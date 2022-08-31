Oil veins are used as a strategic resource in Ark Ragnarok. It makes it possible to mount an oil extraction pump over it. To produce oil, a device called the Oil Pump must be positioned over the oil veins.

Once it is turned on, a pump will produce 1 unit of oil for its stock every 20 seconds. Over time, pumps lose their ability to produce oil and must be changed. In this guide, we will tell you all about the Oil Vein resource and how to farm it in Ark Ragnarok.

Ark Ragnarok Oil Vein Locations

The majority of the oil veins have been situated on the summits of the hills in the Hidden Peaks, Thunder Peak, and Snow Biome. Approximately 28 hours are needed to fill an oil pump.

The general locations for farming Oil Veins are marked in the picture below:

Location #1

Oil Vein can be found in Ark Ragnarok at the following coordinates:

66.6 LAT

55.5 LON

Location #2

Go to the following coordinates to farm Oil Vein:

32.9 LAT

67.7 LON

Location #3

Head over to the coordinates mentioned below to find an Oil Vein:

39.3 LAT

64.2 LON

Location #4

A lot of Oil Vein can be found at the following coordinates:

32.2 LAT

34.5 LON

Location #5

Go to the following coordinates to farm Oil Vein:

80.1 LAT

59.3 LON

Location #6

Go to the following coordinates to farm Oil Vein: