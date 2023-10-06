A Challenge enigma in Assassin’s Creed Mirage is a two-parter puzzle that requires traveling across Baghdad to solve it. In exchange, you get an outfit dye or a talisman as a reward for completing A Challenge puzzle.

AC Mirage A Challenge enigma location

A Challenge enigma in AC Mirage is located within the Abbasiyah region of the game. The enigma is located south of the Scriptorium, across the water in Yasiriyah, or southeast of the House of Wisdom. The map below should help you with A Challenge enigma’s location.

Once at the marked location, you will find stairs leading to a raised platform. There is a wooden balcony midway to the adjacent house wall. Climb up to the balcony and here you will find A Challenge Engima on a table beside a chair.

Assassin’s Creed Mirage A Challenge enigma solution

To find out the treasure associated with AC Mirage A Challenge Enigma riddle, you need to locate the exact location shown on the map. It is a barn located southeast of the Gate of Tahir. The enigma is between the Gate of Tahir and The Four Markets.

Once there, use your knife and throw it through a partially opened window to destroy the planks of the blocked window. Now the other window is open, use the wooden platforms on the wall to jump inside the building. After you are inside, you will find the enigma reward on the ground floor of the building. You will get Black Rostam dye for completing the A Challenge Enigma riddle.