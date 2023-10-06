The Joy Beneath Weeping Palms enigma in Assassin’s Creed Mirage will have you solving a picture puzzle near the border of the Karkh region. Your goal, just like all the other enigmas, is to figure out the location where the clues are pointing and collect a dye or talisman as a reward.

AC Mirage Joy Beneath Weeping Palms Enigma location

While it may seem like it is part of Karkh enigmas, Joy Beneath Weeping Palms actually counts towards the Wildnerness South enigma completion in AC Mirage.

To get your hands on the Joy Beneath Weeping Palms enigma, you must visit the graveyard in the south of the Karkh, near the Gate of Mills.

Once there, you will find a separate tomb on a raised platform beside the boundary wall, having a dome roof and multiple arch entrances. Step towards it, and you will find the enigma beside the tomb. Pick it up, open your inventory, and see what clues the Joy Beneath Weeping Palms enigma points to for the buried treasure.

Assassin’s Creed Mirage Joy Beneath Weeping Palms enigma solution

The image for the Joy Beneath Weeping Palms enigma shows a huge field of palm trees next to a river with a red tree indicating where the enigma solution and reward are.

Look further south from where you picked up the enigma, and you will easily be able to spot the area on the map that the clue is referring to. It is almost in the center of Wilderness South. The map below should make things clearer about where you need to go within the palm tree grove.

Once you are at this spot, you will see a bunch of palm tree logs stacked up. Keep going in that same direction, and at the foot of a palm tree, you will be able to see a mound of dirt. This clearly indicates that the area was dug up and something buried underneath it.

Interact with the mound to solve the Joy Beneath Weeping Palms enigma in Assassin’s Creed Mirage and collect your reward, Green Hidden One dye for Basim’s outfit.