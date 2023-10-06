Instead of a picture puzzle, The Gift enigma in Assassin’s Creed Mirage presents players with a text note that they need to decipher. To help you solve Assassin’s Creed Mirage The Gift enigma, and claim the treasure, we will be guiding you through the locations where you can find the enigma and how to decode it.

AC Mirage The Gift enigma location

To get The Gift Enigma in AC Mirage, you need to visit the northeast area of Haylanah. Haylanah itself is located in the southern part of the Abbasiyah region. Across the river from the Pharmacy of Haylanah, on the main street, you will come across a multi-story house with a green shade extending beyond its entrance.

Climb up the wall to reach the roof of the house, where you can find the enigma in AC Mirage, placed on a table within a rooftop garden.

Assassin’s Creed Mirage The Gift enigma solution

As mentioned before, The Gift is not a picture puzzle. Instead, you will have to decode the enigma through clues in a text letter. The main clue to focus on to decode The Gift riddle in AC Mirage is the fact that the treasure is located next to a bridge to the west beyond a gate famous for the markets nearby.

This means The Gift enigma solution and reward requires you to cross the Four Markets Gate of Haylanah and then go west along the river till you reach a bridge. The map below shows the location where you are supposed to go to solve this enigma.

You will come across a wooden bridge over the river. Underneath the bridge, you will find the enigma reward on the embankment. You will get a Knight’s Talisman for completing The Gift Enigma riddle.