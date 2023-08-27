Armored Core 6: All Part Container Locations

Part Containers are basically collectibles that you can find to unlock the “Asset Holder” achievement in Armored Core 6.

They are scattered across different locations and can only be found during specific missions. Furthermore, you can only detect these chests when using Head Parts as they are capable of scanning with their high “Scan Distance” stats. This makes them one of the most difficult collectibles to acquire in Armored Core 6.

Where to find all Part Containers in Armored Core 6

When searching for Part Containers in Armored Core 6, your priority should be to equip Head Parts that possess the Scan Distance feature. This will allow you to search for these Parts at range while increasing your chance to detect them.

Part Containers will be your mission chests found during each objective. By default, they are not available to acquire during Chapter 1. They start to come into view as you reach Chapter 2 and higher in Armored Core 6.

Also, there is no possible way to keep track of which part you have already collected. The only logical way to find this is by finding them is by comparing each part you collected throughout your search.

Below we have arranged All Part Container locations in Armored Core 6 according to each chapter.

Chapter 2

You will only get to collect four Part Containers in total during Chapter 2 with each chest found during Missions 12: Infiltrate Grid 086. Below are the locations of all Part Containers in Chapter 2.

1) Core: CC 3000 Wrecker

This is the first Part Container found during chapter 2 of Armored Core 6. You will find it during the “Reach Center of Grid 086’s lower-level” objective.

It is located after heading through the large facility. There is a hole below which you must drop down into. Simply drop down to find a room with the Part Container on the other side.

2) Head: HC 3000 Wrecker

You will find this Part Container after entering a room that has a furnace in it. The container is located at the bottom level. However, you must drop down to reach it.

3) Arm: AC 3000 Wrecker

While still searching the furnace room, head over to the area where you will find molten metal. Simply use the pipe next to the flowing molten metal to head down the level and reach the Part Container in Armored Core 6 at the eastern part of the area.

4) Leg: 2C 3000 Wrecker

This Part Container is found during the Annihilate enemy MT squad objective in Armored Core 6. It is a bit tricky to acquire. Simply take a 90-degree turn to find the Rail’s area. However, prior to fighting the MT squad, you must use the inclined surface that leads you down to the Part Container.

Chapter 3

There are two Part Containers you will find in Armored Core 6 during Chapter 3. However, they are located in different missions and require much scanning to acquire them.

Below are the Containers you will find in the Chapter during Mission 18: Tunnel Sabotage and Mission 19: Survey the Uninhabited Floating City:

1) Nebula: IA-C01W1 (Mission 18)

IA-C01W1 is found during Mission 18 in Armored Core 6. To acquire this item, head inside the tunnels and receive news about the return of the PCA force. Here you must head left rather than going down the tunnels. You will enter a room with an LC shooting lasers. Near it will be the container.

2) Aorta: IA-CO1G (Mission 19)

IA-CO1G () is found during Mission 19 of Armored Core 6. Simply deactivate the initial fog control device. Going further into the area, you will encounter a drone.

Deal with the drone and head over to the next fog control device. However, take a look at the rooftop of the cylindrical building. You will find the Part Container atop the building.

3) Double Trouble: WB-0010 (Mission 24)

You will find this Part Container during mission 24 of Eliminate “Honest” Brute in Armored Core 6. Go past the laser sensors to come across a platform down below. On the platform, head over to the central part of the area to find the Part Container resting on the broken platform.

4) BC-0600 12345 (Mission 24)

This Part Container is found during Mission 24 in Armored Core 6. You will find it near the turntable platform.

Simply head east to find another platform facing the turntable. You can circle the pillars to hop onto the large platform to find the Part Container on it.

5) Bad Cook: WB-0000 (Mission 24)

This is the last Part Container in Armored Core 6 which you will find during Chapter 3 Mission 24. Simply pass the forcefield to head inside a room across the gap.

You will find this room filled with lasers. Therefore, be alert at times. Drop down from the first platform to come across the Part Container on the eastern side of the room.

Chapter 4

There are a total of three missions in Chapter 4 that consist of four Part Containers for you to collect. These missions include the likes of Underground Exploration Depth 1 and 2, and Unknown Territory Survey.

1) Ephemera: IA-C01L (Mission 28)

You will find the IA-C01L Part Container inside the Shaft during Mission 28 of Chapter 4. All you need to do is drop down to the Shaft till you come across a closed partition. From here head inside a room in the shaft that leads you to the Part Container inside.

2) Gills: IA-C01B (Mission 29)

The IA-C01B Part Container is found during Mission 29. You will find it soon after defeating G5 Iguazu in Armored Core 6. Simply head down the path inside the underground canyon and head east to find the Part Container inside resting near some machines.

3) Ephemera: IA-C01A (Mission 29)

This Part Container is another chest found during Mission 29. To find it, you must escape the tunnel and make your way to the ventilation duct below on the easter side of the area. Use the jump pad to find the Part Container above.

4) MoonLight: IA-C01W2 (Mission 32)

You will come across this Part Container during Mission 32 in Chapter 4. You will locate it while making your way to the Coral Convergence in Armored Core 6. The best decision you can make is to use the broken bridge that leads you to the city where you will find the Part Container at the bottom.