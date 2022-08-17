Rare Flower is a crafting material that can be farmed from various locations in ARK Valguero. You can find it in cattails, brambles, pitcher plants, red branched bushes near mountaintops, short spiky shrubs in snowy places, and at Giant Beaver Dam.

The Rare Flower not only replenishes 15 units of food but also triggers the Rare Flower Pheromones effect for 10 seconds, which makes nearby wild dinosaurs aggressive. A survivor’s consumption of rare flowers won’t provoke some Alpha dinosaurs, including the Quetzal.

It’s possible to craft Re-Fertilizer, Lesser Antidote, and Exceptional Kibble using Rare Flowers. In addition, you need 2 Rare Flowers to cook Battle Tartare and 20 for Mindwipe Tonic. You can also use them to tame the Lystrosaurus, Moschops, Microraptor, and Giant Bee.

It works like the Pheromone Dart or Ammonite and lures dinos to attack you, but not all creatures will be affected. You can use the side effect for genocide or rounding up large amounts of dinos in a large area. You can even tame skittish dinos like Phiomia or Tapejara with Rare Flower’s side effect.

Ark Valguero Rare Flower Locations

A specific red, white or blue plant can grow rare flowers despite having an icon with blue coloring. Mountain tops, snow mountains, and swamp waters are all places where these plants grow.

It is possible to harvest flowers in the swamp from the cattails lining the shores, as well as from the curly dark brown nettles. Berries and fiber are commonly found in plants, however rare flowers may also be found on occasion.

Location #1

LAT: 32.7 LON: 12.3

LAT: 32.7 LON: 12.3

Location #2

LAT: 44.0 LON: 13.6

LAT: 44.0 LON: 13.6

Location #3

LAT: 36.2 LON: 19.8

LAT: 36.2 LON: 19.8

Location #4

LAT: 46.5 LON: 21.9

LAT: 46.5 LON: 21.9

Location #5

LAT:92.3 LON: 11.1

LAT:92.3 LON: 11.1

Location #6

LAT: 45.1 LON: 39.1

LAT: 45.1 LON: 39.1

Location #7

LAT: 30.0 LON: 22.6

LAT: 30.0 LON: 22.6

Location #8

LAT: 69.0 LON: 27.6

LAT: 69.0 LON: 27.6

Location #9

LAT: 90.1 LON: 90.6

LAT: 90.1 LON: 90.6

Location #10

LAT: 32.7 LON: 93.2

LAT: 32.7 LON: 93.2