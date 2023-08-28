Armored Core 6 CEL 240 Boss Guide

CEL 240 is a chapter 4 boss in Armored Core 6. Despite being an early-game elite enemy, he is like no other boss at the early stage. You will have a tough time defeating him if you don’t come with proper equipment and lack information about the boss.

Best Build to defeat CEL 240

What makes AC6 CEL 240 so dangerous and unique is its insane mobility. He moves so fast that sometimes your weapons can’t keep up with his speed.

Considering that, I will opt for a Lightweight build focusing on mobility in AC6. Also, I cannot undermine loadout. I will install those that can keep up with the speed. Here are the details of the Armored Core 6 CEL 240 build:

Gear Item R-Arm 44-141 JVLN ALPHA Bazooka L-Arm DF-GA-08 HU-BEN Gatling Gun R-Shoulder VE-60SNA Stun Gun L-Shoulder VVc -706PM Head HD-011 Melander Core Nachtreiher/40E Arms Nachtreiher/46E Legs EL-TL-10 Firmeza Booster IA-C01B: Gills FCS FC-008 Talbot Generator VP-20C Expansion Terminal Armor

How to beat CEL 240 in Armored Core 6

The AC6 CEL 240 boss is a two-phase fight. Here are some strategies you can use to defeat CEL 240:

Use Stagger meter to attack CEL

This will be our primary focus to deal with CEL 240 in AC6. You must deal critical damage through the stagger meter to deplete his health. When the fight starts, fire aggressively with the Stun Gun and a heavy gun like a Bazooka. After you get into cooldown, switch to a rapid-firing gun like a Gatling gun.

Avoid using a Gatling Gun when moving and continue shooting with the Stun Gun. Also, heal when you have the chance. After the stagger bar is full, unleash all your energy at AC6 CEL 240. You will realize that CEL 240 has a lower health bar and will deplete quickly.

Dodging CEL 240 Laser and Dynamic Melee attacks

CEL 240 will use its laser potshot and melee attacks during the fight. He will rain fire laser shots that you must avoid by staying mobile. Some of the laser shots might get intense. You can spot these.

He will also use its sword and charge straight into you. For these movements, it is better to jump boost rather than dodge left and right. Because sometimes, he will attack in a cross pattern, and you can easily get caught in it.

Moreover, AC6 CEL 240 will use its floating slash blades to come at you swinging. Jumping will not be suitable because these are very dynamic, so you should dodge them at left and right.

Use Repair Kits

When CEL 240 health is depleted, and he falls to the ground, don’t waste time thinking he is dead. Instead, use your repair kits to heal yourself because the AC6 CEL 240 will rise again in the arena soon with a new health bar.

Avoid Laser Rain

When he will rise again, he will start just like before by shooting laser shots. But it will be different this time, and avoiding these multi-colored laser beams will be tough. Your chance to counter will be nearly zero. The best you can do is fly backward in an up-and-down state to avoid damage from AC6 CEL 240.