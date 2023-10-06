Assassin’s Creed Mirage Delight By The Dome Enigma Location And Solution

To customize Basim’s looks, enigmas provide some fun puzzles and cosmetic rewards. Delight by the Dome enigma in Assassin’s Creed Mirage is one of those puzzles where you must solve an enigma by carefully observing the clues provided to you to collect the treasure left behind by the enigma creator.

AC Mirage Delight by the Dome enigma location

To find the Assassin’s Creed Mirage Delight by the Dome enigma, you will need to travel to the suburbs of Kahtabah, more specifically, near the Mosque of this area. The suburbs are between Round City and the Abbasiyah region, so the main Mosque of Kahtabah should be easy to spot.

It’s a very distinct landmark, with the Mosque being relatively secluded and colored with a bright blue dome on top to make it even more obvious. As you move towards the Mosque entrance, you will want to take a left turn just after ascending the Mosque’s stairs.

On that left, you will find a small bookshelf which you can interact with. Once you interact with the bookcase, you will pick up the Delight by the Dome enigma and can proceed to solve it.

Before you can decode this enigma, open up your inventory and find the enigma in there. Interact with it to view the clues to the Delight by the Dome enigma treasure.

Assassin’s Creed Mirage Delight by the Dome enigma solution

As far as the treasure location goes, the Dome of the Delight enigma will give an image of another dome with a running stream to one side and a couple of trees, ponds, and smaller domes around it. Based on these clues, you can surmise that it is pointing you toward the Dome of the Ass viewpoint.

RECOMMENDED VIDEOS FOR YOU...

You will need to take the path leading north out of the Dome. Towards the Northwestern side, you will notice a small pond surrounded by a few trees and a smaller dome structure nearby. Go towards this pond, and you will find the relevant treasure in the middle.

This enigma treasure happens to be the ‘Mysterious Talisman,’ which serves as a cosmetic to personalize Basim’s look. Pick it up and you will have solved the AC Mirage Dome of the Delight enigma.