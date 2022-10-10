Artifacts in Ark Survival Evolved are unique items that are spread throughout the entire map. They are often found at the ends of dangerous caves or under deep oceans.

Artifacts serve the purpose of summoning bosses, once all of them are collected that is. You may also set these artifacts on top of the Artifact Pedestal to use them as decoration for your base.

As you get closer to an Artifact when searching for it, a light radiating from it will indicate the Artifact’s location to you.

Ark Survival Evolved features 10 Artifacts that are spread across the entire map. The following guide will discuss in-game locations for each of these artifacts.

We will also discuss Artifact locations in Ark Survival Evolved including all of its expansion DLCs.

Ark Survival Evolved Artifact Locations

Following are the 10 Artifacts found in Ark Survival Evolved.

Brute Artifact

Devourer Artifact

Hunter Artifact

Pack Artifact

Massive Artifact

Immune Artifact

Clever Artifact

Strong Artifact

Skylord Artifact

Cunning Artifact

The map below shows all in-game artifact locations found on the Ark Survival Evolved map.

Where to Find the Brute Artifact

Latitude: 60.9

Longitude: 22.0

The Artifact is located on the western side of the island map.

Head to the coordinates (53.5,15.4). the coordinates will lead you to a bay area, where you’ll see a rocky outcropping, at the edge of which is the entrance to the cave.

Head to the underwater entrance which is at the cords (54.7,10.7).

Make your way along, following the path and sticking left.

At the end of this path, you’ll be led to an open cave area where you’ll find the Artifact.

Where to Find the Devourer Artifact

Latitude: 16.1

Longitude: 84.6

Head to cords (14.7,85.4) toward Carno Island, and enter the cave through the entrance.

Follow along the cave path, jump into the underwater cave section, take a right, and jump outside to a cavern section.

Use a grappling hook or a parachute to jump straight down and collect the Artifact.

Where to Find the Hunter Artifact

Latitude: 83.5

Longitude: 56.0

Head to the cords (80.2,53.5) on a flying tame and descend straight down towards the entrenchment to find the cave entrance.

Go inside, stick to the left side, and continue along the downward path inside.

Stick to the left path until you reach the Artifact.

Where to Find the Pack Artifact

Latitude: 73.0

Longitude: 61.0

Head to cords (68.2,56.2) on a flying tame and descend straight down toward the cave entrance which should be at cords 68.3,56.1.

Head inside the cave and continue along the path sticking to your left. Continue downward along the cave. Multiple paths lead downwards inside, so just focus on going deep into the cave.

You’ll encounter green crystals along the way, indicating that you are heading in the right direction.

Head downwards, take left, and follow the narrow path to an open room.

Jump down from here, and continue forward, taking a left followed by a right. This path will lead you to a mushroom room, take a left from here, followed by another right.

You’ll reach an open cavern with an old structure, and head down its stairs. Grapple over to the small entrance above the water, to your right.

Continue along this tunnel straight to the Artifact of the Pack.

Where to Find the Massive Artifact

Latitude: 67.1

Longitude: 86.0

Head to the cords 70.6,86.1 to the cave entrance.

Head inside the cave, make your way down and take two rights at the encountered forks.

Continue along this path until you reach a cavern room with a trap in the middle, jump down, and take the route to your left.

Move straight through the path with orange crystals and take a left to get to a room with a lava pool. The Artifact sits on a small island in this lava pool; carefully jump over to grab it.

Where to Find the Immune Artifact

Latitude: 62.2

Longitude: 39.6

Head to the swamp cave entrance at cords 62.7,37.3.

Enter the cave and make your way through hugging the right-sided wall until you reach a large room.

Take the path on your right, till you reach a mushroom room.

Now continue along following the glowing mushroom path, take a left, and head to the end of the tunnel to find the Artifact.

Where to Find the Clever Artifact

Latitude: 39.6

Longitude: 45.9

Head to the cave entrance at 41.5,47.0.

Enter the cave, stick to the right wall, and follow it along the cave to directly take you to the Artifact.

Note that you’ll encounter a trap location just before reaching the Artifact.

Where to Find the Strong Artifact

Latitude: 29.9

Longitude: 26.5

Head to the cave entrance at 29.9,32.0.

Enter the cave, continue along, hugging the left-sided wall, and crouch down to get through the narrow section.

Take the left path in this room, next turn right, and continue along hugging the left wall.

You’ll reach a large room, jump over the ice sheets, and grapple over to the ledge on your left.

Enter the tunnel, continue along, and take a right at the fork.

Follow through until you reach a room, and take the left path to enter another room. Jump down the ledges and avoid the trap found on one of these ledges.

Grapple over the green crystals, take a left, and continue forward hugging the left wall.

This will lead you to a room with the Artifact of the Strong inside.

Where to Find the Skylord Artifact

Latitude: 19.6

Longitude: 18.4

Head to the cave entrance 19.2,19.0.

Enter the cave, and make your way through the tunnels, hugging the right-side wall.

You’ll reach a stone bridge pathway, from the end of this pathway grapple over to the left side to enter the room containing the Artifact.

Where to Find the Cunning Artifact

Latitude: 46.4

Longitude: 83.4

The Artifact of the Cunning is inside an underwater cave so to start head to the coordinates 46.0,87.3.

Swim out and downwards into the ocean along the deep shelf drop-off.

The entrance to the cave will be found alongside a few seaweeds and a cluster of rocks, at cords 45.9,88.8.

Swim straight and downwards, take a right and continue forward.

Head along the arch bridge way, following the lightened path.

Soon you’ll see an alien construct, approach it, and start swimming downwards.

You’ll see a bright light along the ground, follow this light as it’ll take you straight to the Artifact of the Cunning.

Artifact Locations in Ark Ragnarok

Artifacts on the Ark Ragnarok map are found in the following locations.

Firstly, to find the Artifact of the Brute head to the Fallen Redwood Cave. Next, head to Life’s Labyrinth to find the Artifact of the Clever, the Artifact of the Massive, the Artifact of the Skylord, and the Artifact of the Devious.

Followed by the Artifact of the Cunning and Artifact of Immune which you can find at the Carnivorous Caverns.

The Artifact of the Devourer is located within the deep oceans on the western side of the map. Look inside the Jungle Dungeon next to find the Artifact of the Hunter.

Next, go to the Frozen Dungeon to acquire the Artifact of the Pack.

Finally, the last Artifact, Artifact of the Strong can be found by heading to The Monkey’s Puzzle.

Artifact Locations in Ark Extinction

Artifacts on the Ark Extinction map are found in the following locations.

First, you can find the Artifact of Chaos by heading to the Desert Cave. Next, head to the Forest Cave to find the Artifact of the Clever and the Artifact of Growth.

Finally, acquire the Artifact of the Void by searching the Ice Cave.

Artifact Locations in Ark Crystal Isles

Artifacts on the Ark Crystal Isles map are found in the following locations.

Firstly, to find the Artifact of the Brute head to The Great Valley. Next, head to Bloodfall’s Hallow to find the Artifact of the Clever.

To find the Artifact of the Crag and the Artifact of the Hunter search Wander’s Hope.

Followed by the Artifact of the Cunning which you can find at The White Shoals. Now head to the Water Cave, where you can acquire the Artifact of the Depths.

You must then travel towards The Great Valley to collect the Artifact of the Destroyer. Explore the Desert Wyvern Hive to find the Artifact of the Devious.

The Northland area on Crystal Isles houses the Artifact of the Devourer and Artifact of the Lost while the Central Oasis is where you will find the Artifact of the Gatekeeper.

Head to The Great Forest and the Copper Peaks where you’ll find the Artifact of the Immune and Artifact of the Massive respectively.

Next, go to the Apotheosis to acquire the Artifact of the Pack. You must then travel to Tundra Falls, where you will find the Artifact of the Skylord and Artifact of the Strong.

Artifact Locations in Ark the Center

Artifacts on the Ark the Center map are found in the following locations.

Firstly, you’ll find the Artifact of the Brute in the Southeast Trench. Next, head to the North Ice Cave to find the Artifact of the Clever.

Followed by the Artifact of the Cunning which you can find at the Cliffside Cavern. You must then travel towards The Center Cave to collect the Artifact of the Devious.

The North Ice Cave houses the next Artifact, the Artifact of the Devourer. Look inside the Lava Oasis Cave next to find the Artifact of the Hunter.

Head to the Jungle Cave where you’ll find the Artifact of the Immune followed by the Lava Cave where the Artifact of the Strong and Artifact of the Massive are both located

Next, go to the Cave of the Underground World and head towards the Jumping Puzzle Game to acquire the Artifact of the Pack.

You must then travel to the South Ice Cave, where you will find the Artifact of the Skylord.

Artifact Locations in Ark Valguero

Artifacts on the Ark Valguero map are found in the following locations.

Firstly, to find the Artifact of the Brute and the Artifact of the Devourer, head to The Lost Temple. Next, you’ll find the Artifact of the Crag in the Boreal Forest.

Followed by the Artifact of the Cunning which you can find at the Snow Mountains. Now head to the Jungle, where you can acquire the Artifact of the Destroyer.

Next, you must head to The Unknown area on Valguero, to acquire the Artifact of the Gatekeeper.

Look inside The Lair next to find the Artifact of the Immune, Artifact of the Strong, and Artifact of the Pack.

You must then travel to The Great Trench, where you will find the Artifact of the Skylord.

Artifact Locations in Ark Scorched Earth

Artifacts on the Ark Scorched Earth map are found in the following locations.

First off, to find the Artifact of the Crag, search the Cave of Tyrants. Next, head to the Ruins of Nosti to find the Artifact of the Destroyer.

The Old Tunnels on Scorched Earth house the Artifact of the Gatekeeper.

Artifact Locations in Ark Lost Island

Artifacts on the Ark Lost Island map are found in the following locations.

Firstly, to find the Artifact of the Brute must search the Sunset Cave. Next, head to Shoola Hollow to find the Artifact of the Clever.

Followed by the Artifact of the Cunning which you can find at the Lost Ark Grotto. The Artifact of the Devourer is located within the deep oceans on the southwestern side of the map.

Look inside the Tumash Cave next to find the Artifact of the Hunter. Head to the Zaunaloa Depths and Gloom Grove Temple where you’ll find the Artifact of the Immune and Artifact of the Massive respectively.

Next, go to The Twisted Vine to acquire the Artifact of the Pack. You must then travel to the Boksar Cave, where you will find the Artifact of the Skylord.

Finally, the last Artifact, Artifact of the Strong can be found by heading to Shoola Falls Cave.

Artifact Locations in Ark Aberration

Artifacts on the Ark Aberration map are found in the following locations.

The First Artifact, Artifact of the Depths can be found by exploring the Oil Railway Cave. Next, head out to the Hidden Grotto to find the Artifact of the Shadows.

Followed by the Artifact of the Stalker, you must search the Elemental Vault to find it.