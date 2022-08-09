In Ark scorched Earth, Organic Polymer is a natural resource that can be used as a direct replacement for Polymer in crafting.

Organic Polymer can be obtained by harvesting dead Mantis, though it may also be collected by harvesting certain plants and may even drop as loot from Deathworms.

Organic Polymer is most notably used in crafting the Ghillie Suit, which will help survive the intense heat and reduce the visibility against creatures. In addition, Organic Polymer may be used to make any item with regular Polymer in its crafting recipe.

Unlike regular Polymer, Organic Polymer has a spoil timer of 30 minutes, and leaving it in the Achatina can increase this time to 1hr 30mins.

The following guide will help you farm more Organic Polymer and discuss the best locations in Ark Scorched Earth.

Ark Scorched Earth Organic Polymer Locations

Organic Polymer can be harvested from a few creatures in Ark Survival Evolved; however, in Ark Scorched Earth, the only creature that drops Organic Polymer is the Mantis.

So, the best way to obtain this resource is to locate, kill and harvest Mantis. A Pick or Hatchet of either metal or stone, Wooden Club, or Metal Sword may be used for harvesting.

Using the Club and Sword does increase the yield of the Organic Polymer. Carnivore tames may also be used for the harvesting process.

Mantis can spawn in only two types of locations: caves and deserts. There isn’t a shortage of deserts in Ark Scorched Earth, so finding Mantis shouldn’t be too difficult.

The map below shows all the Mantis spawn points on the Ark Scorched Earth map.

Yellow Boxes indicate the locations with uncommon spawn rates, while the green dots show the common spawn rate locations.

The following are the best locations for farming Organic Polymer, considering Mantis spawns.

Location #1 – Southern West Dunes

Latitude: 84.0

Longitude: 35.0

These coordinates take you to a vast desert, and since the desert area here is huge, you’ll find tons of Mantis spawns. So, hop on a strong flying tame and venture southwest of the map.

Now once you get here, you need to use your flying tame to survey the whole desert in search of Mantis.

Once you find them kill and harvest them for Organic Polymer. It is extra useful to bring a carnivorous flying creature, that way; it can drive by, kill the Mantis, and harvest the Organic Polymer.

Location #2 – Northern East Dunes

Latitude: 27.0

Longitude: 76.0

These coordinates are for yet another desert area, this time to the map’s Northeast.

Hop on a strong flying tame and head towards the Northern East Dunes. Once you are there, fly around the area to look for Mantis.

Once you find them kill and harvest them for Organic Polymer. It is extra useful to bring a carnivorous flying creature, that way; it can drive by, kill the Mantis, and harvest the Organic Polymer.

Location #3 – Ruins Cave

Latitude: 78.5

Longitude: 75.6

This cave has a high spawn rate for mantises; however, it is an extremely dangerous cave with swarms of dangerous creatures and extreme heat, among other dangers.

You must come well prepared with plenty of armor, weapons, food, and stimulants.

Kill the Mantis you find here and harvest them using a Wooden Club or Metal Sword to get the maximum yield possible.

Get the desired amount of Organic Polymer and exit the cave immediately.

Considering the dangers, other locations should be preferred.

Location #4 – South East Dunes

Latitude: 72.0

Longitude: 78.0

These coordinates are for yet another desert area.

Fly to this area on a carnivorous flying creature, eliminate the Mantis you find, and harvest them using your tame.

Location #5 – Cave of Tyrants

Latitude: 28.5

Longitude: 29.3

The Cave of Tyrants is located by the North West Mountains and is an extremely dangerous area. However, the cave has a high Mantis spawn rate.

Enter the cave well prepared with plenty of armor, weapons, food, and stimulants.

Kill the Mantis that you find and harvest them using a Metal Sword or Wooden Club to get the maximum yield possible.

Obtain the desired amount of Organic Polymer and escape as fast as possible.

Considering the dangers, other locations should be preferred.