Fade: +50% / +60% (upgraded) | Restricted Area detection time: -65% / -70% (upgraded) | Health: +6 HP / +8 HP (upgraded)

Standard/DLC Forearm Equipment

Name Unlock requirement Upgrade cost Stats Arno’s Original Bracers Unlocked by default 200 Creed Points Damage: +1% / +3% (upgraded) Bracers of Candia Ubisoft Club reward 200 Creed Points Health: +1 HP / +3 HP (upgraded) La Tour d’Auvergne Bracers DLC (Secrets of the Revolution pack) 200 Creed Points Damage: +1% / +3% (upgraded)

Handmade Forearm Equipment

Name Unlock requirement Upgrade cost Stats Handmade Prowler Bracers 265 Livres 500 Creed Points Damage: +4% / +6% (upgraded) | Health: +2 HP / +4 HP (upgraded) Handmade Sans–Culottes Bracers 270 Livres 500 Creed Points High-Profile noise: -10% / -15% (upgraded) | Low-Profile noise: -10% / -15% (upgraded) Handmade Napoleonic Bracers Complete the co-op mission “The Food Chain” 500 Creed Points Phantom Blade: +1 / +2 (upgraded) | Health: +2 HP / +4 HP (upgraded) Handmade Medieval Bracers 250 Livres 500 Creed Points Revive Speed: +35% / +40% (upgraded) | Health: +4 HP / +6 HP (upgraded) Handmade Bourgeois Bracers Livres 500 Creed Points Damage: +2% / +4% (upgraded) | High-Profile noise: -5% / -8% (upgraded)

Tailored Forearm Equipment

Name Unlock requirement Upgrade cost Stats Arno’s Tailored Bracers 920 Livres 1,000 Creed Points Damage: +3% / +5% (upgraded) | High-Profile noise: -15% / -18% (upgraded) | Low-Profile noise: -10% / -13% (upgraded) Tailored Sans–Culottes Bracers Complete the co-op mission “The Infernal Machine” 1,000 Creed Points High-Profile noise: -15% / -20% (upgraded) | Low-Profile noise: -15% / -20% (upgraded) | Takedown noise: -15% / -20% (upgraded) Tailored Prowler Bracers 1,060 Livres 1,000 Creed Points Damage: +6% / +9% (upgraded) | High-Profile noise: -15% / -18% (upgraded) | Health: +4 HP / +6 HP (upgraded) Tailored Medieval Bracers 1,000 Livres 1,000 Creed Points Revive Speed: +45% / +50% (upgraded) | Healing Speed: +20% / +30% (upgraded) | Healing Duration: 5% (upgraded) | Health: +4 HP / +7 HP (upgraded) Tailored Phantom Bracers Unlocked through the Companion App 1,000 Creed Points High-Profile noise: -10% / -13% (upgraded) | Low-Profile noise: -10% / -13% (upgraded) | Health: +3 HP / +5 HP (upgraded) Tailored Musketeer Bracers 980 Livres 1,000 Creed Points Damage: +4% / +6% (upgraded) | High-Profile noise: -15% / -18% (upgraded) | Low-Profile noise: -10% / -13% (upgraded) Tailored Military Bracers Complete the co-op mission “Danton’s Sacrifice” 1,000 Creed Points Phantom Blade: +3 / +4 (upgraded) | Berserk Blade: +2 / +3 (upgraded) | Health: +2 HP / +4 HP (upgraded) Tailored Brigand Bracers Found inside a chest in the Temple sub-district 1,000 Creed Points Damage: +4% / +6% (upgraded) | Phantom Blade: +2 / +3 (upgraded) | High-Profile Noise: -10% / -13% (upgraded) Tailored Bourgeois Bracers Collect all artifacts from Ile de la Cité 1,000 Creed Points Damage: +3% / +5% (upgraded) | Phantom Blade: +2 / +3 (upgraded) | High-Profile Noise: -13% / -16% (upgraded)

Improved Forearm Equipment

Name Unlock requirement Upgrade cost Stats Improved Prowler Bracers 5,300 Livres 2,000 Creed Points Damage: +8% / +11% (upgraded) | High-Profile noise: -20% / -23% (upgraded) | Revive speed: +40% / +40% (upgraded) | Health: +4 HP / +6 HP (upgraded) Improved Napoleonic Bracers 5,150 Livres 2,000 Creed Points Damage: +2% / +4% (upgraded) | High-Profile noise: -11% / -14% (upgraded) | Phantom Blade: +3 / +4 (upgraded) | Berserk Blade: +3 / +4 (upgraded) | Health: +4 HP / +6 HP (upgraded) Improved Medieval Bracers 5,000 Livres 2,000 Creed Points Revive Speed: +55% / +55% (upgraded) | Healing Speed: +25% / +35% (upgraded) | Healing Duration: +55% / +55% (upgraded) | Health: +5 HP / +9 HP (upgraded) Improved Phantom Bracers Complete 50 Crowd Events 2,000 Creed Points High-Profile noise: -15% / -18% (upgraded) | Low-Profile noise: -15% / -18% (upgraded) | Takedown noise: -15% / -18% (upgraded) | Health: +4 HP / +6 HP (upgraded) Improved Military Bracers 4,500 Livres 2,000 Creed Points High-Profile noise: +5% / +8% (upgraded) | Phantom Blade: +4 / +5 (upgraded) | Berserk Blade: +4 / +5 (upgraded) | Health: +2 HP / +4 HP (upgraded) Improved Brigand Bracers 4,700 Livres 2,000 Creed Points Damage: +6% / +8% (upgraded) | High-Profile noise: -20% / -23% (upgraded) | Phantom Blade: +2 / +3 (upgraded) | Berserk Blade: +1 / +2 (upgraded) Improved Bourgeois Bracers Complete the co-op mission “Political persecution” 2,000 Creed Points Damage: +4% / +6% (upgraded) | Phantom Blade: +2 / +3 (upgraded) | High-Profile noise: -17% / -20% (upgraded) | Low-Profile noise: -20% / -23% (upgraded)

Master Forearm Equipment

Name Unlock requirement Upgrade cost Stats Arno’s Master Bracers 23,000 Livres 5,000 Creed Points Damage: +5% / +7% (upgraded) | High-Profile noise: -25% / -28% (upgraded) | Low-Profile noise: -20% / -23% (upgraded) | Phantom Blade: +2 / +3 (upgraded)Health: +4 / +6 (upgraded) Master Sans–Culottes Bracers Complete Sequence 11, Memory 02: Rise of the Assassin 5,000 Creed Points High-Profile noise: -25% / -30% (upgrade) | Low-Profile noise: -25% / -30% (upgrade) | Takedown noise: -25% / -30% (upgrade) | Phantom Blade: +2 / +3 (upgraded) | Health: +2 HP / +4 HP (upgraded) Master Phantom Bracers 24,000 Livres 5,000 Creed Points Damage: +4% / +6% (upgraded) | High-Profile noise: -20% / -24% (upgrade) | Low-Profile noise: -20% / -24% (upgrade) | Takedown noise: -20% / -24% (upgrade) | Health: +5 HP / +7 HP (upgraded) Master Musketeer Bracers Complete the co-op mission “Moving Mirabeau” 5,000 Creed Points Damage: +8% / +10% (upgraded) | High-Profile noise: -25% / -29% (upgrade) | Low-Profile noise: -20% / -24% (upgrade) | Revive Speed: +40% / +45% (upgraded) | Health: +1 HP / +3 HP (updated) Master Military Bracers 22,500 Livres 5,000 Creed Points High-Profile noise: -10% / -13% (upgraded) | Low-Profile noise: -10% / -13% (upgraded) | Phantom Blade: +5 / +6 (upgraded) | Berserk Blade: +5 / +6 (upgraded) | Health: +3 HP / +5 HP (upgraded) Master Brigand Bracers 23,500 Livres 5,000 Creed Points Damage: +8% / +10% (upgraded) | High-Profile Noise: -25% / -28% (upgraded) | Phantom Blade: +3 / +4 (upgraded) | Berserk Blade: +2 / +3 (upgraded) | Health: +4 HP / +6 HP (upgraded) Master Bourgeois Bracers 25,000 Livres 5,000 Creed Points Damage: +6% / +8% (upgraded) | High-Profile noise: -20% / -23% (upgraded) | Low-Profile noise: -25% / -28% (upgraded) | Phantom Blade: +3 / +4 (upgraded) | Health: +3 HP / +6 HP (upgraded)

Legendary Forearm Equipment

Name Unlock requirement Upgrade cost Stats Legendary Sans–Culottes Bracers 140,000 Livres 10,000 Creed Points High-Profile noise: -30% / -35% (upgraded) | Low-Profile noise: -30% / -35% (upgraded) | Takedown noise: -30% / -35% (upgraded) | Phantom Blade: +3 / +4 (upgraded) | Health: +3 HP / +5 HP (upgraded) Legendary Prowler Bracers Complete the co-op mission “Women’s March” 10,000 Creed Points Damage: +12% / +17% (upgraded) | High-Profile noise: -25%% / -28% (upgraded) | Revive Speed: +60% / +60% (upgraded) | Phantom Blade: +2 / +3 (upgraded) | Health: +6 HP / +8 HP (upgraded) Legendary Napoleonic Bracers 160,000 Livres/Ubisoft Club reward 10,000 Creed Points Damage: +4% / +6% (upgraded) | High-Profile noise: -15% / -18% (upgraded) | Low-Profile noise: -15% / -18% (upgraded) | Phantom Blade: +5 / +6 (upgraded) | Berserk Blade: +5 / +6 (upgraded) | Health: +6 HP / +10 HP (upgraded) Legendary Medieval Bracers 150,000 Livres/Ubisoft Club reward 10,000 Creed Points High-Profile noise: -80% / -85% (upgraded) | Healing speed: +40% / +50% (upgraded) | Healing duration: +80% / +85% (upgraded) | Revive Speed: +80% / +85% (upgraded) | Health: +8 HP / +16 HP (upgraded) Legendary Phantom Bracers 140,000 Livres/Ubisoft Club reward 10,000 Creed Points Damage: +5% / +7% (upgraded) | High-Profile noise: -25% / -29% (upgraded) | Low-Profile noise: -25% / -29% (upgraded) | Takedown noise: -25% / -29% (upgraded) | Health: +5 HP / +9 HP (upgraded) Legendary Musketeer Bracers 150,000 Livres/Ubisoft Club reward 10,000 Creed Points Damage: +10% / +13% (upgraded) | High-Profile noise: -30% / -35% (upgraded) | Low-Profile noise: -25% / -30% (upgraded) | Revive Speed: +50% / +55% (upgraded) | Health: +2 HP / +4 HP (upgraded) Legendary Military Bracers 125,000 Livres 10,000 Creed Points High-Profile noise: -15% / -18% (upgraded) | Low-Profile noise: -15% / -18% (upgraded) | Phantom Blade: +6 / +7 (upgraded) | Berserk Blade: +6 / +7 (upgraded) | Health: +4 HP / +6 HP (upgraded) Legendary Brigand Bracers 140,000 Livres/Ubisoft Club reward 10,000 Creed Points Damage: +10% / +13% (upgraded) | High-Profile noise: -25% / -28% (upgraded) | Phantom Blade: +4 / +5 (upgraded) | Berserk Blade: +4 / +5 (upgraded) | Health: +5 HP / +7 HP (upgraded)

Standard/DLC Waist Equipment

Name Unlock requirement Upgrade cost Stats Arno’s Original Belt Unlocked by default 200 Creed Points Ammunition: +1 / +2 (upgraded) Isenburg-Birnstein Belt Ubisoft Club reward 200 Creed Points Ammunition: +2 / +3 (upgraded) Addorsed Eagle Belt Ubisoft Club reward 200 Creed Points Stun Grenades: +1 / +1 (upgraded) | Smoke Bomb:s +1 (upgrade only)

Handmade Waist Equipment

Name Unlock requirement Upgrade cost Stats Handmade Prowler Belt 245 Livres 500 Creed Points Ammunition: +1 / +3 (upgraded) | Health: +1 HP / +2 HP (upgraded) Handmade Sans–Culottes Belt 270 Livres 500 Creed Points Smoke Bombs: +1 / +3 (upgraded) | Lockpicks: +10 / +15 (upgraded) Handmade Napoleonic Belt 250 Livres 500 Creed Points Ammunition: +2 / +3 (upgraded) | Health: +3 HP / +5 HP (upgraded) Handmade Medieval Belt Complete the co-op mission “Heads Will Roll” 500 Creed Points Medicine: +1 / +3 (upgraded) | Health: +3 HP / +5 HP (upgraded) Handmade Bourgeois Belt 240 Livres 500 Creed Points Ammunition: +1 / +3 (upgraded) | Cherry Bombs: +1 / +2 (upgraded)

Tailored Waist Equipment

Name Unlock requirement Upgrade cost Stats Arno’s Tailored Belt 900 Livres 1,000 Creed Points Ammunition: +2 / +3 (upgraded) | Smoke Bombs: +2 / +4 (upgraded) | Cherry Bombs: +1 / +3 (upgraded) Tailored Sans–Culottes Belt 1,090 Livres 1,000 Creed Points Smoke Bombs: +2 / +4 (upgraded) | Cherry Bombs: +2 / +4 (upgraded) | Lockpicks: +14 / +19 (upgraded) Tailored Prowler Belt Found inside a chest in the Tuileries sub-district 1,000 Creed Points Ammunition: +3 / +4 (upgraded) | Stun Grenades: +2 / +3 (upgraded) | Health: +2 HP / +4 HP (upgraded) Tailored Medieval Belt Complete the co-op mission “The Austrian Conspiracy” 1,000 Creed Points Medicine: +2 / +4 (upgraded) | Smoke Bombs: +1 / +3 (upgraded) | Health: +5 HP / +9 HP (upgraded) Tailored Phantom Belt Unlocked through the Companion App 1,000 Creed Points Medicine: +2 / +4 (upgraded) | Lockpicks: +10 / +15 (upgraded) | Health: +2 HP / +4 HP (upgraded) Tailored Musketeer Belt Complete the co-op mission “Danton’s Sacrifice” 1,000 Creed Points Ammunition: +2 / +3 (upgraded) | Smoke Bombs: +1 / +3 (upgraded) | Cherry Bombs: +2 / +4 (upgraded) Tailored Military Belt 1,100 Livres 1,000 Creed Points Ammunition: +1 / +2 (upgraded) | Smoke Bombs: +2 / +4 (upgraded) | Cherry Bombs: +2 / +4 (upgraded) Tailored Brigand Belt 1,030 Livres 1,000 Creed Points Ammunition: +1 / +2 (upgraded) | Smoke Bombs: +2 / +4 (upgraded) | Cherry Bombs: +1 / +3 (upgraded) Tailored Bourgeois Belt Collect all artifacts from La Bièvre 1,000 Creed Points Ammunition: +2 / +3 (upgraded) | Smoke Bombs: +1 / +3 (upgraded) | Cherry Bombs: +2 / +4 (upgraded)

Improved Waist Equipment

Name Unlock requirement Upgrade cost Stats Improved Prowler Belt Complete the co-op mission “Les Enragé” 2,000 Creed Points Ammunition: +3 / +4 (upgraded) | Medicine: +2 / +4 (upgraded) | Stun Grenades: +3 / +4 (upgraded) | Health: +3 HP / +5 HP (upgraded) Improved Napoleonic Belt 5,000 Livres 2,000 Creed Points Ammunition: +3 / +4 (upgraded) | Medicine: +2 / +4 (upgraded) | Cherry Bombs: +2 / +4 (upgraded) | Health: +5 HP / +7 HP (upgraded) Improved Medieval Belt 5,300 Livres 2,000 Creed Points Medicine: +3 / +5 (upgraded) | Smoke Bombs: +2 / +4 (upgraded) | Cherry Bombs: +1 / +3 (upgraded) | Health: +6 HP / +12 HP (upgraded) Improved Phantom Belt Complete the co-op mission “Jacobin Rai” 2,000 Creed Points Ammunition: +1 / +2 (upgraded) | Medicine: +2 / +4 (upgraded) | Lockpicks: +14 / +19 (upgraded) | Health: +3 HP / +6 HP (upgraded) Improved Military Belt 5,500 Livres 2,000 Creed Points Ammunition: +2 / +3 (upgraded) | Smoke Bombs: +3 / +5 (upgraded) | Cherry Bombs: +3 / +5 (upgraded) | Poison Gas: +1 / +2 (upgraded) Improved Brigand Belt 5,150 Livres 2,000 Creed Points Ammunition: +2 / +3 (upgraded) | Smoke Bombs: +3 / +5 (upgraded) | Cherry Bombs: +2 / +4 (upgraded) | Stun Grenades: +3 / +4 (upgraded) Improved Bourgeois Belt 4,800 Livres 2,000 Creed Points Ammunition: +3 / +4 (upgraded) | Medicine: +2 / +4 (upgraded) | Smoke Bombs: +2 / +4 (upgraded) | Cherry Bombs: +3 / +5 (upgraded)

Master Waist Equipment

Name Unlock requirement Upgrade cost Stats Arno’s Master Belt 22,500 Livres 5,000 Creed Points Ammunition: +3 / +5 (upgraded) | Medicine: +2 / +4 (upgraded) | Cherry Bombs: +3 / +5 (upgraded) | Smoke Bombs: +3 / +5 (upgraded) | Health: +4 HP / +6 HP (upgraded) Master Sans–Culottes Belt 27.250 Livres 5,000 Creed Points Medicine: +1 / +3 (upgraded) | Smoke Bombs: +4 / +6 (upgraded) | Cherry Bombs: +4 / +6 (upgraded) | Lockpicks: +22 / +27 (upgraded) | Money Pouches: +2 / +4 (upgraded) Master Phantom Belt 23,000 Livres 5,000 Creed Points Ammunition: +2 / +3 (upgraded) | Medicine: +3 / +5 (upgraded) | Smoke Bombs: +1 /+3 (upgraded) | Lockpicks: +17 / +22 (upgraded) Master Musketeer Belt 23,500 Livres 5,000 Creed Points Ammunition: +3 / +4 (upgraded) | Medicine: +2 / +4 (upgraded) | Cherry Bombs: +4 / +6 (upgraded) | Smoke Bombs: +3 / +5 (upgraded) | Health: +1 HP / +3 HP (upgraded) Master Military Belt 27,500 Livres 5,000 Creed Points Ammunition: +3 / +4 (upgraded) | Smoke Bombs: +4 / +6 (upgraded) | Cherry Bombs: +4 / +6 (upgraded) | Stun Grenades: +2 / +3 (upgraded) | Poison Gas: +2 / +3 (upgraded) Master Brigand Belt 25,750 Livres 5,000 Creed Points Ammunition: +3 / +4 (upgraded) | Smoke Bombs: +4 / +6 (upgraded) | Cherry Bombs: +3 / +5 (upgraded) | Stun Grenades: +4 / +5 (upgraded) | Poison Gas: +1 / +2 (upgraded) Master Bourgeois Belt Complete the co-op mission “Moving Mirabeau” 5,000 Creed Points Ammunition: +4 / +6 (upgraded) | Medicine: +3 / +8 (upgraded) | Smoke Bombs: +3 / +7 (upgraded) | Cherry Bombs: +4 / +7 (upgraded) | Health: +1 HP / +4 HP (upgraded)

Legendary Waist Equipment

Name Unlock requirement Upgrade cost Stats Legendary Sans–Culottes Belt 160,000 Livres/Ubisoft Club reward 10,000 Creed Points Medicine: +2 / +7 (upgraded) | Smoke Bombs: +5 / +10 (upgraded) | Cherry Bombs: +5 / +9 (upgraded) | Lockpicks: +25 / +30 (upgraded) | Money Pouches: +3 / +8 (upgraded) Legendary Prowler Belt 150,000 Livres/Ubisoft Club reward 10,000 Creed Points Ammunition: +4 / +5 (upgraded) | Medicine: +4 / +9 (upgraded) | Stun Grenades: +4 / +5 (upgraded) | Poison Gas: +2 / +3 (upgraded) | Health: +5 HP / +9 HP (upgraded) Legendary Napoleonic Belt 125,000 Livres 10,000 Creed Points Ammunition: +4 / +6 (upgraded) | Medicine: +4 / +9 (upgraded) | Smoke Bombs: +4 / +8 (upgraded) | Cherry Bombs: +4 / +8 (upgraded) | Health: +7 HP / + 9 HP (upgraded) Legendary Medieval Belt 160,000 Livres/Ubisoft Club reward 10,000 Creed Points Medicine: +5 / +10 (upgraded) | Smoke Bombs: +4 / +8 (upgraded) | Cherry Bombs: +3 / +6 (upgraded) | Stun Grenades: +2 / +3 (upgraded) | Health: +8 HP / +16 HP (upgraded) Legendary Phantom Belt 140,000 Livres/Ubisoft Club reward 10,000 Creed Points Ammunition: +3 / +4 (upgraded) | Medicine: +4 / +9 (upgraded) | Smoke Bombs: +3 / +5 (upgraded) | Lockpicks: +20 / +25 (upgraded) | Health: +6 HP / +10 HP (upgraded) Legendary Musketeer Belt 125,000 Livres 10,000 Creed Points Ammunition: +5 / +6 (upgraded) | Medicine: +3 / +8 (upgraded) | Smoke Bombs: +4 / +8 (upgraded) | Cherry Bombs: +5 / +9 (upgraded) | Health: +3 HP / +6 HP (upgraded) Legendary Military Belt 165,000 Livres/Ubisoft Club reward 10,000 Creed Points Ammunition: +4 / +7 (upgraded) | Smoke Bombs: +5 / +10 (upgraded) | Cherry Bombs: +5 / +10 (upgraded) | Stun Grenades: +3 / +4 (upgraded) | Poison Gas: +3 / +5 (upgraded) Legendary Brigand Belt 160,000 Livres/Ubisoft Club reward 10,000 Creed Points Ammunition: +3 / +4 (upgraded) | Smoke Bombs: +5 / +7 (upgraded) | Cherry Bombs: +4 / +7 (upgraded) | Stun Grenades: +5 / +6 (upgraded) | Poison Gas: +2 / +3 (upgraded)

Standard/DLC Leg Equipment

Name Unlock requirement Upgrade cost Stats Arno’s Original Breeches Unlocked by default 200 Creed Points Running Noise: -5% / -7% (upgraded) National Guard Trousers DLC (Secrets of the Revolution pack) 200 Creed Points Running Noise: -6% / -8% (upgraded) Black Musketeer Breeches DLC (Secrets of the Revolution pack) 200 Creed Points Running Noise: -8% / -10% (upgraded)

Handmade Leg Equipment

Name Unlock requirement Upgrade cost Stats Handmade Prowler Breeches Complete the co-op mission “Heads Will Roll” 500 Creed Points Fall Damage: -20% / -25% (upgraded) | Health: +2 HP / +4 HP (upgraded) Handmade Sans–Culottes Trousers 275 Livres 500 Creed Points Running Noise: -20% / -25% (upgraded) | Fall Noise: -18% / -21% (upgraded) Handmade Napoleonic Breeches 245 Livres 500 Creed Points Running Noise: -7% / -9% (upgraded) | Health: +3 HP / -+5 HP (upgraded) Handmade Medieval Breeches 270 Livres 500 Creed Points Fall Damage: -40% / -50% (upgraded) | Health: +4 HP / +6 HP (upgraded) Handmade Bourgeois Breeches 240 Livres 500 Creed Points Fall Noise: -2% / -4% (upgraded) | Running Noise: -7% / -9% (upgraded)

Tailored Leg Equipment

Name Unlock requirement Upgrade cost Stats Arno’s Tailored Breeches 900 Livres 1,000 Creed Points Running Noise: -9% / -11% (upgraded) | Fall Damage: -10% / -15% (upgraded) | Fall Noise: -9% / -11% (upgraded) Tailored Sans–Culottes Trousers Found inside a chest in the Luxembourg sub-district 1,000 Creed Points Running Noise: -25% / -30% (upgraded) | Fall Noise: -21% / -24% (upgraded) | Fall Damage: -1% / -6% (upgraded) Tailored Prowler Breeches Complete the co-op mission “The Austrian Conspiracy” 1,000 Creed Points Running Noise: -5% / -7%Fall Damage: -25% / -30% (upgraded) | Health: +3 HP / +5 HP (upgraded) Tailored Medieval Breeches 1,090 Livres 1,000 Creed Points Fall Damage: -45% / -55% (upgraded) | Fall Noise: -1% / -3% (upgraded) | Health: +5 HP / +9 HP (upgraded) Tailored Bourgeois Breeches Collect all artifacts from Le Marias 1,000 Creed Points Fall Noise: -4% / -6% (upgraded) | Running Noise: -9% / -11% (upgraded) | Fall Damage: -5% / -10% (upgraded) Tailored Phantom Breeches Unlocked through the Companion App 1,000 Creed Points Running Noise: -4% / -6% (upgraded) | Fall Noise: -4% / -6% (upgraded) | Fall Damage: -5% / -10% (upgraded) Tailored Musketeer Breeches 1,000 Livres 1,000 Creed Points Running Noise: -15% / -18% (upgraded) | Fall Noise: -10% / -13% (upgraded) | Fall Damage: -4% / -9% (upgraded) Tailored Military Breeches 1,030 Livres 1,000 Creed Points Running Noise: -12% / -15% (upgraded) | Fall Noise: -12% / -15% (upgraded) | Fall Damage: -4% / -9% (upgraded) Tailored Brigand Breeches 920 Livres 1,000 Creed Points Fall Noise: -4% / -6% (upgraded) | Fall Damage: -4% / -6% (upgraded) | Health: +1 HP / +3 HP (upgraded)

Improved Leg Equipment

Name Unlock requirement Upgrade cost Stats Improved Prowler Breeches Complete the co-op mission “Political Persecution” 2,000 Creed Points Running Noise: -10% / -12% (upgraded) | Fall Damage: -30% / -40% (upgraded) | Fall Noise: -1% / -3% (upgraded) | Health: +4 HP / +6 HP (upgraded) Improved Napoleonic Breeches 4,900 Livres 2,000 Creed Points Running Noise: -11% / -13% (upgraded) | Fall Noise: -4% / -6% (upgraded) | Fall Damage: -10% / -15% (upgraded) | Health: +5 HP / +7 HP (upgraded) Improved Medieval Breeches 5,450 Livres 2,000 Creed Points Fall Damage: -50% / -60% (upgraded) | Fall Noise: -2% / -4% (upgraded) | Running Noise: -1% / -3% (upgraded) | Health: +6 HP / +12 HP (upgraded) Improved Phantom Breeches 4,700 Livres 2,000 Creed Points Running Noise: -6% / -8% (upgraded) | Fall Noise: -6% / -8% (upgraded) | Fall Damage: -10% / -15% (upgraded) | Health: +1 HP / +3 HP (updated) Improved Military Breeches 5,150 Livres 2,000 Creed Points Running Noise: -15% / -18% (upgraded) | Fall Noise: -15% / -18% (upgraded) | Fall Damage: -6% / -11% (upgraded) | Health: +1 HP / +3 HP (upgraded) Improved Brigand Breeches 4,600 Livres 2,000 Creed Points Running Noise: -6% / -8% (upgraded) | Fall Noise: -6% / -8% (upgraded) | Fall Damage: -5% / -10% (upgraded) | Health: +2 HP / +4 HP (upgraded) Improved Bourgeois Breeches 4,800 Livres 2,000 Creed Points Fall Noise: -6% / -8% (upgraded) | Running Noise: -11% / -13% (upgraded) | Fall Damage: -10% / -15% (upgraded) | Health: +1 HP / +3 HP (upgraded)

Master Leg Equipment

Name Unlock requirement Upgrade cost Stats Arno’s Master Breeches 22,500 Livres 5,000 Creed Points Running Noise: -13% / -15% (upgraded) | Fall Damage: -20% / -25% (upgraded) | Fall Noise: -13% / -15% (upgraded) | Health: +2 HP / +4 HP (upgraded) Master Sans–Culottes Trousers 27,500 Livres 5,000 Creed Points Running Noise: -35% / -40% (upgraded) | Fall Noise: -27% / -30% (upgraded) | Fall Damage: -3% / -8% (upgraded) | Health: +2 HP / +4 HP (upgraded) Master Phantom Breeches Complete the co-op mission “Les Enrages” 5,000 Creed Points Running Noise: -8% / -10% (upgraded) | Fall Noise: -8% / -10% (upgraded) | Fall Damage: -20% / -30% (upgraded) | Health: +2 HP / +4 HP (updated) Master Musketeer Breeches 25,000 Livres 5,000 Creed Points Running Noise: -25% / -28% (upgraded) | Fall Noise: -18% / -21% (upgraded) | Fall Damage: -8% / -13% (upgraded) | Health +2 HP / +4 HP (upgraded) Master Military Breeches 25,750 Lives 5,000 Creed Points Running Noise: -20% / -23% (upgraded) | Fall Noise: -20% / -23% (upgraded) | Fall Damage: -8% / -13% (upgraded) | Health: +2 HP / +4 HP (upgraded) Master Brigand Breeches Complete the co-op mission “The Tournament” 5,000 Creed Points Running Noise: -8% / -10% (upgraded) | Fall Noise: -8% / -10% (upgraded) | Fall Damage: -10% / -15% (upgraded) | Health: +3 HP / +5 HP (upgraded) Master Bourgeois Breeches 24,000 Livres 5,000 Creed Points Fall Noise: -8% / -10% (upgraded) | Running Noise: -13% / -15% (upgraded) | Fall Damage: -15% / -20% (upgraded) | Health: +2 HP / +4 HP (upgraded)

Legendary Leg Equipment

Name Unlock requirement Upgrade cost Stats Legendary Sans–Culottes Trousers 165,000 Livres/Ubisoft Club reward 10,000 Creed Points Running Noise: -40% / -45% (upgraded) | Fall Noise: -30% / -35% (upgraded) | Fall Damage: -4% / -9% (upgraded) | Health: +3 HP / +5 HP (upgraded) Legendary Prowler Breeches 150,000 Livres/Ubisoft Club reward 10,000 Creed Points Running Noise: -20% / -22% (upgraded) | Fall Damage: -40% / -50% (upgraded) | Fall Noise: -3% / -5% (upgraded) | Health: +6 HP / +10 HP (upgraded) Legendary Napoleonic Breeches Complete the co-op mission “Moving Mirabeau” 10,000 Creed Points Running Noise: -15% / -17% (upgraded) | Fall Noise: -8% / -10% (upgraded) | Fall Damage: -20% / -25% (upgraded) | Health: +7 HP / +11 HP (upgraded) Legendary Medieval Breeches 165,000 Livres/Ubisoft Club reward 10,000 Creed Points Fall Damage: -60% / -80% (upgraded) | Fall Noise: -4% / -6% (upgraded) | Running Noise: -3% / -5% (upgraded) | Health: +8 HP / +16 HP (upgraded) Legendary Phantom Breeches Complete Sequence 10, Memory 01: A Dinner Engagement 10,000 Creed Points Running Noise: -10% / -12% (upgraded) | Fall Noise: -10% / -12% (upgraded) | Fall Damage: -30% / -40% (upgraded) | Health: +3 HP / +5 HP (updated) Legendary Musketeer Breeches 150,000 Livres/Ubisoft Club reward 10,000 Creed Points Running Noise: -30% / -33% (upgraded) | Fall Noise: -21% / -24% (upgraded) | Fall Damage: -10% / -15% (upgraded) | Health +3 HP / +5 HP (upgraded) Legendary Military Breeches 160,000 Livres/Ubisoft Club reward 10,000 Creed Points Running Noise: -25% / -28% (upgraded) | Fall Noise: -25% / -28% (upgraded) | Fall Damage: -10% / -15% (upgraded) | Health: +3 HP / +5 HP (upgraded) Legendary Brigand Breeches 125,000 Livres 10,000 Creed Points Running Noise: -10% / -12% (upgraded) | Fall Noise: -10% / -12% (upgraded) | Fall Damage: -20% / -25% (upgraded) | Health: +4 HP / +8 HP (upgraded)

Assassin’s Creed: Unity Outfits

Outfits work slightly differently to equipment/gear in Assassins Creed Unity. They’re purely cosmetic and do not grant any buffs or stats. Outfits are worn over your currently equipped pieces of equipment.

Name Unlock requirement Altaïr Ibn-La’Ahad’s Master Assassin outfit Collect all artifacts in the Helix Rifts Pierre Belloc’s Master Assassin outfit Complete Sequence 07, Memory 03: Confrontation Ratonhnhaké:ton’s: ton’s Master Assassin outfit Unlocked through a chest in Paris Ezio Auditore da Firenze’s Master Assassin outfit Unlocked through a chest in Paris Thomas de Carneillon’s Master Assassin outfit Complete all Nostradamus Enigmas McFarlane Master Assassin outfit DLC (Underground Armory Pack) Arno Dorian’s Master Assassin outfit Complete all main story Sequences Edward Kenway’s Assassin outfit Unlocked through a chest in Paris Shay Cormac’s Master Templar outfit Unlocked through a chest in Paris Arno Dorian’s Fearless outfit DLC (underground Armory Pack) Guard of Franciade outfit Unlocked through a chest in Franciade. (Dead Kings DLC) Raider outfit Unlocked through a chest in Franciade. (Dead Kings DLC) Napoleon’s artillery outfit Locate all Napoleon Biocornes (Dead Kings DLC) Iron Mask outfit Complete the DLC mission “The Eyes of the King” (Dead Kings DLC)

Assassins Creed Unity best gear loadouts

The number of equipment pieces available in the game allows you to tailor Arno to fit your specific playstyle however often it can become hard to deduce what gear works best for what playstyle. These are the best playstyle-specific AC Unity equipment loadouts.

AC Unity best stealth equipment

Head: Legendary Prowler Hood

Chest: Legendary Sans–Culottes Coat

Forearm: Legendary Sans–Culottes Bracers

Waist: Legendary Napoleonic Belt

Leg: Legendary Sans–Culottes Trousers

AC Unity best beginner equipment

Head: Handmade Sans-Culottes Hood

Chest: Handmade Napoleonic Coat

Forearm: Handmade Bourgeois Bracers

Waist: Handmade Medieval Belt

Leg: Handmade Medieval Breeches

AC Unity best combat equipment

Head: Legendary Prowler Hood

Chest: Legendary Medieval Coat

Forearm: Legendary Brigand Bracers

Waist: Legendary Musketeer Belt

: Legendary Musketeer Belt Leg: Legendary Brigand Breeches