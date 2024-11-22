Ark Ragnarok Silica Pearls Locations Guide

Silica Pearl is an important ingredient for crafting the Bronto Platform Saddle, Desert Goggles, and Hat in Ark Ragnarok. Getting this resource is quite tricky as they exist in shallow waters, underwater caves, and even in giant beaver dam.

This uncommon resource can be easily identified at night because of the glow they emit. These Deposits are found all over the map, but the richest deposits are in the Carnivorous Caverns, which is located inside Vikings Bay. This guide covers some of the best locations to farm Silica Pearls in Ark Ragnarok.

Ark Ragnarok Silica Pearls Location #1

The first location is in the shallow waters of Pelagornis Bay at 13.5 Latitude and 40.5 Longitude. This region is in the upper north corner of the map.

Silica Pearls Location #2

The second location is at 39.6 Latitude and 38.8 Longitude in the northwestern quarter of the map. Silica pearls are widely scattered throughout this canyon.

Silica Pearls Location #3

Head over to the swamp on the western edge of the map at 41.9 Latitude and 12.9 Longitude. This swamp is shallow, and you might encounter dangerous creatures here.

Silica Pearls Location #4

This location is at 21.9 Latitude and 33.4 Longitude on the northeast upper corner of the map. Small underwater caves here contain silica pearls; these spots are at 21.9 Latitude, 33.3 Longitude, and 20.8 Latitude, 34.5 Longitude. This location gives you both Black Pearls and Silica Pearls.

Ark Ragnarok Silica Pearls Location #5

The last location is at 80.7 Latitude and 25.5 Longitude on the southwest corner of the map. If you travel to the far northwest corner, you will find some more spots to farm Silica Pearls.

Silica Pearl Spawn Command

For Silica Pearls, open the cheat console on your device; if you’re playing the game on a PC, press TAB. If on PlayStation, press and hold L1, R1, Square, and Triangle, and if on Xbox, press and hold LB, RB, X, and Y.

Once the console opens, type “cheat gfi Silicon 1 1 0” and hit enter. This will spawn the item in Ark Ragnarok.