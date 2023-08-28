How To Save loadout In Armored Core 6

The Armored Core 6 is a solid and modern Mecha-action game that allows you to create a custom loadout. Once you have done that, it is essential to save that since you can risk losing time over creating it again.

In Armored Core 6, you can also use mech parts while building the loadouts in the game. Speaking of which, you get four User tabs, allowing you to store at least 40 save slots for your Loadouts under each of these tabs.

This way, you can create better and advanced Loadout mech-builds to make the game more intriguing. Furthermore, you will get your hands on different mech parts (body parts, weapons, engine, boosters, stabilizers), which you can use to create numerous loadout builds in AC6.

To manage those Mech parts, you need to focus on saving loadouts exactly after you create a new mech in AC6.

How you can save a loadout in AC6

After choosing the optimal design for your mech build, the next step is to save that particular loadout. You can do that by saving it manually as a preset. This will allow you not to lose your build the next time you turn to Armored Core 6.

We have noted down a few steps that you can follow to save your loadout in AC6. These include:

First, leave the Assembly screen and head to the Armored Core Data section.

This action can be done by going into the Garage. The AC6 design section leads you to the Data section next.

You can select a save slot for your respective loadout in AC6. Once you have acted to save the loadout in that slot, it will be visible to you on the AC (Data Screen).

The last step would be to name your loadout, and then you will be presented with a dialogue box. Select “Confirm” after “you have” named your mech loadout. This way, you will end up saving it in AC6.

AC Data screen

Once you visit the Armored Core 6 Data section, you will find it has multiple loadout options for you to save. Under the User tab heading, you will find a lot of sections.

If multiple players use the same game, the AC Data section allows each player to make their custom loadout tab, which you can switch in and out at any time. Don’t worry; the AC6 will enable you to save custom loadouts of up to 40 players.

Similar to saving and loading a file, you can choose to load out any mech build you saved earlier by revisiting the AC Data section. Simply click the loadout that you want to load from the list given in this section.

Moreover, you will also be able to change the name of the loadout and reposition it in any other User tab. Lastly, you can overwrite a Loadout with a newer one if you want to replace it with a better choice in AC6.