Artifacts are unique collectible items that emit light and are mostly found at the bottom end of the caves at the Ark Scorched Earth. The main function of the Artifact is to summon the designated boss at the Obelisk. Ark Scorched Earth features a total of 3 artifacts, and all of them are found inside the caves.

Ark Survival Evolved has 21 total artifacts found in different DLC of the game. Read this guide to learn about the Artifacts’ locations in the Scorched Earth expansion.

Ark Scorched Earth Artifact Locations

There are a total of three artifacts that you can collect in the Ark Scorched Earth. The list of all three artifacts is given below:

Artifact of the Crag

Artifact of the Destroyer

Artifact of the Gatekeeper

Where to Find the Crag Artifact

You can find Artifact of the Craig inside the cave near the Northern Mountain range near the Blue Obelisk. The coordinates of the Grave of the Tyrants where Artifact of the Craig is located are (28.5,29.3). Grave of the Tyrants will feature a lot of dangerous creatures, including:

Achatina

Araneo

Direwolf

Mantis

Megalania

Megalosaurus

Onyc

Pulmonoscorpius

Rubble Golem

Sabertooth

Titanoboa

Like other caves, you must travel to the far end of the Grave of the Tyrants to find and collect the Artifact of the Craig. The direction you must travel to find the Artifact of the Craig is South.

You will find nearly ten Cavedrops that are dead drops inside the cave and designed to kill you if you fall into them.

The temperature inside the Grave of the Tyrants is very hot, and you will need potions such as Cactus Broth, Calien Soup, Shadow Steak Saute, and Medical Brews to survive the scorching heat inside the cave. To travel fast inside the cave and fight with the enemies, we must recommend you bring high-level Thylacoleo for the journey.

The location of Artifact of the Crag can be located from the red dot in the map image below:

Where to Find the Destroyer Artifact

Artifact of the Destroyer is located inside the cave Southeast of the Scorched Earth map. The cave’s name is Ruins of Nosti, and the coordinates of the cave entrance are (78.5,75.6).

This cave is a ruin of a forgotten city lost in a sandstorm. Inside the cave, you will face a lot of dangerous creatures, including:

Arthropluera

Mantis

Titanoboa

Onyc

Araneo

Magalania

Rubble Golem

The Artifact of the Destroyer is found deep inside the cave. You must follow the paths of the cave and, at the same time, fight the dangerous creatures that you will face inside the cave. The cave has dangerous ledges with a serious dead drop that goes hundreds of meters down. You must be careful of these ledges.

On top of that, the cave has very extreme temperatures on either side of the spectrum. You can bring Cactus Broth, Calien Soup, Shadow Steak Saute, and Medical Brews to tackle these temperatures. A high-level Thylacoleo as a vehicle is also recommended because the cave is very big, and traveling on foot might reduce your stamina.

The location of Artifact of the Destroyer can be located from the red dot in the map image below:

Where to Find the Gatekeeper Artifact

The Artifact of the gatekeeper is located inside the cave at Central Canyons close to Red Obelisk on Scorched Earth Map. The coordinates of the Old Tunnel cave where the Artifact of the gatekeeper is located are (58.6,47.7). You can also find Scorched Spike Skin inside the Old Tunnels. Inside the cave, you will face a lot of dangerous creatures, including:

Achatina

Araneo

Arthropluera

Direwolf

Mantis

Megalania

Onyc

Pulmonoscorpius

Raptor

Rubble Golem

Sabertooth

Titanoboa

You must travel deep inside the cave just like the other two caves to find the Artifact of the gatekeeper. The Artifact of the gatekeeper is located Southwest of Old Tunnel.

This cave also has a lot of extreme temperatures, and packing potions like Cactus Broth, Calien Soup, Shadow Steak Saute, and Medical Brews are recommended.

To travel fast inside the cave, we must recommend a high-level Thylacoleo as a mode of transportation. Certain cave sections are too narrow to go through with the Thylacoleo.

The easy solution is to store the Thylacoleo inside the Cryopods for a while until the cave widens up for you to travel on top of the Thylacoleo.

The location of the Artifact of the gatekeeper can be located from the red dot in the map image below: