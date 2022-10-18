Ark Survival Evolved Alpha Megalodon Taming Guide

There are plenty of creatures in Ark Survival Evolved that roam around the map. Alpha Megalodon is an upgraded form of a normal Megalodon which is found in abundance on the Ark Survival Evolved map. Alpha versions of all the creatures in Ark Survival Evolved are incredibly dangerous and difficult to encounter. This guide will help you locate and understand Alpha Megalodon better.

Ark Survival Evolved Alpha Megalodon Location

The best thing about Ark Survival Evolved is that it makes it very easy for you to locate creatures. Alpha Megalodon is found in abundance in the Ark Map. This dangerous creature spawns at a very high rate on the map, making it very easy for you to locate the creature.

Below you’ll find a few coordinates and a highlighted image that will help you easily find this monster in Ark Survival Evolved.

Location 1

LAT: 8

LON: 9

Location 2

LAT: 8

LON: 47

Location 3

LAT: 89

LON: 84

Location 4

LAT: 89

LON: 9

It is not possible to tame Alpha Megalodon in Ark Survival Evolved.

Appearance and Behavior

There is no difference between Alpha Megalodon and an ordinary Megalodon. From a distance, it can aggro players. They’ll probably be followed by another pack of Megalodons. Alpha Megalodons look like normal Megalodons, but they’re white or red, larger, and covered in a glowing red-orange cloud.

It is important not to ignore the dangers of the Alpha Megalodon, just like any other Alpha variant. There is no difference in hardness, better speed, strength, or aggro range between it and the regular Megalodon.