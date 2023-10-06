How To Upgrade Outfits In Assassin’s Creed Mirage

Assassin’s Creed Mirage is a return to the franchise’s roots, where stealth has again taken center stage. The title deviates from the RPG formula that the last three games followed, and as such, all armor is gone. However, AC Mirage offers outfits that provide useful bonuses that you can upgrade.

With each upgrade, the bonuses get stronger. So, it pays to do so, but the process is a bit complicated. To upgrade your outfits in AC Mirage, you need blueprints and materials and then go to a merchant who will do this for you. This guide will tell you how.

Upgrading Outfits in AC Mirage Explained

First things first, you will need to find a tailor. These merchants provide all outfit-related services. You can locate tailors in almost all areas and spot them by following a needle and cloth icon on the AC Mirage map.

Before visiting your closest tailor, ensure you have the required resources in your inventory, such as Leather Straps and Steel Ingots. You will also need Schematics or crafting blueprints for upgrading a specific outfit.

You will find the schematics in AC Mirage by opening gear chests spread throughout the world. These will appear with a golden color. Use your eagle vision to find them and then open them. For resources, you can find them scattered across the world too.

Assassin’s Creed Mirage allows you to upgrade each outfit two times until it is Fully Upgraded. Every time you upgrade an outfit, its effectiveness or the perks it provides are increased.

For instance, the Abbasid Knight Outfit allows Basim to regenerate 1% Health if he’s unseen for 2 seconds. When you fully upgrade this outfit, this health regeneration increases to 3% while unseen for 2 seconds.

How to change outfit dyes in AC Mirage

Changing your outfit dyes can be done as quickly as a blink of an eye. You can easily locate all available dyes in your inventory and apply them to your favorite outfits upon wish. There are two ways to access dyes in Assassin’s Creed Mirage: