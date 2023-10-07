Left Behind enigma in Assassin’s Creed Mirage is part of the Harbiyah district’s collectibles and is among the three enigmas in this area. Left Behind enigma presents you with a picture puzzle you need to figure out to collect the treasure buried at the end of the journey.

AC Mirage Left Behind enigma location

To find out the Left Behind Enigma in the game, you need to visit a house located in the Harbiyah, south of the Metal Factory and east of the Damascus Gate Prison across the stream.

You need to reach the second floor of the house. However, the windows are blocked by the scaffolding. Break the scaffolding to enter the building. Once inside, you will find the Left Behind Enigma in AC Mirage beside a dead body.

Pick up the enigma and open it from your bag to start decoding Left Behind and figure out the clues to the treasure.

Assassin’s Creed Mirage Left Behind enigma solution

Once the riddle has started, you need to find the treasure location. The image given in the enigma will guide you.. The clues point toward the outskirts of the Abandoned Village in Wilderness West. The exact location for the Left Behind enigma solution in Assassin’s Creed Mirage is shown on the map below.

Once you are at the dock, explore the nearby structures. Among these you will find the reward resting by a fish rack. You will get a Horned Lion Talisman for completing the Left Behind Enigma riddle.