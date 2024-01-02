Assassin’s Creed 3 Outfits Unlock Guide

Assassin’s Creed 3 has a whole slew of unlockables and collectibles. These range from Mementos to Feathers. Altair and Ezio always had an impeccable sense of fashion. Connor Kenway is no different. This guide focuses on unlocking Assassin’s Creed 3 outfits to expand the Assassin’s wardrobe.

Prisoner Clothes

When you complete the first scene in sequence eight, you get the prisoner clothes at the homestead.

Altair’s Outfit

Altair’s outfit is the iconic attire of Ibn-Lahad that is unlocked after completing all the optional objectives in the main missions with 100% sync.

Captain Kidd’s Outfit

After completing the Captain Kidd Mission and head to the Oak Island Naval Location, you unlock Captain Kidd’s Outfit.

Achilles’ Original Outfit

Once you complete all the Homestead mission, you will get the Achilles’ Original Outfit.

Kanien’keha:ka Outfit

This Native American garb is unlocked during sequence 4 and 5 after collecting all the feathers in the Frontier.

RECOMMENDED VIDEOS FOR YOU...

Ezio’s Outfit

This outfit is purchased from Uplay in Assassin’s Creed 3.

Outfits Unlocked After Completing Sequence Six and Seven of the Game

You unlock the following outfits after completing sequence six of the game:

Boston Outfit

Jamestown Outfit

Charleston Outfit

Captain of the Aquila Costume

Colonial Assassin

You unlock the following outfits after completing sequence seven of the game: