Assassin’s Creed Origins Phylakes Guide – All Phylakes, Assassination Tips, Phylakes Quests

Phylakes are an interesting bunch in the new Assassin’s Creed. Killing them is quite difficult but the rewards are massive. This Assassin’s Creed Origins Phylakes Guide will give you all the information that you could possibly need about the Phylakes so that you can quickly hunt them down and assassinate them to reap their rewards.

Assassin's Creed Origins Phylakes Guide

In this Assassin’s Creed Origins Phylakes Guide, we have detailed everything you need to know about Phylakes in the game.

Assassin’s Creed Origins Phylakes

The Outsider

Territory : West of Alexandria

Level : 20

Loot : Golden Wolf

Ptolemy’s Fist

Territory : Sap-Meh Nome

Level : 22

Loot : Copper Mace

The Iron Ram

Territory : Ineb-Hedjet Nome

Level : 25

Loot : Smoke and Mirrors

The Stranger (Key Carrier)

Territory : Memphis

Level : 28

Loot : Sarissa

Ra’s Mercy

Territory : Faiyum

Level : 30

Loot : Storm Blades

The Hill (Key Carrier)

Territory : Faiyum Oasis

Level : 32

Loot : Headsplitter

Bane of Hathor

Territory : Atef-Pehu Nome

Level : 35

Loot : Deathstorm

Half Horn (Key Carrier)

Territory : Im-Khent Nome

Level : 38

Loot : Composite Bow

The Iron Bull

Territory : Giza, Isolated Desert

Level : 40

Loot : Djoser’s Pride

The Galatian (Key Carrier)

Territory : Isolated Desert

Level : 40

Loot : The Fourth plague

Assassinating Phylakes in Assassin’s Creed: Origins

Phylakes will hunt you after you have completed the Gennadios the Phylakatai Quest. They have red icons on the map and will show up above the fog in the uncharted territories. They usually patrol a territory and a warning sign will appear when they are near you.

If you level is high enough, you will be able to assassinate the Phylakes, otherwise, you will fight them to the death. Remember to watch out for additional enemies when you fight the Phylakes as they will complicate matters. It is best to lure the Phylake away from the guards before you fight.

Phylakes usually travel by a mount such as a camel or a horse. Their fighting styles vary and so does their gear. Try to sneak up on them and assassinate them if possible.

If not, then try to remove them from their mounts as it will provide you with an advantage. Limit the fight to a Phylake and then do everything in your power to take it out as early as you can.

After killing a Phylake, make sure to approach the corpse and loot it. You will be rewarded with XP, a legendary piece of gear and perhaps drachmas. You will also receive a quest item when you kill your first Key Carrier Phylake.

Assassin’s Creed: Origins Phylake Quest

The first Phylake will give you a contract and the four key carrying Phylakes all together will give you Ornamental keys which lead you to a fishing village in Herakleion Nome.

Move to the Yw Huts and find Abar on the Northside. She will hand you the key if you kill the crocodiles to the east of the village.

To kill the crocodiles, you have to separate them from one another and kill them as fast as possible. Kill them and then move back to the village to find Abar.

She will give you the treasure location and the final key. Now head over to the marked area while being aware of enemies who occupy the island. Dive underwater and locate the chest which has the Black Hood Legendary Outfit.

That is all we have for our Assassin’s Creed Origins Phylakes Guide. Let us know if we missed something using the comments section below!