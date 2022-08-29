Ark Scorched Earth introduced Raw Salt, a component of Preserving Salt, for the very first time in this series. Sulfur and raw salt are combined in a mortar and pestle to produce Preserving Salt, which is used to preserve food. Finding salt is not too difficult in Ark Ragnarok. This guide will tell you everything about Salt, its uses and how to farm it in Ark Ragnarok.

Ark Ragnarok Salt Locations

In Ark Ragnarok, there are a few methods to farm salt. A pickaxe or axe can be utilized to extract it from salt pillars or little residues on the ground. The player can also choose to use a Gacha. Along with salt pillars, it is also f farmed from salt deposits that include dinosaur fossils.

Salt can be farmed at the following locations:

Some of the best locations to farm Salt in this Ark expansion are mentioned below:

Location #1

Salt can be farmed at the following coordinates:

7 LAT

4 LON

Location #2

Go to the following coordinates to farm Salt:

5 LAT

9 LON

Location #3

Head over to the coordinates mentioned below to farm some Sulfur:

6 LAT

9 LON

Location #4

Salt can be farmed at the following coordinates:

9 LAT

7 LON

Location #5

Go to the following coordinates to farm Salt:

1 LAT

6 LON

