Ark Scorched Earth Cave Locations and Loot Map

In Ark Scorched Earth, you will not find too many caves. You will find just three caves that you can use for building your base and collecting some valuable resources and artifacts. This guide will cover all the details about the cave location and the loot you will find inside them in Ark Scorched Earth.

Best Cave Locations and Loot Drops in Ark Scorched Earth

Crag Cave

Gatekeeper Cave

Destroyer Cave

Where to Find Crag Cave

Location

Crag Cave is located at 28.4 Latitude and 29.4 Longitude.

The above coordinates will take you to the entrance of the cave. After entering the cave, you will see three paths. You can take either one. You will find different drops and Artifact of the Crag inside this cave.

However, you must head deeper into the cave to find the artifact. Drop spawn can also be random, but you will find other loot mentioned below.

Loot

You will find the following loot inside the cave.

Blue Drop

Yellow Drop

Red Drop

Scorched Torch Skin

Artifact of the Crag

Where to Find Gatekeeper Cave

Location

Gatekeeper Cave is located at 63.1 Latitude and 43.8 Longitude.

This cave is inside the canyon, whose entrance can be found at the coordinates above. It is a vast cave where you can find different loot crates and an artifact of a gatekeeper. The number of drop spawns will be random for this cave as well.

Loot

You will find the following loot inside the cave.

Blue Drop

Yellow Drop

Red Drop

Obsidian

Scorched Spike Skin

Artifact of the Gatekeeper

Where to Find Destroyer Cave

Location

Destroyer Cave is located at 78.6 Latitudes and 75.7 Longitude.

The entrance to this cave is inside a ruined building in the desert biome. It is a simple cave, and you wouldn’t get lost inside it. You might need some grappling hook to access the cave’s upper portions, which are pretty hidden.

Along with all blue, yellow, and red drops, you will also find the Artifact of Destroyer inside the cave.

Loot

You will find the following loot inside the cave.