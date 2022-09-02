Ark Ragnarok Spirit Dire Bear Location and Taming Guide

Spirit Dire Bear is a variant of the Dire Bear in Ark Ragnarok. They look like ghosts so it will be easy for you to recognize them. This guide will help you locate them by pinpointing the exact coordinates where Spirit Dire Bear are found on the Ark Ragnarok map and help you tame them as well.

Ark Ragnarok Spirit Dire Bear Location

The Spirit Dire bear is found in multiple locations across the Ragnarok expansion. Below we have highlighted and mentioned the zones where the Spirit Dire Bear is found in Ark Ragnarok.

LAT: 37.2 LON: 75.5

LAT: 47.8 LON: 63.9

LAT: 50.5 LON: 51.6

LAT: 50.5 LON: 40.7

LAT: 28.6 LON: 45.1

LAT: 31.3 LON: 30.8

How to Tame a Spirit Dire Bear

If you want to Tame this Dire Bear in Ark Ragnarok, you must have the following list of items with you:

Superior Kibble

Giant Bee Honey

Raw Mutton

Cooked Lamb Chop

Raw Prime Meat

Cooked Prime Meat

Raw Prime Fish Meat

Raw Meat

Cooked Prime Fish Meat

Mejoberry

Cooked Meat

Berries

Raw Fish Meat

Cooked Fish Meat

Spirit Dire Bear loves food. They will become aggressive if you don’t feed them before taming them.

Once you have all the items listed above, you can start the taming process. To tame Spirit Dire Bear, build a 2×2 foundation with 2 high door frames and a ramp up. Run up the ramp, jump into the river, and run out through the door frames to lure the bear in. When moving with a crossbow or bow, place a few beds and a box nearby.

Run up to the cage, kill the bear, and make sure the corpse is eaten after every 10 arrows. To ensure the bear eats the corpse, you may have to drag it to it afterward. This allows the bear to heal from the arrow wounds. It will probably not attack after it has been visibly bloodied by 10 to 15 arrows, but it will probably try to flee. It’s just a matter of shooting and hoping it doesn’t die.