Armored Core 6 Sea Spider Boss Guide

Armored Core 6 features many bosses in Chapter 2, and Sea Spider is one of them. You will encounter Sea Spider before boarding the cargo ship during the Ocean Crossing Mission. Up until this point, you took down every enemy with ease. The Sea Spider in AC6 will be the first to challenge your skills seriously.

Best Build to defeat Sea Spider

To defeat Sea Spider in Armored Core 6, I will use a heavy build like a tank. You will get many items by playing missions before you face the Sea Spider boss in AC6. But some must be purchased, and you should have a budget of around 1.4 million COAMs.

Following are the details about the AC6 Sea Spider build:

Gear Item Right-Arm Weapon DF-GA-08 HU-BEN Left-Arm Weapon DF-GA-08 HU-BEN Right-Shoulder SONGBIRDS Left-Shoulder SONGBIRDS Head HD-012 MELANDER C3 Core DF-BD-08 TIAN-QIANG Arms AR-012 MELANDER C3 Legs LG-022T BORNEMISSZA Generator VP-20S FCS FC-006 ABBOT Expansion Terminal Armor

How to beat Sea Spider in Armored Core 6

When you face off, don’t wait for the right moment. Start using your weapons and lock AC6 Sea Spider in. As your build is heavy, you must stay close to Sea Spider, as it will deal more damage and land with better accuracy.

Use a staggering attack strategy

Fire your arms and shoulder weapons at Sea Spider. In the beginning, you will also take damage, but a while later, you will start to dominate and stagger him.

Once he is staggered, your attacks will deal more damage. Try to get near him and land your best shots, especially with the Gatling Gun in Armored Core 6, as it is best for close range.

Learn to dodge Laser Attacks

When one-third (1/3) of its health is left, the AC6 Sea Spider will start to fly. This will challenge you as now you will lose some accuracy because of the long range. However, the key component here will be your survivability.

You will have low AP and short on Repair Kits. Try to dodge his laser and missile attacks by boosting, jumping, and moving left and right.