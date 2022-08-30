New Assassin’s Creed Mirage Details Emerge, AC 1 Remake Rumored as Well

New information on Ubisoft’s next Assassin’s Creed game has apparently been leaked again. YouTuber j0nathan and reliable Bloomberg reporter Jason Schreier shared the details. The next game will reportedly be called Assassins Creed Mirage and will focus on Basim from Assassin’s Creed Valhalla.

Previously, we knew that this Baghdad-focused project was initially being developed as a Valhalla expansion. Since then, it has grown into a fully independent title. Assassin Creed Mirage is expected to be a scaled-down, stealth-focused variation of the franchise.

YouTuber j0nathan and Jason Schreier shared that the game would unfold between 860 and 870 years in Baghdad. Players will take the role of young Basim, who was a simple thief at that time. The game will reveal the essence of Loki, who lived inside Basim. This will apparently be addressed as “Vision of Loki.”

YouTuber j0nathan https://t.co/IgrqJfAV7u revealed this information on the new Assassins Creed game

-Should be called Assassins Creed Mirage

-Released in Spring 2023

-The game will take place in Baghdad between the years 870-860

-Return to basics, no leveling system pic.twitter.com/soCko92M6U — Rebs Gaming (@Mr_Rebs_) August 30, 2022

Also, the main theme is “Anarchy in Samarra.” This was the period in the history of the Abbasid Caliphate when the Turks killed four rulers in a row.

The first Assassin’s Creed served as the primary source of inspiration. Thus, Assassins Creed Mirage’s environment has shrunk considerably and has multiple cities. However, leaker points out that cities have grown much in detail, with parkour playing a significant role.

Interestingly, Ubisoft will remove the level system and RPG choices like gender and dialogue. Eagle vision and double murder will come back. The gameplay will also differ from Valhalla, which is less raw and has new animations.

Ubisoft is also apparently working on the Assassin’s Creed 1 remake. The insider mentioned that the remake will part of the Season Pass, which will also include the Constantinople DLC. The remake will be released a few months after the Assassin’s Creed Mirage.

According to recent reports, Ubisoft will announce the upcoming Assassins Creed Mirage on September 10 at the Ubisoft Forward showcase. However, the game will be released between April and June 2023.