Assassin’s Creed Mirage Adult Rating is a “Mistake”, Confirms Ubisoft

There was a lot of outrage after Microsoft Store listed Assassin’s Creed Mirage to be an “Adult Only” (18+ ESRB) game. None of the previous Assassin’s Creed games have received such high rating before so it made fans wonder that what’s different with Assassin’s Creed Mirage.

As it turned out, the game description on Microsoft mentions “Real Gambling” which lead everyone believe that is the culprit for an 18+ rating for Assassin’s Creed Mirage.

Luckily though, game’s trailer shared on Instagram says “Rating Pending” at the end. So this gave fans some hope that the Microsoft rating of Assassin’s Creed Mirage could be a mistake. To confirm it, we reached out to Ubisoft to comment on the matter and the representative had this to say:

About the rating, it is a mistake, it is still pending, so things should change up in stores soon.

So they obviously are aware of this whole confusion and they are expecting the Stores to update the information soon. For now, it seems like the rating will be updated to “pending” and we aren’t sure if Real Gambling will still be part of it or not. ESRB descriptor for Real Gambling refers to Gambling with real cash or currency. Moreover, ESRB website still doesn’t have a rating for Assassin’s Creed Mirage at the time of writing so we will have to wait for that too.

Assassin’s Creed Mirage has been announced to release in 2023 for PC, PlayStation 4, Xbox One, PlayStation 5 and Xbox Series X|S.