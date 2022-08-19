Crystal is a strong and very useful resource in Ark The Center. They are utilized in the crafting of numerous essential items such as Spyglass, Water jars, Fabricators, Industrial Grills, Forges, etc. They can be shaped into lenses because of their unique nature and are used in electronics and explosives as well.

The following guide highlights the locations of Crystals in Ark The Center.

Ark The Center Crystal Locations

Crystals are located throughout the map in Ark the Center. You can find crystals in Center Island, jungle peak tops and snow biomes, etc. Crystals can be found near metals and obsidian nodes as well. Look around the locations of these resources to find crystals. The following map highlights the locations of crystals in Ark the Center:

Location #1

The first location for crystals in Ark the Center has the following coordinates:

55 LAT

18 LON

This location is called the snowy mountains in the south. This is one of the hardest locations of the game due to the powerful predators and extreme weather conditions.

Blizzard is very common and the player needs full fur armor to survive. However, these snow-covered mountains are home to very precious metals and crystals. Large crystal nodes can be found in these dangerous mountains.

Location #2

The second location for crystals in Ark the Center has the following coordinates:

12 LAT

60 LON

This location is called the lave cave. This extremely hot cave is almost accessible without flyers such as the Argentavis, or Quetzal. To explore these caves and find crystals, the player must bring with them a grappling hook or a climbing pick. These massive DLC caves are filled with crystals.

Location #3

The third location for crystals in Ark the Center has the following coordinates:

52 LAT

53 LON

This location is the lush green jungle in the south. There are lakes in the area rich with resources and also a large cave near the middle of the jungle. Plenty of resources can be found in this area, especially crystals. Check the Western side of this jungle island to find large quantities of crystals.

Location #4

The fourth location for crystals in Ark the Center has the following coordinates:

22 LAT

29 LON

This location is the snow mountains of the North. These mountains with their subzero temperatures and blizzards are one of the toughest crystal spawning areas of the game. Just like the snow mountains in the south large crystals nodes can be found here. The North Ice Cave in these snow-covered mountains is filled with crystals.

Location #5

The fifth location for crystals in Ark the Center has the following coordinates:

39 LAT

31 LON

At these coordinates, the floating island is located. This island floats on the ocean filled with waterfalls and swamps. The player must be cautious of the dangerous predators loaming on this Island. This massive Island is filled with crystals and other resources. Explore it to find plenty of large crystal nodes.