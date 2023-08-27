Armored Core 6 Endings Guide: All Decisions Explained

The Armored Core 6 features an interesting storyline with multiple endings for its players which changes as they make certain choices throughout their playthrough. All of these different storylines lead to three different endings in the game, all of which are completely different.

If you have already finished the game and aren’t satisfied with the ending, or are just looking for a way to get the best ending or the best ending order, then you are exactly where you need to be.

How to unlock all endings in Armored Core 6

There are three different endings that you can unlock in Armored Core 6 based on the decisions you make in certain missions along the way.

These are aptly called Decision Missions which are designed to change the course of the storyline. You can identify these missions by their branching icon in the top-right corner.

Confirming any one of the given choices will automatically remove the rest of them, meaning that you cannot change your decision for the current playthrough. While you have the freedom to replay the mission again, you will get the ending for the decision you chose originally.

The important thing to understand beforehand is that you can only unlock one ending per playthrough, meaning that you have to complete three separate playthroughs to get all three endings.

Furthermore, for completionists and story-hungry players, there is a certain order of the endings that proves to be the most efficient.

We will first start from the base end, then the New Game + ending, and finish off with the New Game++ ending, which is only possible after the second playthrough i.e. in the third playthrough.

How to get the Fires of Raven ending

Here is an easy tip to unlocking the Fires of Raven bad ending in Armored Core 6. All you need to do is pick the first option from every Decision Mission you encounter in the game.

Chapter 3 (Mission 21) – Eliminate the Enforcement Squads. Chapter 4 (Mission 31) – Intercept the Redguns. Chapter 5 (Mission 37) – Intercept the Corporate Forces.

If you make the aforementioned decisions, you will end up with the “Breach the Karman Line” and the “Shut Down the Closure Satellites” ending missions which lead to the Fires of Raven ending in Armored Core 6.

How to get the Liberator of Rubicon ending

The reason we picked this ending as our second ending of Armored Core 6 is because some Mission options lead to this ending which are only available in the second playthrough.

This way, you can experience everything that the game has to offer. Note that it is not necessary to get this ending in the second playthrough – so if you want to get this one as your first, you can skip the first two steps:

NG+ Chapter 1 (Mission 6) – Attack the Dam Complex, and pick the “Refuse” decision when prompted. NG+ Chapter 3 (Mission 19) – Prevent Corporate Salvage of New Tech. Chapter 3 (Mission 22) – Destroy the Special Forces Craft. Chapter 4 (Mission 32) – Ambush the Vespers. Chapter 5 (Mission 38): Eliminate “Cinder” Carla.

By following the choice order mentioned above, you will end up with the “Destroy the Drive Block” and “Bring Down the Xylem” ending missions which eventually lead to the Liberator of Rubicon ending in Armored Core 6.

How to get the Alea Lacta Est ending

Some of the choices that are required to obtain this ending are only available in the New Game++ version, which is your third playthrough of the game.

NG+ or ++ Chapter 1 (Mission 6) – Attack the Dam Complex, pick the “Accept” decision instead when prompted this time. Chapter 3 (Mission 19) – Prevent Corporate Salvage of New Tech. Chapter 3 (Mission 21) – Eliminate the Enforcement Squads. Chapter 4 (Mission 26-B) – Coral Export Denial. Chapter 4 – Finish Arena, after Mission 29 Underground Exploration NG++ Chapter 4 (Mission 33-B) – Eliminate V.III

By following this order of Decision Missions, you get the “MIA”, “Regain Control of Xylem”, and “Coral Release” ending missions which lead to the Alea Lacta Est ending in Armored Core 6.

Note that if you follow the ending order mentioned in this guide, you will be able to do all of the main missions given in the game, and hence unlock the Stargazer achievement.