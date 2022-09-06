Ark Ragnarok Dino Spawn Map

Dinosaurs are creatures with unique abilities that can be used to defend us from other creatures on the Ark Ragnarok map. Not only that, if you tame a dinosaur, you can use all his powers for your use when fighting the enemy. You can also use a Dino to efficiently collect resources from the Ark Ragnarok map.

The dinosaurs are found scattered all over the map and finding any specific Dino from them is very difficult. We have made a detailed guide on all the Dino Spawn locations in the Ark Ragnarok.

Ark Ragnarok Dino Spawn Locations

Here is a list of all the major dino types that spawn on the Ark Ragnarok map along with their spawn locations, habits and taming methods.

Allosaurus

Allosaurus is an aggressive creature found in the Mountain, Grasslands, and Scotland on the Ragnarok map. The most common region where you will find the Allosaurus is in the SW with coordinates (64,42). They usually hunt in packs of 3 therefore you must approach them with care.

Among the 3 in the group, one Allosaurus will be Alpha and the other 2 will be beta. With the help of their sharp canine teeth, they can easily paralyze their prey. You can easily find all the spawning locations of Allosaurus from the map image below:

Ankylosaurus

You can find Ankylosaurus in many areas including mountains, desert, and snow on the Ragnarok map. Ankylosaurus is the grass-eating creature that will mind his business unless provoked. The most common spawning location of Ankylosaurus is in snow mountains with coordinates (31,34).

You can tame Ankylosaurus and utilize the big tail on their back with spikes that is very useful in mining resources such as crystals. All the spawning locations of Ankylosaurus are marked in the map image below:

Brontosaurus

Brontosaurus is a gigantic creature that has a docile temperament. It is also known as “Thunder Lizard” and is one of the biggest creatures found on the Ragnarok map. The most common region where Brontosaurus spawns is Highland Bay with coordinates (20,76).

You can usually find Brontosaurus roaming around in the Grasslands and near the beaches. All the spawning locations of Brontosaurus are marked in the map image below:

Carnotaurus

There are a lot of predators on the Ragnarok map and Carnotaurus is one of them. He has two horns on his head that can be used for fighting the prey. Carnotaurus is a dangerous creature therefore it is advised to stay away from him unless you want to tame him.

You can find Carnotaurus all over the Ragnarok map. Although Thunder Peak is the region where you can find him more commonly with coordinates (67,55). To find all the spawning locations of the Carnotaurus, you can look at the map image below:

Giganotosaurus

Giganotosaurus is a massive apex predator that feeds on a carnivorous diet. It is an aggressive creature that will get even more dangerous when attacked. You can harness all his powers by taming, but it is one of the difficult creatures to tame in Ragnarok.

Giganotosaurus spawns most common in the SW and highland region with coordinates (62,40). You can also find Giganotosaurus in Highland Bay. To learn about all the spawning locations, you can look at the map image below:

Kentrosaurus

Kentrosaurus is a short-tempered herbivore dinosaur found in Ark Ragnarok. Most of the defensive powers of the Kentrosaurus are due to the sharp spikes on his back. These spikes can pierce even the thickest of hides. It is very difficult to tame Kentrosaurus due to the sharp spikes.

You can most commonly find Kentrosaurus in the SW region of the Ragnarok map. The coordinates of the location are (65,42). To learn about every spawning location of Kentrosaurus in the Ragnarok, you can look at the map image below:

Megalosaurus

Megalosaurus is an aggressive dino in Ark Ragnarok that feeds on a carnivorous diet. It becomes more dangerous at the night because of his nocturnal nature. The deadliest part of the Megalosaurus is his jaws with a steel grip. Once any creature is in the iron grip of the Megalosaurus’s jaws, it cannot get out unless dead.

You can also tame Megalosaurus by finding it in Pelagornis Bay. The coordinates of the Location are (23,43). It is a rare dino, therefore, you can only find him in a maximum of two locations in the Ragnarok. To learn about every location of Megalosaurusin the Ragnarok, you can look at the map image below:

Pachyrhinosaurus

Pachyrhinosaurus is an herbivorous dinosaur in Ark Ragnarok with two horns on his head. It has a special ability to release chemicals on its prey that can paralyze them. This ability can save him even from predators twice his size.

Pachyrhinosaurus can mind his business and when provoked he will run away. You can most commonly find Pachyrhinosaurus in Pelagornis Bay and Olga Beach. You can look at the map image below to learn about every location of Pachyrhinosaurus in the Ragnarok.

Tek Stegosaurus

Tek Stegosaurus is a big herbivore dino with four legs. It also has a big tail with 3 pairs of spikes on its end. The spikes on his tail can be used by Tek Stegosaurus to defend himself. They travel in herds and will come to each other’s rescue.

You can most commonly find Tek Stegosaurus in the Waterfall of the Ancient region of Ragnarok with coordinates (36,44). You can also tame Tek Stegosaurus by going to one of the locations mentioned in the map image below: